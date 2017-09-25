It is a very busy week in Denver as there are multiple awesome events going on every day. As though there wasn’t enough going on in the Mile High City, we even added some events in Boulder to our calendar because the events are so tasty you’re not going to want to miss them. From fun themed brunches to Denver Beer Fest to Oktoberfest, there are plenty of things to do in Denver this week, along with a Gelato festival and Food Film Festival in Boulder. There’s really no reason not to come out and enjoy awesome food-filled events.

Monday, September 25

Ag in the City: The Business Behind City-Grown Food

When: Monday, September 25, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus — 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This event is perfect for those looking to learn more about Colorado agriculture — especially how it’s produced in the city. Join Leaders in Agriculture, non-profits and even a chef who are working on the business behind raising food in cities where we live and eat.

Pizza and Records at Dio Mio

When: Monday, September 25, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Dio Mio — 3264 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: This Monday join Dio Mio – Handmade pasta for pizza by the slice and taste-makers spinning their favorite records. Also, if you have your own vinyl collection, don’t forget to bring it to the party and they’ll play it for you. Soul City Studios will also be bringing its collection for you to choose from.

Oktoberfest at Intrepid Sojourner

When: Monday, September 25 – 30, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Intrepid Sojourner — 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Celebrate Oktoberfest for six days at Intrepid Sojourner. The full list of events is here, but expect a week of drinking games, deals and more.

Tuesday, September 26

C Squared Cider Gluten Free Dinner

When: Tuesday, September 26 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Where: Denver Deep Dish LoHi — 1200 W. 38th Ave., Denver



Cost: $35 per person



The Lowdown: Denver Deep Dish LoHi is hosting a four-course, gluten-free dinner. The dinner will include Cider from C Squared Cider and there will be growlers for sale after dinner. Be sure to RSVP for the event by contacting Denver Deep Dish LoHi at 720.619.3337.

Adobo at Ratio Beerworks

When: Tuesday, September 26, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Come by Ratio Beerworks this Tuesday and check out the Adobo Food Truck’s Filipino and New Mexican Food. The menu features fresh roasted salsa, green chili bacon cheeseburgers and its signature chicken adobo — just to name a few.

Wednesday, September 27

Cornucopia 2017

When: Wednesday, September 27, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Where: DaVita World Headquarters — 31551 Wewatta St., Denver



Cost: $75 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Every fall Metro Caring hosts Cornucopia — its biggest fundraiser of the year. It is held to celebrate thousands of people who are working towards promoting good health and preventing hunger. The event will feature food from restaurants such as Via Baci, Stout Street Social, Rialto Cafe and more. Be sure to come out to this event and help fight to end hunger by donating to the event here.

BSB 5th Anniversary Party Weekend

When: Wednesday, September 27 – October 1, 10 p.m.



Where: Black Shirt Brewing Company — 3719 Walnut St., Denver



Cost: $23.78 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Beer lovers be sure to join the Black Shirt Brewery as they celebrate its 5th anniversary. The party will include five days of special beer tappings, live music and a bluegrass pig roast. Each day will be different have its own special beer release. Stop by the event on Wednesday to figure out what each beer will be.

Special 4-Course Wine Dinner Benny Baracchi and Kaos Pizzeria

When: Wednesday, September 27, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Where: Kaos Pizzeria — 1439 South Pearl St., Denver



Cost: $60



The Lowdown: Come out for a night of wine and falcons. Kaos Pizzeria is hosting a 4-course dinner which includes wine pairings. After dinner stick around as non-profit wildlife organization Nature’s Educators bring out some regal birds. The $60 ticket covers the cost of the wine and food and is a deposit to hold your spot so don’t forget to call and make a reservation.

Aperitivo Italiano at Avanti

When: Wednesday, September 27, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery — 3200 Pecos St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Little Italy is hosting Aperitivo Italiano at Avanti F&B, a collective eatery. Come out and enjoy great Italian food in a signature Italian “happy hour” format.

Flatirons Food Film Festival

When: Wednesday, September 27 – October 1, 6:30 p.m.



Where: Boulder Public Library — 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder



Cost: Price varies — details here



The Lowdown: Love food and movies? Then you don’t want to miss the Flatirons Food Film Festival which is nine jam-packed days of food documentaries. There will be expert speakers at every film and a lot of food and fun-filled events.

Thursday, September 28

The Brewtography Project–Meet the Artist

When: Thursday, September 28, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Where: The Hotel Teatro— 1100 14th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Join the Brewtography Project as Dustin Hall’s photography will be displayed at the Hotel Teatro through December 1. Dustin has photographed more than 150 craft breweries in Colorado. Call to Arms Brewing Company will represent an exclusive brew at the event. For $5, guests can purchase a “pint and print” which includes a print from Dustin’s collection and a brew in a keepsake glass.

Cheers for Charity at Zuni Street Brewing

When: Thursday, September 28, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company — 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Join Good Sugar Baking on Thursday for live music, cookies and beer to celebrate its nonprofit Minds Matter of Denver. The Zuni Street Brewing Company will be donating $1 of every pint sold to Minds Matter.

