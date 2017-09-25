Someone go wake up Green Day because September is coming to an end. The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing colors and the Denver concert industry is business as usual. The end of September marks the beginning of the end for the Red Rocks 2017 concert series. Take this week to check out some smaller venues around Denver while still trying to squeeze in as many Red Rocks shows as you can. Check out our playlist here or below for all of our recommended acts of the week.
Monday, September 25
Recommended: Glass Animals w/ Amber Mark @ The Ogden Theatre
Glass Animals are coming back to Denver on Monday for an intimate performance at The Odgen Theatre. The English indie-rock group recently headlined Red Rocks back in July and are returning with pop artist Amber Mark. Glass Animals know how to groove down the bone and Mark’s music will be a great addition to the evening. Be on the lookout for any tickets that may become available for this show.
Also see…
Sturgill Simpson w/ Fantastic Negrito @ Red Rocks
Andy Mineo w/ Social Club Misfits, Wordsplayed @ Summit Music Hall
Tank and The Bangas w/ Sweet Crude @ Globe Hal
Tuesday, September 26
Recommended: Gorillaz w/ Vince Staples @ Red Rocks
This show sold out almost instantly due to the highly anticipated return of the futuristic hip-hop group when they released Humanz back in April. Rapper Vince Staples will be kicking off the long-awaited evening making this one show that’ll be talked about for years. Stay vigilant for tickets.
Also see…
Quinn XCII w/ shallou @ The Bluebird Theater
Boyce Avenue w/ Madilyn Bailey & Megan Davies @ The Gothic Theatre
Overkill w/ Crowbar, Havok @ Summit Music Hall
Fat Tuesdays ft. Cervantes’ House Band w/ Sean Dandurand w/ Good Touch @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Gabrielle Aplin @ Larimer Lounge
Adam Ant w/ Glam Skanks @ The Paramount Theatre
James Blood Ulmer (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Lightnin’ Malcolm @ Globe Hall
Wednesday, September 27
Recommended: Fleet Foxes w/ Beach House @ Red Rocks
The acoustic folk-rockers of Fleet Foxes are headed up to Morrison on Wednesday. The Seattle-based group is in the midst of a world tour in celebration of their 2017 release of Crack-Up. Earlier this summer, former band member Josh Tillman (aka Father John Misty) performed on the rocks which makes the Fleet Foxes’ performance more anticipated. Opening for Fleet Foxes is the electro-indie group Beach House, making this a diverse night of laid back music. If you can try to find some tickets to this sold-out show, we suggest you take them.
Also see…
Hundred Waters w/ LAFAWNDAH @ The Bluebird Theater
Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones w/ Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Swindlin’ Hearts w/ Denver Meatpacking Company, Sliver, Stereoshifter @ Larimer Lounge
Wand w/ Darto @ Lost Lake
Waze + Odyssey @ Bar Standard
James Blood Ulmer (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Muscle Beach w/ Traidins, Granny Tweed @ 3 Kings Tavern
Dave Devine Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Torche @ Globe Hall
Company of Thieves w/ Tyler Imbrey and The Ghost Review @ The Walnut Room
Thursday, September 28
Recommended: Ruth B. w/ Davie @ Globe Hall
Coming right out of the beautiful country of Canada, Ruth B. is headed down to Denver on Thursday for a performance at one of the city’s newer venues, Globe Hall. Ruth B. is relatively new to the music scene and has been making her way through the noise with her soulful voice. Earlier this year, Ruth B. celebrated the release of her freshman album Safe Haven and is touring in support of this release. Joining Ruth B. on her tour is R&B singer Davie making this a night for soulful music.
Also see…
Grateful Bluegrass Boys (w/ Special Guest Tyler Grant) & Old Salt Union w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Burial Plot w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN, If I Fail @ The Marquis Theatre
Skylar Spence w/ Jonah Baseball @ Larimer Lounge
QCNH w/ Bad Licks, Last of the Easy Riders @ Hi-Dive
Kim Boekbinder w/ Mirror Fears, EVP @ Lion’s Lair
Hiroya Tsukamoto (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ritmo Jazz Latino (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Gordo’s Acoustic Showcase @ 3 Kings Tavern
Cousin Curtiss w/ Brittany Devens, Copper Leaf, Ben Hanna @ The Walnut Room
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Friday, September 29
Recommended: Future Islands w/ Jenny Besetzt @ The Fillmore
To end the work week, Future Islands is headlining The Fillmore Auditorium. Future Islands’ name matches their electropop sound perfectly. The electropop trio is no strangers to the Denver music scene as they have performed here multiple times throughout the years. For their 2017 return to Denver, indie rock group Jenny Besetzt is kicking off the evening. This will be a great way to end the week, so grab some tickets while you can.
