The Inventing Room Dessert Shop — a sweet treats shop with a focus on molecular gastronomy — has found a new home at SloHi Village on 29th and Tennyson. It reopens this Sunday, October 29 at noon.

“We are very excited for this neighborhood location and the new opportunity ahead of us,” said owner Ian Kleinman. “The downtime from the old shop gave us a chance to develop lots of new and playful treats and fun creations… We learned quite a bit at the old shop which we can bring along to help us shine and grow at the new Denver location.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The downtime came unexpectedly for Kleinman in November of last year, when their previous landlord decided not to honor the remainder of their lease after the property management company closed . Kleinman has stayed busy, though, finding a new space and working on new creations for the decade-old catering arm of the business — Catering by The Inventing Room.

Although it’s twice the size of the old location, this Willy Wonka-esque shop has many of the familiar touches of its predecessor — including custom artwork made by Kleinman’s grandfather and a marble maze made by Kleinman and his wife Stacey. They’ve lovingly described the new location as “the old shop on steroids.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

And, of course, the Inventing Room Dessert Shop is still Denver’s ground zero for scientifically intriguing desserts. Favorites include the nitrogen-dunked carrot cake ice cream sandwich, the root beer float with exploding whipped cream, the chocolate-cinnamon nitro popcorn and the “really, really cold Cheetos.”