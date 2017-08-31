303 Magazine and Four Seasons Hotel Denver End of Summer Pool Event is days away and whether you’re staying in town or leaving for Labor Day Weekend, there will still be time to enjoy all the drinks, music and dancing at our one-and-only pool event this summer. Featuring drinks from our Red Bull Sponsor and EDGE Bar & Restaurant, the specialty cocktails are created specifically for the guests of this summer pool event. In addition, you’ll receive your first cocktail free, so scan the list below to see which one to choose.

EDGE

2 ounces Stranahan’s Whiskey

1/4 ounces yuzu

Shiso, basil, cucumber, soda water

Swizzle over ice

 

The 303

1.5 ounce Hangar1 Vodka

1/2 ounce green tea

1/2 ounce lemon

1/2 ounce honey

Stirred in a martini glass

 

DFW

1 ounce Diamante Tequila

1/2 ounce mezcal

1/2 ounce Pomplemousse Liquor

1/4 ounce Aperol

3/4 lime

Shaken over ice

 

Four Seasons

1.5 ounces Boodles Gin

1/2 ounce Yellow Chartreuse

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Fresh mint

Shaken over ice

Tickets can be purchased here. The End of the Summer Pool Event is Monday, September 4 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver.

For VIP tables and bottle service inquiry email [email protected]

About The Author

Social Media + DFW Marketing

Katie is a Denver native through and through. A science nerd at heart, Katie loves all things food and outdoors related (especially hiking with her dog). When not helping with social media or writing for the magazine, Katie can be found at any coffee shop, yoga studio, or sipping local cider with friends. Also, she likes to try to dabble in cooking. Often she doesn't succeed.

