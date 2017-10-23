This week there are pumpkins to carve and parties to attend. Start your week off by going Pumpkin Carving at Sloan’s Lake. Later, come and celebrate Jewish art at Jaamm Fest Opening Night. If you want to attend some great parties, check out MCA Denver Gala afterparty, Dia De Los Muertos party and Steampunk Halloween party. If those don’t tickle your fancy, try some adult trick-or-treating On Denver’s Antique Row or Denver Broncos Trick-Or-Treat. However, you spend your week, go and see what Denver is happening in Denver, and have a great week.

Monday, October 23

Pumpkin Carving at Sloan’s Lake

When: October 23, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 17th and Tennyson, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate some fall fun with Dwell Church Denver at Pumpkin Carving at Sloan’s Lake. Pumpkins, carving tools, and cider will be provided. All you have to do is bring yourself and a friend to enjoy carving a pumpkin at scenic Sloan’s Lake.

Tuesday, October 24

The Ivory Game Film Screening

When: October 24, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Sturm College of Law, Room #165, 2255 E Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head to the Sturm College of Law to see The Ivory Game film screening followed by a panel for discussion. ANAW Kenyan leader Kahindi Lekalhaile, journalist Hongxiang Huang are joining international Wildlife Protection Solutions, local Ivory Free Colorado, and other experts from Denver on a panel to discuss animal conservation and human-animal mitigation, following the film screening.

Wednesday, October 25

Building A Climate-Smart Denver

When: October 25, 6-8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver,

Cost: $10-$100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Trust For Public Land for a lecture on “Building A Climate-Smart Denver.” Jim White, Professor of Geological Sciences at The University of Colorado and award-winning photographer James Balog will be discussing the effects of climate change, the impact on Colorado living and how we as a Denver community can become more climate-smart.

Migration and Adaptation in Our Changing World

When: October 25, 7-8:45 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Check out the Denver Museum of Nature and Science this week for “Migration and Adaptation in Our Changing World.” Professor of biology at Indiana University Bloomington, Ellen D. Ketterson, will discuss the need for us as citizens to be invested in understanding animal migration and seasonality in relation to the loss of biodiversity in habitats. Ketterson, will also discuss the very real implications of our changing world, through the lens of bird species, such as the dark-eyed junco, or snowbird.

Thursday, October 26

Jaamm Fest Opening Night

When: October 26-November 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center,

Cost: $13 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your Jaamm on at the Jaamm Fest Opening Night. Jaamm Fest is the 10th annual celebration of Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music. The opening night will feature a documentary film, LIFE, ANIMATED. Jaamm Fest will be an 18 day celebration of all types of Jewish Arts. There will be food, fun and entertainment for you to enjoy. The entire Denver community is invited to celebrate Jaamm Fest.

MCA Denver Gala Afterparty

When: October 26, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25-$35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Even though the MCA is hosting its gala this week, you’ll want to head to the after party. The party will be held at the historic Sports Castle and celebrates the architect Sir David Adjave for designing MCA Denver’s building 10 years ago. DJ Neon Indian will provide live music for you to jam out to. Ticket prices include one free drink. Beer from Ratio Beerworks will also be available for you to enjoy.

All The Places: CocoraVelo film screening

When: October 26, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Denver REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: REI Denver presents All Places: CocoraVelo film screening. The film is about bikepacking in the heart of Colombia’s coffee region. It explores bicycle travel and also the process from which coffee gets from the mountains of Columbia to your coffee cup at home. All The Places team member Jessie Beyer will be available for a short Q&A after the screening. There will also be gear giveaways.

Friday, October 27

Dia De Los Muertos Party

When: October 27, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Alley between Market St. and Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the Larimer Arts Association at a Dia De Los Muertos Party. The party will be held in Larimer Square Alley and will feature live music, food trucks and more. All those 21+ are invited to celebrate the day of the dead. Sugar skull mask decorating, delicious drinks and face painting will be available for you to enjoy.

Edgar Allan Poe Is Dead and So Is My Cat

When: October 27- November 18, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here



The Lowdown: Check out the Buntport Theater for the 17th season of Edgar Allan Poe Is Dead and So Is My Cat. This Halloween season comedy is sure to make you laugh. Although, it may not be the horror that some are looking for, unless you think that Boston Market and podcasts are scary.

Steampunk Halloween Party

When: October 27, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Where: Solutions Lounge & Restaurant Featuring Escapology®, 2220 California St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Solutions Lounge & Restaurant Featuring Escapology® is throwing a Steampunk Halloween Party. Solutions is a newly opened escape room venue that features a restaurant and bar, the first of its kind in Denver. If you wear a costume — steampunk style preferred — you get a free drink and get a two escape room games for the price of one.

