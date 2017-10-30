There are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos this week in Denver. Start your week off with learning how to make kombucha or start your Dia de lo Muertos celebration early at Kachina Southwestern Grill. This weekend, head to Copper Kettle Brewing Company and try its new release and head to Breckenridge Brewing Company’s annual opening day party. With all of the things going on, it’ll be easy to make this Halloween a memorable one.

Monday, October 30

Kombucha Making Class

When: Monday, October 30, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Altitude Brewing Co. & Supply — 2801 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $39.99

The Lowdown: Kombucha isn’t always easy to find — best solution? Make it at home. Learn how to do just that this Monday at the Altitude Brewing Co. & Supply. The team will be offering classes starting at $39.99 and a class package and DIY kombucha kit for $69.99. Reserve your spot today.

Tuesday, October 31

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

When: Tuesday, October 31

Where: Kachina Southwestern Grill — 1890 Wazee Street, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kachina Southwestern Grill is celebrating Dia De Los Muertos in this week altar presentations, an inspired menu and more. Decorate a traditional skull-shaped sugar cookie and eat Chef Jeff Bolton’s 28-day mole negro or try a traditional pan de muerto. This celebration will last from Tuesday thru Thursday, so be sure to stop by.

Zombie Cocktail Competition

When: Tuesday, October 31, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Adrift — 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Celebrate this Halloween in true apocalyptic style at Adrift. Come dressed as a zombie and watch Denver’s best bartenders compete to make the best cocktail. Be sure to check out this showdown, the drinks will be to die for.

Service Industry Party

When: Tuesday, October 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Denver’s Distillery — 2201 Lawrence St., Suite A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Service industry workers are some of the most underappreciated members of the work-force. So come to Mile High Spirits this Halloween to enjoy a night to honor all your hard work. Featuring a costume contest, music and drinks at a great price.

HOWL-o-ween Doggie Costume Contest

When: Tuesday, October 31, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. — 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. is having another dog costume contest by popular demand. There will be three winners for the best human costume, best dog costume and best pup and human costume. Twenty-five dollars will be given to each one of the winners, so stop by for a scary good time.

Halloween Candy & Cider Pairing

When: Tuesday, October 31, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: There’s only one way to celebrate Halloween as an adult — candy and alcohol. This year you can find both paired together at Stem Ciders, where they will be pairing premier ciders with Starbursts, Kit Kats, Twix bars and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Wednesday, November 1

World Vegan Day

When: Wednesday, November 1, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Jill’s Restaurant + Bistro — 900 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $39.95 per person

The Lowdown: Jill’s Restaurant + Bistro is celebrating World Vegan day with a special vegan menu. They will be serving a four-course menu including a Truffled eggplant puree brioche toast, Roasted Munson Farm heirloom pumpkin soup with candied pepitas and more. Come celebrate Vegan day at Jill’s this Wednesday.

Thursday, November 2

Rebel Restaurant’s Third Annual Dia De Los Muertos Dinner

When: Thursday, November 2

Where: Rebel Restaurant — 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Dia De Los Muertos in a traditional fashion with Rebel Restaurant. There will be altars where customers can put pictures or mementos of loved ones in celebration of the holiday. Dinner will be strictly candlelight and the staff will be painted with candy skull makeup to create an authentic ambiance. Come to Rebels this Thursday to authentically celebrate Dia De Los Muertos.

Friday, November 3

2017 Well Bred Release

When: Friday, November 3, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company — 1388 S. Valentia St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company will be releasing its bourbon barrel aged barleywine this Friday. The 2017 version will feature a sweet, creamy barleywine with notes of vanilla, cherry and bourbon. Come down to the Copper Kettle Brewing Company and get yours while supplies last.

Whiskey For Water

When: Friday, November 3, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leopold Brothers Distillery — 5285 Joliet St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Friday Engineers Without Borders will be partnering with Leopold Brothers Distillery, offering a tour that’s normally $20, for free. Featuring Arepas Caribbean food, this is one tour you don’t want to miss. Ten percent of all food and drink sales will go to Engineers Without Borders Ecuador project.

Día de los Muertos Party

When: Friday, November 3, 11 a.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project — 925 W 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Friday, in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, the Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is partnering with Mueso De Las Americas and First Friday Artwalk will be featuring Dia de los Muertos beers. Try a horchata milk stout or a mango habanero pilsner and get into the holiday spirit.

Saturday, November 4

Ales of Antiquity with Avery Special Project Manager Travis Rupp

When: Saturday, November 4, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project — 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Travis Rupp, University of Colorado instructor, will be taking customers of The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project on a journey of the ancient east and showcasing some of the earliest forms of alcohol. The day will wrap-up with live music and food from The Road Runner food truck.

Mockery Brewing 3rd Anniversary Block Party

When: Saturday, November 4, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing — 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mockery Brewery is celebrating its third year with a block party this Saturday. Featuring live music, games, food trucks and more than 20 beers on tap. The first 500 people get complimentary anniversary glasses so head down to 35th street this weekend and help Mockery celebrate another year.

Breckenridge Brewery’s Opening Day Party

When: Saturday, November 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social – 65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s time for Breckenridge Brewery’s annual opening day party. Get your skis or snowboard waxed before you hit the mountains compliments of Breckenridge Brewery. There will be giveaways and live music so come to Punch Bowl Social and celebrate the start of the season.

4th Anniversary Party and Beer Release

When: Saturday, November 4, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Brewing Company — 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Calling all beer lovers — this week Jagged Mountain will be releasing the Resident Dirtbag, a fermented aged bourbon barrel Belgian quad. Jagged Mountain will be celebrating with limited release bottles, glassware and merchandise.

Nightmare on Brett Sour Cherry Release

When: Saturday, November 4, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project — 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave is getting into the spooky spirit with their new dark demonic release; Nightmare on Brett. Featuring Colorado Montmorency Cherries, this dark cherry sour is something you’ll want to stock up on while supplies last.

Sunday, November 5

Colorado Coffee Festival & Expo

When: Sunday, November 5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The Space Gallery — 400 Santa Fe Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Colorado’s biggest coffee expo is coming to Denver this Sunday and will be open to the public this year. Come meet Colorado’s best suppliers, roasters and coffee shops and sample the best coffee in the state. Get your tickets here.

WheelHouse Canning Co. Launch Party

When: Sunday, November 5, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: LOW Country Kitchen — 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come down to LOW Country Kitchen and try some artisanal canned cocktails. Featuring music from The Hell Yea Say and appetizers to complement the cocktails. Stop by this Sunday.

