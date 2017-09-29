Conscious Alliance will be bringing their fourth annual Art That Feeds Harvest Celebration to eTown Hall in Boulder next Thursday, October 5 from 6 – 9:30 p.m. The non-profit group is known for their longstanding commitment to community-based social justice initiatives inspired by and connected to music and art events. Having distributed over two-million meals to Native American reservations across the nation, the Boulder-based organization returns for their now renowned annual gala. Featuring a performance from Denver indie-pop duo Tennis, the event will also include a silent auction, an open bar and snacks from some of Boulder’s finest restaurants.

Arcana, Blackbelly, Hapa Sushi, The Med, Pizzeria Locale and other restaurants will all be in attendance. Organized with the hopes of putting together 10,000 meals for families of the Pine Ridge Reservation, the event continues Conscious Alliance’s impressive record of civic engagement the group has been expanding since 2002. Tickets are available here, with both VIP meet-and-greet and regular options.