All Hallow’s Eve Bash!

When: October 27, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Brooklyn’s at The Pepsi Center, 901 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party with Denver Comic Con and Pop Culture Classroom for the first annual All Hallow’s Eve Bash! You will get a chance to grab some giveaways, that include Denver Comic Con ’18 tickets, concert tickets, Speed Passes, t-shirts and more. DJ Slave1 will provide awesome music to jam out to. Food and drinks from Breckenridge Brewery and Brooklyn’s will be available for you to enjoy. Don your best cosplay and enjoy the night, just keep it PG-13, kid-friendly and no props.

The Institute of Displaced Realities

When: October 27, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15-$20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Fantastic Hosts are revamping The Institute of Displaced Realities. There will be new and improved services to help you improve your spiritual self. The Fantastics Hosts will give you a complete psychic spa treatment that will help you to purify and cleanse. This event will benefit those who have been displaced by Hurricane’s Irma, Harvey and Maria.

Adam Cayton-Holland Viewing Party

When: October 27, 10:30-11 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy an Adam Cayton-Holland Viewing Party at Illegal Pete’s Colfax. Illegal Pete’s has teamed up with Ratio Beerworks for this special watching party. Fans can enjoy the premiere of Adam’s Comedy Central special as you eat and sip at Happy Hour pricing on Ratio Beerworks’ beers.

Sauce Society at 1up LoDo

When: October 26, 6-11 p.m.

Where: The 1up – LoDo, 1925 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Sauce Society has a new artist’s work to showcase at Sauce Society at 1up LoDo. Local Visual Artist Michael Moger will help you get your 8bit nerd on. Moger’s work is a great example of digital visual art. Sauce Society changed locations and artists every month, so check out the latest gathering.

Saturday, October 28

Adult Trick-Or-Treating On Denver’s Antique Row

When: October 28, 12– 5:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Antique Row, 1100 S – 1800 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Are you bummed because you thought the great days of Trick-or-Treating were over for you? Now you don’t have to be. Come and enjoy Adult Trick-or-Treating On Denver’s Antique Row. Ten different restaurants will participate in the event and will be giving out special “adult” treats, i.e. a free drink. Put on your best costume and enjoy trick-or-treating for the first time in a long time. Look for an orange pumpkin in the windows of shops that will be participating to go in and get a treat.

Denver Oddities and Curiosities Expo

When: October 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Fox St. Compound, 725 W 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Punk Rock Flea Market is embracing the spooky season at Denver Oddities and Curiosities Expo. There will be over 66 different vendors available with creepy items for you to explore. There will also be live entertainment featuring fire spinners, side shows and more. Food from four different food trucks will be available for your enjoyment as well as drinks to sip.

The Great Pumpkin Haul

When: October 28, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Chatfield Botanic Gardens

Cost: $60, register here

The Lowdown: Ever ran while holding a pumpkin? Get the chance to do so at The Great Pumpkin Haul. This is a two mile gallop, while holding a pumpkin, through the woods, over hay bales and creeks and through open fields, all through Chatfield Botanic Gardens. At the finish line there will be hay rides, a corn maze, food and more. The registration fee includes your own pumpkin to carry, photos, a shirt and a custom finisher’s medal.

Denver Broncos Trick-Or-Treat

When: October 28, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Broncos are celebrating Halloween at the Denver Broncos Trick-Or-Treat. Come dressed in a spooky Halloween costume to trick-or-treat in the Sports Authority Field at Mile High. There will be lots of fall fun to have at this annual party.

Mortified Live: Halloween Special

When: October 28, 8-10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to come embarrassing stories with The Oriental Theater at Mortified Live: Halloween Special. Mortified is an international series of storytelling where different adults share their most mortifying moments and childhood items. Come and enjoy the comedic confessionals and later jam out to a throwback cover band.

Sunday, October 29

HOME: Beloved Community Village Art Installation

When: October 29, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: Beloved Community Village, 3733 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free, sign up here

The Lowdown: Get involved in some community work at HOME: Beloved Community Village Art Installation. Volunteers are needed to help install the new art fence on the corner of 38th and Walnut Street. You will be installing colored slats on the current chain link fence. Come dressed comfortable and wear work shoes.

Mark Your Calendar

Tim Burton Movie Night

When: October 31, 5-9:45 p.m.

Where: The Studio Loft at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

ITCHY O Hallowmass 2017

When: October 31, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

Día De Los Muertos Festival

When: November 4, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free