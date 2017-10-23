This week in Denver is filled with festive pre-Halloween fun. From spooky zombie costume parties to seasonal cooking classes, you’ll definitely be in the fall and Halloween spirit. You’ll have plenty of chances to show off your Halloween costume(s) with parties filled with mouthwatering food and festive fall drinks. You can even rediscover the fun of trick-or-treating again with a chance to explore one of the best drinking districts of Denver in disguise.

Monday, October 23



Sojourner Beer Talks



When: Monday, 7 p.m.



Where: The Interprid Sojourner Beer Project — 925 W. 8 Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Come pay tribute to The Day Of the Dead with an arts and crafts fiesta. Celebrate life by creating your very own sugar skulls to commemorate those who have died and sip upon some Sojourner Beer Project brews.

Cozy Casseroles Workshop

When: Monday, 6:30

Where: Stir Cooking School — 3215 Zuni St., Denver



Cost: $75 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Create some home cooked goodness with an opportunity to create five unique casserole dishes. Enjoy comfort classics from seasonal squash to shrimp flavors to feed you and your family for days.

Tuesday, October 24

Ten Ton Party

When: Tuesday, 5 – 7 p.m.



Where: Hop Alley — 3500 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission — tickets here



The Lowdown: Scraps and Hop Alley have collectively preserved more than 10 tons of compostable material by bike alone. Come join Hop Alley in its efforts to launch the reusable revolution, and learn how you can live more sustainably while enjoying some drinks.

Beer Dinner Featuring Black Bottle Brewery

When: Tuesday, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Room — 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Four of the best of Black Bottle Brewery’s beers will be paired with four delicious dishes for only $25. This feast will also feature some beer facts to take with you and sound knowledgeable at parties.

Wednesday, October 25



Hawaiian Harvest Luau

When: Wednesday, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Adrift — 218 S. Broadway, Denver



Cost: $30 — tickets here



The Lowdown: A traditional all-you-can-eat Hawaiian feast will help you swing your way into the fall season for just $20. Adrift Tiki Bar drinks will serve festive dishes such as Kona Kahula Pork, and Polynesian dancers will be present to complete your night with Hula lessons.

Spooky Beer & Cookie Pairing at Seed Stock Brewery

When: Wednesday, 6 – 8 p.m.



Where: Seedstock Brewery — 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Come try out four different beer and cookie combos. Come in costume for the chance to win an additional beer and cookie pair.

Thursday, October 26



Sip Sip Hooray October Wine Tasting

When: Thursday, 5 – 7 p.m



Where: Rialto Cafe — 934 16 St., Denver



Cost: $25



The Lowdown: Ensure that you’re prepared for the holiday party season by sampling five different wines paired exclusively with party bites so that you’ll be able to keep your guests intrigued from appetizer through dessert.

Burritos For Boobs

When: Thursday, 7 a.m. – Friday 2:30 a.m.



Where: Illegal Pete’s, all locations



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s is helping to raise awareness for Breast Cancer by donating 20 percent of its total sale proceeds on Thursday to The American Cancer Society. Munch on some scrumptious burritos and make a difference.

Friday, October 27



Dia De Los Muertos Fiesta

When: Friday, 6- 11 p.m.



Where: Work & Class — 2500 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: $100— tickets here

The Lowdown: Help give back to earthquake relief efforts in Mexico while indulging in an extensive Spanish feast. Music, face paintings and costumes should make this an unforgettable fiesta.



Saturday, October 28

Marczyk’s Surf & Turf & The Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Saturday, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem— 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25



The Lowdown: Burgers and oysters are in order at this Infinite Monkey Theorem dinner. Take a tour, sip on spirits and sample fresh seafood at its urban winery in RiNo.

3rd Annual Ratio Halloween Party

When: Saturday, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beer Works — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission — tickets here



The Lowdown: Wild costumes, 90s vibes and unbeatable beer will make this a must-go-to Halloween party. Enjoy live music, Dark Beer Lands beer and a costume contest to top off this spooky night.

Great Gatsby Zombie Ball

When: Saturday, 6-11:55 p.m.

Where: Nocturne — 1330 27 St., Denver

Cost: $15- 330 based on seats. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Adorn your best zombie flapper gear as you enjoy a decadent four-course meal and listen to some smooth jazz. This ghoulish ball will give guests the opportunity to enjoy an otherworldly night out in 1920s style.

Halloween Shenanigans at Zuni Street

When: Saturday, 12-10 p.m.



Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company —2355 W. 29 St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Enjoy some exciting Halloween festivities at Zuni Street this Saturday from pumpkin carving to kickboxing. The Tight Five Duo will top things off with some rock-n-roll blues.



Sunday, October 29



Adult Trick or Treating

When: Sunday, 1-7 p.m



Where: Across RiNo

Cost: $20 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Wander The Drink Rino district for all sorts of drinkable goodies. You’ll receive a Drink Rino trick or treat back, a coin and a punch card to create the ultimate adult trick or treating experience.

8-Course Fall Harvest Dinner

When: Sunday, 5-8 p.m.



Where: Charcoal Restaurant— 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver



Cost: $55 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Charcoal Restaurant is going completely Vegan for the night and you’re invited to stop by and enjoy an eight-course meal. If you ever wondered what Vegans actually eat, here’s your chance to taste some fall favorites.



Mark Your Calendars

Rock A Belly Festival

When: November 4, 5 – 9 p.m.



Where: 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver



Cost: $50

Denver Food and Gift Festival

When: November 17 – 19



Where: National Western Complex — 4655 Humboldt St., Denver



Cost: $14 for entry