Also see…
Sikdope @ The Bluebird Theater
Ozomalti w/ Banda La Maravillosa @ The Gothic Theatre
Big Gigantic w/ Keys N Krates, Slushii, Pell @ Red Rocks
The Weekend w/ Gucci Mane, Nav @ The Pepsi Center
Too Short w/ OTIS – One Truly Inspired Soul, Def Knock, Authentik, Rhymesight @ Summit Music Hall
Curren$y w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Metro Station w/ Assuming We Survive, Avion Roe, Lancifer, Tonight We Rise @ The Marquis Theatre
The Ghost of Paul Revere w/ Paul Whitacre @ Larimer Lounge
Tristen w/ Jenny O @ Lost Lake
Junius w/ Black Mare, Mustard Gas & Roses, Ghost of Glaciers @ Hi-Dive
Oxeye Daisy w/ Church Girls, Turvy Organ @ Lion’s Lair
Ken Walker Sextet (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Dave Devine Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jerrod Niemann @ Grizzly Rose
Rastasaurus w/ Boogie Mammoth @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Aaron Lee Tasjan w/ Last of The Easy Riders @ Globe Hall
Stephen Kellogg w/ Emily Hearn @ The Walnut Room
Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill @ Soiled Dove Underground
Jackson Taylor & The Sinners w/ Scooter James and the Well Whiskey Boys, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, La Madness, The Humbuckers @ Herman’s Hideaway
Digg w/ Turtleneck, The Dirty Duo @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Blue Canyon Boys @ Tuft Theatre
Sam Amidon w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Saturday, September 30
Recommended: Big Gigantic w/ Big Wild, Whethan, Maddy O’Neal @ Red Rocks
Red Rocks is widely known as one of the best venues for a stellar EDM experience. On Saturday, Colorado natives Big Gigantic are bringing their experience to Red Rocks as they wrap up a two-day run at the legendary venue. Saturday’s performance is already sold out but there are still tickets available for the Friday night show. EDM artists Big Wild, Whethan and Maddy O’Neal are on the list for Saturday, making this an electronic night worth trying to get tickets to.
Also see…
Turkuaz w/ Sinkane @ The Ogden Theatre
Tokimonsta @ The Bluebird Theater
JD McPherson @ The Gothic Theatre
Florida Georgia Line w/ Nelly, Chris Lane & Russell Dickerson @ The Pepsi Center
Goldie w/ Fury, Grym, Goreteks @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Seum Kuti & Egypt 80 w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Vermillion Road w/ Evinair, Viretta, Chloe Tang @ The Marquis Theatre
Japanese Breakfast w/ Mannequin Pussy, The Spirit of The Beehive @ Larimer Lounge
One-Eyed Doll w/ Doll Skin, Sharone & The Wind, Rotten Reputation @ Lost Lake
Spectral Voice (Album Release) w/ Ritual Necromancy, Ascended Dead, Grave Ritual, Blood Incantation @ Hi-Dive
No Thank You w/ Godchild @ Lion’s Lair
Nelson Rangell Quartet (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mad Dog Freidman (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jen Korte (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Daniel Norgren @ Globe Hall
Stephen Kellogg w/ Emily Hearn @ The Walnut Room
Grateful Bluegrass Boys @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
World Famous Johnsons, Luna Sol, Johnny Got Rox, Grind Cat Grind @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sunday, October 1
Recommended: Sugar Candy Mountain @ Larimer Lounge
The Oakland soft-rock band Sugar Candy Mountain is headed to Denver to not only end the week but also kick off the month of October at The Larimer Lounge. The band’s own bio speaks for itself – “If Brian Wilson had dropped acid on the beach in Brazil and decided to record an album with Os Mutantes and The Flaming Lips, it would sound like this- all psychedelic pop Wall-of Sound and beach balladry.” If that doesn’t convince you to check this band out, we don’t know what will.
Also see…
Blu & Exile; Below The Heavens w/ Dag Savage, Choosey, Cashus King @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Dead Rider @ Lost Lake
Josh Quinlan Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
The Native Howl w/ Chainsaw Rodeo @ Herman’s Hideaway
