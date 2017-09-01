Vogue Contributing Editor, Candy Pratts Price once said, “September is the January in fashion.” In this trendy world, the ninth month of the year represents new beginnings, fresh starts and the revelation of beautiful collections. With major events like New York Fashion Week and publications like Vogue printing its special issue, it is officially a fashion lover’s favorite month. Even if you’re not heading to the Big Apple for the main event, there are several ways to get your style fix here in the Mile High City. Take a look!

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave., Denver

Manolo Blahnik Trunk Show

When: August 31 – September 2; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Ladies Shoe Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: View the classic and stunning pumps for fall.

Christian Louboutin Trunk Show

When: September 7 – 9; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Ladies Shoe Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: The latest shoe designs with the trademark red sole by French designer, Christian Louboutin are featured.



Gurhan Trunk Show

When: September 9; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Precious Jewels Salon and Designer Jewelry, Level One.

The Lowdown: Beautiful, classic jewelry is the focus for this event.



Rene Caovilla Trunk Show

When: September 12 – 14; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Ladies Shoe Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Bejeweled shoe fashion is presented.

Ippolita Trunk Show

When: September 13; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: Fine jewelry designed to be worn every day.



Armani Collezioni Fashion Presentation

When: September 13; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Featuring the classic and timeless styles of Armani in luxurious fabrications.



Gianvito Rossi Trunk Show

When: September 14 – 16; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Ladies Shoe Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Beautiful and stylish designs by the Italian Designer.



Gucci Trunk Show

When: September 14 – 16; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Ladies Shoe Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: View the Italian luxury brand of fashion shoes.



Saint Laurent Trunk Show

When: September 28 – 30; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Ladies Shoe Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Featuring the newest styles for Fall.



Laurence Dacade Trunk Show

When: September 28 – 30; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Ladies Shoe Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Parisian designer, Dacade, shoes are sexy, elegant and chic; never boring and most noteworthy.

Fit & Fashion

When: Sunday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park — 1000 S Downing St, Denver, Colorado 80209

Admission: $10

The Lowdown: Fashion guru, August Mae is teaming up with Mom & Me Fit to help mom’s get their groove back. Mom & Me Fit’s main goal is to help parents get back in the swing of things and live life again by working out with strollers, the kiddos and the environment. After the fun workout, you can also partake in a pop-up boutique. Furthermore, this event is kid friendly and will allow you to meet other mom and dads.

Manolo Blahnik Documentary at Landmark Theaters

When: Friday, September 22

Where: Landmark Theaters

Admission: Prices vary

The Lowdown: Marilyn Monroe’s quote is so true because women really feel invincible when they rock a fly pair of high heels. This film is set to highlight the incredible luxury shoe designer, Manolo Blahnik— a man that has made so many women feel invincible. The Spanish Canary island native’s story is nothing short of inspiring. He began making shoes as a young boy using sweet wrappers for lizards that he caught in his family’s garden. Also, some on screen features include Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Paloma Picasso, Iman, Naomi Campbell, Rupert Everett, Karlie Kloss, Isaac Mizrahi, and André Leon Talley. Check out the trailer here.

Unique Week of Fashion

When: Sunday, September 24 through Friday, September 29 at 6 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

Admission: Starts at $25. Get tickets HERE

Night One: Pump Up The Volume Stylist Competition 2!

Where: Jackson’s Downtown — 1520 20th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Your favorite hair stylists and makeup artists will battle it out in multiple styling wars to win the crown of the Mile High’s best beauty artist.

Night Two: A Night of Luxury with the NFL

Where: The Falls Event Center —8199 Southpark Ct., Littleton

The Lowdown: Duane Topping will be the headlining designer for night two while you get to bump elbows with some of your favorite Denver Broncos players.



Night Three: Not Your Traditional Bridal Party Night

Where: Lamar Event Center — 5889 Lamar St., Arvada

The Lowdown: If you are a bride looking for a fun night out then night three is perfect for you. Designers include Abyssinians Family Designs, The Secret Boutique, by NS, Lyons Designs, The Missy Nguyen and Nunutsi Line by Maria Gardillo.



Night Four: Costumes, Culture, & Couture – A Night of Extreme Imagination!

Where: The Exdo Event Center — 1399 35th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Gowns, costumes and a plethora of other designs will be showcased by Parasite Designs, Alien Earth Designs, DR Designs, Morbid Creations, Sherry’s Angels, Just Jess Body Art, Rockwell Masks, and Jen Beach Designs.



Night Five: A Night on Top of the World of Fashion!

Where: Studio LoHi Apartment Rooftop — 2555 17th St., Denver

The Lowdown: We all love a good rooftop party. Take in the great Mile High, sip on your favorite drink and enjoy designs by LuLaRoe, Super Woman Designs, Julie Baker Designs, Your Knots by Angelina, Scarlet Fire Creation by Amber Watkins, Lopez Designs and Jenneration Apparel.



Night Six: Around the World of Fashion

Where: Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club — 23155 East Heritage Pkwy., Aurora

The Lowdown: Denver is known for it’s diverse cultures and customs and this final night will exhibit trends from across the globe. This year marks the first year featuring kids on the runway rocking Dot Dot Smile and LuLaRoe. The featured designers are GoldenDiva Designs, Kesewa Crochet Clothing, Atarah Edere Designs, NeckJuice By, J_geee, Instructions Designs and S&K Custom Designs.

