September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month. In order to bring awareness, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Colorado Chapter is hosting its third annual Denver Metro Out of the Darkness Community Walk on September 23, at Coors Field. The fundraising walk aims at supporting AFSP’s different suicide prevention awareness programs, uniting those who have been affected by suicide and creating communities that support smart mental healthcare.

Over 3,000 people are expected to participate in this 2.9-mile walk on the Coors Field Concourse ( seven laps). The Out of the Darkness community walk has been organized by AFSP since 2008 and this year, more than 400 walks will be held across 50 states.

Last year, the Denver Metro Out of the Darkness Walk raised over $219,000 and had nearly 2,500 participants.

“We walk to raise awareness about this important health issue. Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Brittany Frisbie, Chair of the AFSP Colorado Chapter. With the prime focus to reduce the annual rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025, AFSP invests in new research, creating educational programs, advocating for public policy and supporting survivors of suicide loss.

According to studies, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the seventh leading cause of death overall in Colorado.

AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia explained, “These walks are about turning hope into action. Suicide is a serious problem, but it’s a problem we can solve. The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight the science is only going to get better, our culture will get smarter about mental health, and we’ll be able to save more people from dying from depression and other mental health conditions.”

For all those who want to stand up for the cause, you can register online at afsp.org/denver or you can also participate by getting yourself registered at the venue from the time check-in begins until the walk starts.