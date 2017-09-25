Someone go wake up Green Day because September is coming to an end. The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing colors and the Denver concert industry is business as usual. The end of September marks the beginning of the end for the Red Rocks 2017 concert series. Take this week to check out some smaller venues around Denver while still trying to squeeze in as many Red Rocks shows as you can. Check out our playlist here or below for all of our recommended acts of the week.

Monday, September 25

Recommended: Glass Animals w/ Amber Mark @ The Ogden Theatre

Glass Animals are coming back to Denver on Monday for an intimate performance at The Odgen Theatre. The English indie-rock group recently headlined Red Rocks back in July and are returning with pop artist Amber Mark. Glass Animals know how to groove down the bone and Mark’s music will be a great addition to the evening. Be on the lookout for any tickets that may become available for this show.

Also see…

Sturgill Simpson w/ Fantastic Negrito @ Red Rocks

Andy Mineo w/ Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed @ Summit Music Hall

Tank and The Bangas w/ Sweet Crude @ Globe Hal

Tuesday, September 26

Recommended: Gorillaz w/ Vince Staples @ Red Rocks

This show sold out almost instantly due to the highly anticipated return of the futuristic hip-hop group when they released Humanz back in April. Rapper Vince Staples will be kicking off the long-awaited evening making this one show that’ll be talked about for years. Stay vigilant for tickets.

Also see…

Quinn XCII w/ shallou @ The Bluebird Theater

Boyce Avenue w/ Madilyn Bailey & Megan Davies @ The Gothic Theatre

Overkill w/ Crowbar, Havok @ Summit Music Hall

Fat Tuesdays ft. Cervantes’ House Band w/ Sean Dandurand w/ Good Touch @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Gabrielle Aplin @ Larimer Lounge

Adam Ant w/ Glam Skanks @ The Paramount Theatre

James Blood Ulmer (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Lightnin’ Malcolm @ Globe Hall

Wednesday, September 27

Recommended: Fleet Foxes w/ Beach House @ Red Rocks

The acoustic folk-rockers of Fleet Foxes are headed up to Morrison on Wednesday. The Seattle-based group is in the midst of a world tour in celebration of their 2017 release of Crack-Up. Earlier this summer, former band member Josh Tillman (aka Father John Misty) performed on the rocks which makes the Fleet Foxes’ performance more anticipated. Opening for Fleet Foxes is the electro-indie group Beach House, making this a diverse night of laid back music. If you can try to find some tickets to this sold-out show, we suggest you take them.

Also see…

Hundred Waters w/ LAFAWNDAH @ The Bluebird Theater

Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones w/ Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Swindlin’ Hearts w/ Denver Meatpacking Company, Sliver, Stereoshifter @ Larimer Lounge

Wand w/ Darto @ Lost Lake

Waze + Odyssey @ Bar Standard

James Blood Ulmer (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Muscle Beach w/ Traidins, Granny Tweed @ 3 Kings Tavern

Dave Devine Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Torche @ Globe Hall

Company of Thieves w/ Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review @ The Walnut Room

Thursday, September 28

Recommended: Ruth B. w/ Davie @ Globe Hall

Coming right out of the beautiful country of Canada, Ruth B. is headed down to Denver on Thursday for a performance at one of the city’s newer venues, Globe Hall. Ruth B. is relatively new to the music scene and has been making her way through the noise with her soulful voice. Earlier this year, Ruth B. celebrated the release of her freshman album Safe Haven and is touring in support of this release. Joining Ruth B. on her tour is R&B singer Davie making this a night for soulful music.

Also see…

Grateful Bluegrass Boys (w/ Special Guest Tyler Grant) & Old Salt Union w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Burial Plot w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN, If I Fail @ The Marquis Theatre

Skylar Spence w/ Jonah Baseball @ Larimer Lounge

QCNH w/ Bad Licks, Last of the Easy Riders @ Hi-Dive

Kim Boekbinder w/ Mirror Fears, EVP @ Lion’s Lair

Hiroya Tsukamoto (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ritmo Jazz Latino (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Gordo’s Acoustic Showcase @ 3 Kings Tavern

Cousin Curtiss w/ Brittany Devens, Copper Leaf, Ben Hanna @ The Walnut Room

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Friday, September 29

Recommended: Future Islands w/ Jenny Besetzt @ The Fillmore

To end the work week, Future Islands is headlining The Fillmore Auditorium. Future Islands’ name matches their electropop sound perfectly. The electropop trio is no strangers to the Denver music scene as they have performed here multiple times throughout the years. For their 2017 return to Denver, indie rock group Jenny Besetzt is kicking off the evening. This will be a great way to end the week, so grab some tickets while you can.

