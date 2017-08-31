303 Magazine and Four Seasons Hotel Denver End of Summer Pool Event is days away and whether you’re staying in town or leaving for Labor Day Weekend, there will still be time to enjoy all the drinks, music and dancing at our one-and-only pool event this summer. Featuring drinks from our Red Bull Sponsor and EDGE Bar & Restaurant, the specialty cocktails are created specifically for the guests of this summer pool event. In addition, you’ll receive your first cocktail free, so scan the list below to see which one to choose.

EDGE

2 ounces Stranahan’s Whiskey

1/4 ounces yuzu

Shiso, basil, cucumber, soda water

Swizzle over ice

The 303

1.5 ounce Hangar1 Vodka

1/2 ounce green tea

1/2 ounce lemon

1/2 ounce honey

Stirred in a martini glass

DFW

1 ounce Diamante Tequila

1/2 ounce mezcal

1/2 ounce Pomplemousse Liquor

1/4 ounce Aperol

3/4 lime

Shaken over ice

Four Seasons

1.5 ounces Boodles Gin

1/2 ounce Yellow Chartreuse

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Fresh mint

Shaken over ice

Tickets can be purchased here. The End of the Summer Pool Event is Monday, September 4 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver.

For VIP tables and bottle service inquiry email [email protected]