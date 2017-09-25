This week there are celebrations of entrepreneurial spirit to attend and races to be run. On Monday, get into networking by joining Denver Startup Week. Then relax from the stress of your student debt by attending SoFi’s Debt Party. Later, attend Light the Night by joining Rocky Mountain Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for a walk through Washington Park. If you are feeling wild, go and check out The Colorado Tattoo Convention for great fun and body art or end your week by running for chocolate in the Hot Chocolate 5k/15k. However, you spend your time, go and experience what Denver has to offer and have an awesome week.

Monday, September 25

Denver Startup Week

When: September 25-29, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Larimer Social, 1427 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: Denver Startup Week is for all entrepreneurs in Denver. This week-long event will facilitate the entrepreneurial spirit. Professionals and newcomers are all welcome. Laura Callanan will be a keynote speaker to start Denver’s startup week designer track. Callanan is a founding partner of Upstart Co-lab. The talk will be held at Larimer Social at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 26

Cambodian Culture History: Pre-Angkor to Today

When: September 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver

Cost: Free admission, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Dr. Sovath Bong, archaeologist and President of the Royal University of Fine Arts, Kingdom of Cambodia, to learn about Cambodia’s past and the hidden treasures of Angkor Wat. This talk with Dr. Bong will be the presentation to the Denver Art Museum’s Angkor Exhibit that opens on October 1. The lecture and reception are free, but reservations are encouraged.

Wednesday, September 27

SoFi Debt Party

When: September 27, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Blanc, 3150 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, register here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy a party specifically for millennials with student loan debt. SoFi is hosting a cocktail party with giveaways for ski passes and river rafting. Enjoy great brews and tunes as you relax from the frustration of your student loans. Your ticket in is your student debt, so bring a screenshot, email or paper statement of your loan balance to get in.

Smash Bros Tourney

When: September 27, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House Beer Co, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come and kill it at the Smash Bros Tourney. Grandma’s House Beer Co. hosts this Super Smash Bros tournament where you can play for a chance to win. Enjoy the great beer that Grandma’s House Beer Co. has to offer, as you get ahead in the tournament. If you do win, you get a free growler of Grandma’s House beer.

Thursday, September 28

No Man’s Land Film Festival

When: September 28, 5:30-8:45 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $15-$20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The No Man’s Land Film Festival is an all female film festival that travels the world to redefine feminine sport, adventure, conservation and more. Fourteen films will be featured during the festival and discussions about each film are welcome. Profits will benefit the Outdoor Women’s Alliance and local Front Range Colorado Team. No Man’s Land Film Festival aims to create little to no waste, using only recyclable and compostable materials. Film-goers are encouraged to bring their own cups to enjoy refreshments.

Light the Night

When: September 28, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission, register here

The Lowdown: Come and Light the Night with the Rocky Mountain chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This two mile walk through Washington park will honor those who have been affected by blood cancers. Each registered attendee will be given a lantern to light up the night’s sky. Three different colored lanterns will be given out, red for supporters, gold in memory of those lost and white for survivors. All are welcome to fight against cancer.

Francisco Ugarte Artist Talk

When: September 28, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and listen to Denver resident artist Francisco Urgarte at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Ugarte will speak about his work, his experience in Guadalajara and the new exhibition Saber Acomodar. Two other artist will be available to speak about their exhibits as well.

Friday, September 29

Oktoberquest Denver

When: September 29-30, Friday 5 p.m. – Saturday 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Oktoberfest, between 20th St. and 22nd St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $46, prices may increase. Get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you have ever heard of Questival, get excited. Cotopaxi Questival presents Oktoberquest. Oktoberquest is a 24 hour race adventure with an autumn twist. Push you and your chosen team to the limit in the ultimate outdoor adventure race. Be prepared to get creative and dirty.

Colorado Tattoo Convention

When: September 29-October 1, 12-7 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20-$35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Tattoo Convention features national, regional and local tattoo artists, showcasing their works. Music, food and a fashion show will be available to enjoy. Car and Motorcycle shows will also be featured. No matter what your tastes are, Colorado Tattoo Convention has something for you.

