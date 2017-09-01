Now through Monday, September 4, every Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco’s Grille and Sullivan’s Steakhouse nationwide— 53 restaurants in total — will donate 20 percent of sales with hopes to exceed $1,000,000 in donations to Hurricane Harvey food banks.

Denver has two locations in Denver — Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse at 8100 East Orchard Road, Denver and Del Frisco’s Grille at 100 Street Paul Street in Cherry Creek. The company also has locations in six Texas cities — Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Southlake, The Woodlands and Plano.

Head in this weekend for appetizers, brunch or dinner and give back while trying some of our favorites like the Ahi Tacos ($12.50) with tuna tartare, avocado and spicy citrus mayo or the Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Salad ($14) with balsamic and basil pesto.