Paint Your Own Cornhole at 10 Barrel Brewery

When: Thursday, September 28, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Company — 2620 Walnut St., Denver



Cost: $100 – $150 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Come join the 10 Barrel Brewing Company on Thursday to build your own cornhole. The $100 price includes two mini cornholes, eight bags, one craft beer and paint materials. The $150 price includes two large cornhole boards, eight bags, one craft beer and paint materials. Space is very limited and spots will go fast so don’t forget to get tickets.

Friday, September 29

30th Annual Firefighter Chili Cook-off

When: Friday, September 29, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Where: Larimer Square, Denver



Cost: Free Admission



The Lowdown: Join hundreds of firefighters from all over the state as they compete in a cook-off to see who has the best green and red chili. There will be craft beer, music and of course amazing chili so be prepared for it to get hot. The event is free admission, but chili samples are $1, bowls are $5 and Chain Reaction Brewing Company and Locavore Beer Works beers are $5.

Hendrick’s Grand Garnisher at Curio Bar

When: Friday, September 29, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.



Where: CURIO — Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Hendricks Grand Garnisher comes to Curio, and it’s an event you don’t want to miss. There will be free gin and tonics at the Curio bar and a Cucumber Slicer Contraption.

Denver Beer Fest

When: Friday, September 29 – October 7, 10 a.m.



Where: Across the city



Cost: Price varies — details here



The Lowdown: Denver Beer Fest is quickly approaching and is nine days full of celebration and more than 100 beer-related activities. You won’t want to miss out on rare beer tastings, beer-paired dinners, brewery tours and awesome beer events.

Gelato Festival

When: Friday, September 29 – October 1, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Where: 1710 29th St., Boulder

Cost: $9 – $35 —tickets here



The Lowdown: Now although this isn’t a Denver event, who doesn’t love gelato? For those of you who don’t know what gelato is, it’s an Italian ice cream which is well worth the drive to Boulder. Join the Gelato Festival as it makes its way from Tuscany to Colorado. Take part in different contests and activities and vote for your favorite gelato flavor.

Saturday, September 30

Farm to Bottle Fall Festival 2017

When: Saturday, September 30 , 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Where: Old South Gaylord Street — 1059 S Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $75 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Come out Saturday and join the 2 annual Farm to Bottle Fall Festival. There will be live music from open to close. Doors open at 2 p.m. for VIP and 3 p.m. for general admission. Don’t miss out on this chance to sample from local breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Fiction Beer Company Third Anniversary

When: Saturday, September 30, 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.



Where: Fiction Beer Company — 7101 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is turning three and you’re invited to celebrate. Come out and celebrate with live music, guest taps, special bottle releases and a literary-character themed photo booth. There will also be a dunk tank, where you can dunk the brewery staff for charity. There will be guest taps from six different breweries.

Dog Daze of Summer

When: Saturday, September 30, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Where: Declaration Brewing — 2030 S Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Declaration Brewing Co. is showcasing the grand opening of their renovated beer garden which comes with a legal dog patio. The patio is wrapped with donated bicycle parts. In honor of this they have teamed up with the Dumb Friends League and there will be dog adoption booths. In addition to the dogs, there will be live music, food trucks and to top it off $1 of every designated pint sold will go to the Dumb Friends League.

Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally

When: Saturday, September 30, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Where: Between 24 – 29 street –Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free with RSVP – $5 without — tickets here



The Lowdown: Come out as Denver celebrates its Food Truck Rally with four blocks of food trucks, from pizza to vegetarian to BBQ to tacos, just to name a few. There will be pop-up bars full of tasty craft beers and cocktails. Don’t forget to RSVP for free admission and one free drink.

Sunday, October 1

Hot Chocolate 15k/5k

When: Sunday, October 1, 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.



Where: Civic Center Park — Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: $54 – $79 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Are you a runner? Or are you just interested in getting outside and enjoying some chocolate? The Hot Chocolate 15k/5k is coming to Denver and there will be goodie bags, medals and of course chocolate. The cost is $54 to enter the 5k and then $79 to enter the 15k.

The Morning After Disco Brunch

When: Sunday, October 1, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Where: Jack’s Uptown Grille — 1600 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission



The Lowdown: Who said disco is dead? Come out on Sunday for a disco-themed brunch which includes $2 mimosas, disco-house beats and of course a disco-themed brunch menu. It is optional to wear ‘70s garb but highly welcomed. Don’t forget to make a reservation so you don’t miss out on this event.

Pop-up Brunch with The Post and The Real Dill

When: Sunday, October 1, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $15 – $45 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Stem Ciders presents an all you can 100 percent gluten-free brunch buffet. They teamed up with The Post and The Real Dill to create the first of many pop-up brunches at their RiNo Cidery. The tickets range from $15 for the kids’ brunch to $25 for the buffet only to $45 for general admission which includes brunch and drinks.

Mark Your Calendars

Santa Fe Brewing GABF After Party hosted by Meow Wolf

When: October 5, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.



Where: Summit Music Hall— 1902 Blake St., Denver



Cost: $10

The Bloody Mary Festival

When: October 22, 1 – 4 p.m.



Where: EXDO Event Center — 1399 35th St., Denver



Cost: $45 – $65