Elitch Gardens Fright Fest

When: September 29, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $24+ get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your spook and adrenaline on at Elitch Gardens Fright Fest opening night. Ride all of the wonderful rides that Elitch Gardens has to offer, as you experience haunted features and creatures around the park. Costumes are welcome, just make sure they are family friendly.

Untitled: Stories

When: September 29, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Untitled at The Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Untitled at the Denver Art Museum to tell your stories. Meditation, storytelling, music, artmaking and more will be available for you to enjoy. Multiple workshops will be held to learn more about DJing, Vinyl performances and bilingual meditation. There will also be lectures from different artists to listen and learn from.

Saturday, September 30

Colorado Beauty and Hair Expo

When: September 30-October 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20-35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the second annual Colorado Beauty and Hair Expo in all of its glory. Professionals from the industry will hold educational workshops. Live service and product demonstrations will also be available. Also, enjoy the second annual Barber and Stylist competition during the expo. The expo will be held inside of the Colorado Tattoo Convention.

Star Wars Night with the Colorado Rapids

When: September 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

Cost: $34-$46 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy a match between the Colorado Rapids and the Montreal Impact. Hosted by Denver Comic Con, experience a night of soccer and Star Wars. Each ticket includes a donation to Pop Culture Classroom and a Star Wars scarf. Instructions to pick up your scarf will be given before the match.

Queen of Jazz: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

When: September 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents a Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. The concert will be held on what would have been Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th birthday. The program will feature some of her biggest hits, as well as using the original Nelson Riddle and Billy May orchestrations. The concert will feature singers Capathia Jenkins, Aisha de Haas and Harolyn Blackwell.

Thrift Store Fashion Show

When: September 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House Beer Co. 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Register here

The Lowdown: Join Grandma’s House Beer Co. in celebrating its third anniversary by participating in their Thrift Store Fashion Show. Everything that is worn must be thrifted from ARC or Goodwill, all tags must still be on the garments. A house DJ will help you jam out as your strut your stuff. The winner of the fashion show will receive a Grandma’s House apparel and a crowler of the month.

TheBigWonderful’s 4th Annual Oktobergrass

When: September 30- October 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5-$100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful presents its fourth annual Oktobergrass. Come and experience food, drink and shopping during the two-day festival. On Saturday, there will be a bazaar to shop from and a beerfest to enjoy. Stay for live music from seven different bands. TheBigWonderful aims to give a zero waste experience, so bring your own bag to keep your shopping in and your own bottle for water fill-ups.

Sunday, October 1

Swing Dance Mercury Cafe

When: October 1, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: Swing your night away at the Mercury Cafe. Instructors Ceth and Dani will teach you how to Jitter Bug and Lindy Hop. Two and a half hours of instruction will be followed by a chance to show your new-learned moves to the music of Willam and the Romantics. A cash bar and restaurant are available to enjoy as well.

Hot Chocolate 5k/15k

When: October 1, 7:50 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Downtown Denver

Cost: $54 for 5k, $79 for 15k. Register here

The Lowdown: If you love running and chocolate, the Hot Chocolate 5k/15k is for you. Come and join Beast Pacing for a 5k or 15k run. At the end of the race, registered participants will be given a delicious goody bag of chocolate and of course an amazing cup of hot chocolate. You can also volunteer to help around the event. A post-race party will be held to enjoy fondue and more.

Denver Pagan Pride Day

When: October 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park, Denver

Cost: Free and Open to Public

The Lowdown: Hosted by Denver Pagan Pride, Denver Pagan Pride Day is a great way to explore and enjoy pagan culture and connect with the community. This free festival will feature multiple pagan themed booths, such as crystal healing and modern druids. Celebrate Paganism and all things ancient.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Zombie Crawl

When: October 7, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Zombie Crawl, 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

First Chair Festival

When: October 7, 1-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex and Sculpture Park, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $10-$40 tickets available here