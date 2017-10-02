This week Denver will be drenched with opportunities to drink, whether it be fresh local brews, wines or chai. From opportunities to drink with your dog to countless sampling opportunities, Denver won’t leave you with a dry moment.

The Great American Beer Fest will have Denver filled in a drinking frenzy, but it’s not all that’s going on this week. This list is a recap of events not affiliated with GABF festivities, but we have a separate list of the remaining GABF events here.

Monday, October 2



First Mondays Doggie Party



When: Monday, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Fort Greene Bar — 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver



Cost: $2-7



The Lowdown: Kick off this month by spending some quality time with your pooch. Bond though some brews and some natural goodies provided by Ivan’s All Natural Doggie Delights for your furry friend.

Tuesday, October 3

Drink Local



When: Tuesday, 6:30 – 9 p.m.



Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St., Denver



Cost: $40 – 48 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Sample some of Colorful Colorado’s tastiest brews while finding out what it means to drink like a local. Unlimited samples will be available from all across the state while a few options will also be featured from your own backyard. Drop by to get a buzz from some of the nation’s best beer.

Wednesday, October 4

Burial Brewery Beer Dinner

When: Wednesday, 5 – 8:45 p.m.



Where: To The Wind Bistro — 3333 E. Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: $59



The Lowdown: Lose yourself in a 5-course beer dinner. Your feast will begin with a raw, fruity plate paired with Berlinerweisse, followed by a seafood salad served with mango IPA. Beer-braised pork with Baptism Wit will come next to prelude a pepper crusted bistro steak along with Baltic beer. A ricotta peachy pistachio treat paired with Separation Of Light and Dark will satisfy your sweet tooth at the end of this beer blowout. With fruity accents, fresh seafood salads and beer-soaked meats, this meal is sure to please any pallet.

Thursday, October 5

The Great American Beer Festival

When: October 5- 7



Where: Colorado Convention Center — 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $160 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver is turning into beer haven this week for beer lovers of all tastes. Breweries from all across the country are getting involved and offering up everything from samplings of international beer to sensory beer training. Come sample and experience what makes a beer great and discover your own cultural beer tastes. Nearly 800 breweries and 3,500 different brews will be featured, along with more than 40 GABF-centered events outside of the festival.

2nd Annual F*cking CTA Wine Mixer

When: Thursday, 12 – 10 p.m.



Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company — 4526 Tennyson St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: All of the Call to Arms best beer and wine creations from the past year will be available to you at this yearly celebration. More than 7 tap beers and tasty wines will be topped off with some live 80s tunes.

Friday, October 6



New Zealand Wine

When: Friday, beginning at 7 p.m.



Where: Brik on York — 2223 E. Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: $37.92 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Explore the flavors of the wines of New Zealand during this educational event. As part of a 12 part worldwide series, you’ll receive the exclusive opportunity to sample wine and learn about Kiwi culture.

Celebrating A Legacy Of a Labor Of Love

When: Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Where: Same Cafe — 2023 E. Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The founders of healthy, non-profit eatery Same Cafe are celebrating the 11 year anniversary and everyone’s invited. Lunch will be featured during regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then you can stop by and grab some cake and refreshments from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the transition of ownership.

2017 Cheese Oscars Winners

When: Friday, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Cheese + Provisions — 2432 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $53.74 — get tickets here



The Lowdown: Seven different styles of cheese will be in store for your tasting pleasure paired with the perfect wine, as you learn how to make the most out of the classic combo. You’ll learn valuable tasting tips for a more sophisticated pallet and enjoy a tasty night out.

Saturday, October 7



Lakewood Cider Days

When: Saturday and Sunday, October 7 – 8



Where: Lakewood Heritage Center — 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood



Cost: $5-8 — tickets here



The Lowdown: This family-friendly fall festival will feature hard cider samplings as well as all your favorite classic fall festivities such as tractor pulls and pie eating contests. Apple baked goods will be available to mend your hunger after sipping on some cider, and then you can test your skills with a baking challenge. An assortment of food and craft vendors will also be on call so that you can stock up for the season.

Blues and Brews at Edge Bar

When: Saturday, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel — 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Treat yourself to Oscar Blues beer and snacks from The Four Seasons restaurant featuring German eats such as a Bratwurst Bar and potato salad. While you’re at it, The Lionel Young duo will be there to help you swing to some groovy blues.



Wayward Brunch Launch Party

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Wayward — 1610 Little Raven St., Denver

Cost: $31- 50



The Lowdown: Wake up to the launching of Wayward’s first ever full brunch menu. Test out some brand new drinks to at this modern eatery.

Tonal Language Bottle Release

When: Saturday, 12 p.m.- 11 p.m.



Where: Cerebral Brewing— 1477 Monroe St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Drop by to try out a brand new fermented brew. Created with wheat, oats, wildflower honey and oranges this natural beer is sure to refresh your senses.



Sunday, October 8



Autumn Chai

When: Sunday, 1- 2:30 p.m.



Where: Moondance Botanicals — 501 Corona St., Denver



Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Sip on some of the seasonal beverage and discover its numerous heath benefits. This class will include a breakdown of each spice that’s used to create chai. You’ll also have the opportunity to take home some of your own. Call Moondance Botanicals at 303-263-7275 to reserve your spot.

Blending Special and Custom Wine Label

When: Sunday, 2 – 3:30 p.m.



Where: Bigsby Folly A Craft Winery— 3563 Wazee St., Denver



Cost: $75 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Craft your own red wine with California appellations and learn the art of DIY wine creations. You’ll even be able to customize your own label and order more of your blend for a later date.



Sweet Potato Doughnut Holes and Hot Cider

When: Sunday, 2 – 3 p.m.



Where: Denver Public Library— 10 W. 14th Ave. Prkwy., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Treat your kiddos to a free cooking class with Sticky Fingers Cooking. Sweet potato doughnut holes and hot apple cider will serve as a seasonal treat while providing some creative fun.



Mark Your Calendars

The Whisky X Denver



When: October 13, 6 – 10 p.m.



Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum — 7711 Academy Blvd., Denver



Cost: $75-125 — tickets here



Denver International Wine Festival



When: November 1-3, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Denver Marriot Westminster — 700 Church Ranch Blvd., Westminster



Cost: $95-350 — tickets here

