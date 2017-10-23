This week in Denver is filled with festive pre-Halloween fun. From spooky zombie costume parties to seasonal cooking classes, you’ll definitely be in the fall and Halloween spirit. You’ll have plenty of chances to show off your Halloween costume(s) with parties filled with mouthwatering food and festive fall drinks. You can even rediscover the fun of trick-or-treating again with a chance to explore one of the best drinking districts of Denver in disguise.

Monday, October 23

Sojourner Beer Talks

Photo by Alysia Shoemaker

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: The Interprid Sojourner Beer Project —  925 W. 8 Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come pay tribute to The Day Of the Dead with an arts and crafts fiesta. Celebrate life by creating your very own sugar skulls to commemorate those who have died and sip upon some Sojourner Beer Project brews.

Cozy Casseroles Workshop

Photo courtesy of Stir Cooking School

When: Monday, 6:30

Where: Stir Cooking School — 3215 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $75 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Create some home cooked goodness with an opportunity to create five unique casserole dishes. Enjoy comfort classics from seasonal squash to shrimp flavors to feed you and your family for days.

 Tuesday, October 24

Ten Ton Party

Steamed eggplant at Hop Alley. Photo by Noah Berg

When: Tuesday, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Hop Alley — 3500 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission — tickets here

The Lowdown: Scraps and Hop Alley have collectively preserved more than 10 tons of compostable material by bike alone. Come join Hop Alley in its efforts to launch the reusable revolution, and learn how you can live more sustainably while enjoying some drinks.

Beer Dinner Featuring Black Bottle Brewery

Photo courtesy of Black Bottle Brewery

When: Tuesday, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Room — 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $25 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Four of the best of Black Bottle Brewery’s beers will be paired with four delicious dishes for only $25. This feast will also feature some beer facts to take with you and sound knowledgeable at parties.

Wednesday, October 25

Hawaiian Harvest Luau

Photo by Brittany Werges.

When: Wednesday, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Adrift —  218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 — tickets here

The Lowdown: A traditional all-you-can-eat Hawaiian feast will help you swing your way into the fall season for just $20. Adrift Tiki Bar drinks will serve festive dishes such as Kona Kahula Pork, and Polynesian dancers will be present to complete your night with Hula lessons.

Spooky Beer & Cookie Pairing at Seed Stock Brewery

Photo by Seedstock Brewery

When: Wednesday, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery —  3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Come try out four different beer and cookie combos. Come in costume for the chance to win an additional beer and cookie pair.

Thursday, October 26

Sip Sip Hooray October Wine Tasting

Photo courtesy of Rialto Cafe

When: Thursday, 5 – 7 p.m

Where: Rialto Cafe — 934 16 St., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Ensure that you’re prepared for the holiday party season by sampling five different wines paired exclusively with party bites so that you’ll be able to keep your guests intrigued from appetizer through dessert.

Burritos For Boobs

Photo by Rachelle Foos

When: Thursday, 7 a.m. – Friday 2:30 a.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s, all locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s is helping to raise awareness for Breast Cancer by donating 20 percent of its total sale proceeds on Thursday to The American Cancer Society. Munch on some scrumptious burritos and make a difference.

Friday, October 27

Dia De Los Muertos Fiesta

Work and Class, Work and Class Review, Work & Class Denver, 2500 Larimer, Brittany Werges, Camille Breslin, 303 Magazine

Photo by Brittany Werges

When: Friday, 6- 11 p.m.

Where: Work & Class — 2500 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $100— tickets here

The Lowdown: Help give back to earthquake relief efforts in Mexico while indulging in an extensive Spanish feast. Music, face paintings and costumes should make this an unforgettable fiesta. 

Saturday, October 28

Marczyk’s Surf & Turf & The Infinite Monkey Theorem

Photo by Lucy Beaugard

When: Saturday, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem— 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Burgers and oysters are in order at this Infinite Monkey Theorem dinner. Take a tour, sip on spirits and sample fresh seafood at its urban winery in RiNo.

3rd Annual Ratio Halloween Party

Photo courtesy of Ratio Beerworks

When: Saturday, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beer Works — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission — tickets here

The Lowdown: Wild costumes,  90s vibes and unbeatable beer will make this a must-go-to Halloween party. Enjoy live music, Dark Beer Lands beer and a costume contest to top off this spooky night.

Great Gatsby Zombie Ball

Photo courtesy of Nocturne

When: Saturday, 6-11:55 p.m.

Where: Nocturne — 1330 27 St., Denver

Cost: $15- 330 based on seats. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Adorn your best zombie flapper gear as you enjoy a decadent four-course meal and listen to some smooth jazz. This ghoulish ball will give guests the opportunity to enjoy an otherworldly night out in 1920s style.

Halloween Shenanigans at Zuni Street

Photo courtesy of Zuni St. Brewing

When: Saturday, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company —2355 W. 29 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Enjoy some exciting Halloween festivities at Zuni Street this Saturday from pumpkin carving to kickboxing. The Tight Five Duo will top things off with some rock-n-roll blues.

 Sunday, October 29

Adult Trick or Treating

Photo courtesy of Drink RiNo on Facebook.

When: Sunday, 1-7 p.m

Where: Across RiNo

Cost: $20 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Wander The Drink Rino district for all sorts of drinkable goodies. You’ll receive a Drink Rino trick or treat back, a coin and a punch card to create the ultimate adult trick or treating experience.

8-Course Fall Harvest Dinner

Megan Barber, Happiest Hour, Happy hour at Charcoal, Denver's best happy hour, Charcoal Restaurant, Bacon Wrapped Dates, Denver's best bacon wrapped dates, Denver's top happy hours, Denver Happy Hour

Photo by Megan Barber

When: Sunday, 5-8 p.m.

Where:  Charcoal Restaurant— 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Charcoal Restaurant is going completely Vegan for the night and you’re invited to stop by and enjoy an eight-course meal. If you ever wondered what Vegans actually eat, here’s your chance to taste some fall favorites.

