From September 29 to October 1, Boulder will transform into Italy for a three-day Gelato Festival. It will be the first stop in the United States for the tour that typically spans cities in Europe.

Gelato shops across Italy, Canada and the United States will be competing, including scoop shops in Portland, Oregon; British Columbia, Canada; Venice, Italy; Fairfax, Virginia; Charleston, South Carolina; Foggia Italy and Washington, D.C.

“After the huge success all over Europe, now it’s time for the American Dream…” said Daniele Palazzoni, general manager of Gelato Festival America. “Together, with the best gelato industry players, we will help artisans build their own success in the United States market. With more than 20 stops on our tour over the next two years we will be visiting a city near you, obviously, with the best gelato ever.”

Gelato fans can expect flavors like Cioccolato al Peperoncino (spicy chocolate), Strawberry Cheesecake Crunch, Italia Summer Sensation, Pistachio’s Can Party, honey, mascarpone, figs gelato and Dolce Carlotta.

One day tickets are $20 and include one sample of each competing and unique flavors, admission to the gelato classroom and participation in contests and activities. Tickets for kids under 12 are $10.

The Gelato Festival is at 1710 29th Street, Boulder. It is open Friday 2 -8 p.m., Saturday 12 – 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 7 p.m. Go here for more on the schedule, tickets and competitors here.

All photos courtesy of The Gelato Festival, unless otherwise noted.