Also see…

Sikdope @ The Bluebird Theater

Ozomalti w/ Banda La Maravillosa @ The Gothic Theatre

Big Gigantic w/ Keys N Krates, Slushii, Pell @ Red Rocks

The Weekend w/ Gucci Mane, Nav @ The Pepsi Center

Too Short w/ OTIS – One Truly Inspired Soul, Def Knock, Authentik, Rhymesight @ Summit Music Hall

Curren$y w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Metro Station w/ Assuming We Survive, Avion Roe, Lancifer, Tonight We Rise @ The Marquis Theatre

The Ghost of Paul Revere w/ Paul Whitacre @ Larimer Lounge

Tristen w/ Jenny O @ Lost Lake

Junius w/ Black Mare, Mustard Gas & Roses, Ghost of Glaciers @ Hi-Dive

Oxeye Daisy w/ Church Girls, Turvy Organ @ Lion’s Lair

Ken Walker Sextet (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jerrod Niemann @ Grizzly Rose

Rastasaurus w/ Boogie Mammoth @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Aaron Lee Tasjan w/ Last of The Easy Riders @ Globe Hall

Stephen Kellogg w/ Emily Hearn @ The Walnut Room

Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill @ Soiled Dove Underground

Jackson Taylor & The Sinners w/ Scooter James and the Well Whiskey Boys, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, La Madness, The Humbuckers @ Herman’s Hideaway

Digg w/ Turtleneck, The Dirty Duo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Blue Canyon Boys @ Tuft Theatre

Sam Amidon w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Saturday, September 30

Recommended: Big Gigantic w/ Big Wild, Whethan, Maddy O’Neal @ Red Rocks

Red Rocks is widely known as one of the best venues for a stellar EDM experience. On Saturday, Colorado natives Big Gigantic are bringing their experience to Red Rocks as they wrap up a two-day run at the legendary venue. Saturday’s performance is already sold out but there are still tickets available for the Friday night show. EDM artists Big Wild, Whethan and Maddy O’Neal are on the list for Saturday, making this an electronic night worth trying to get tickets to.

Also see…

Turkuaz w/ Sinkane @ The Ogden Theatre

Tokimonsta @ The Bluebird Theater

JD McPherson @ The Gothic Theatre

Florida Georgia Line w/ Nelly, Chris Lane & Russell Dickerson @ The Pepsi Center

Goldie w/ Fury, Grym, Goreteks @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Seum Kuti & Egypt 80 w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Vermillion Road w/ Evinair, Viretta, Chloe Tang @ The Marquis Theatre

Japanese Breakfast w/ Mannequin Pussy, The Spirit of The Beehive @ Larimer Lounge

One-Eyed Doll w/ Doll Skin, Sharone & The Wind, Rotten Reputation @ Lost Lake

Spectral Voice (Album Release) w/ Ritual Necromancy, Ascended Dead, Grave Ritual, Blood Incantation @ Hi-Dive

No Thank You w/ Godchild @ Lion’s Lair

Nelson Rangell Quartet (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mad Dog Freidman (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jen Korte (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Daniel Norgren @ Globe Hall

Stephen Kellogg w/ Emily Hearn @ The Walnut Room

Grateful Bluegrass Boys @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

World Famous Johnsons, Luna Sol, Johnny Got Rox, Grind Cat Grind @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, October 1

Recommended: Sugar Candy Mountain @ Larimer Lounge

The Oakland soft-rock band Sugar Candy Mountain is headed to Denver to not only end the week but also kick off the month of October at The Larimer Lounge. The band’s own bio speaks for itself – “If Brian Wilson had dropped acid on the beach in Brazil and decided to record an album with Os Mutantes and The Flaming Lips, it would sound like this- all psychedelic pop Wall-of Sound and beach balladry.” If that doesn’t convince you to check this band out, we don’t know what will.

Also see…

Blu & Exile; Below The Heavens w/ Dag Savage, Choosey, Cashus King @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Dead Rider @ Lost Lake

Josh Quinlan Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

The Native Howl w/ Chainsaw Rodeo @ Herman’s Hideaway

