Denver loves Ramen. This became obvious to us when we wrote about some of Denver’s best chefs competing in a ramen showdown and people freaked out.

From “sign me the eff up,” to “ticket please,” and “dude I wanna go I love ramen,” our Facebook page blew-up with over 500 comments in praise of the upcoming event. Unfortunately, with limited space, the event quickly sold out so we’re sure there are plenty of you still hungry for more. So for those of you who missed out on this soupy showdown, an opportunity has come once again as Dio Mio, a RiNo handmade pasta joint, pairs with Uncle, one of Denver’s most beloved Ramen purveyors, on November 7 for one night ramen filled night.

The ramen pop-up will feature a special collaborative first-come, first-serve menu, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m., with three types of ramen, three types of buns, sake by the can and inspired cocktails. The menu will be priced a la carte. With cold weather settling in and the lingering hype from Denver’s last ramen event, there couldn’t be a better time to indulge in this global favorite.



The event does not take reservations. For more information visit the event’s Facebook page. Dio Mio is located at 3624 Larimer Street, Denver.