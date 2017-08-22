Since Stanley Market opened its doors earlier this year, it has been a breeding ground for delicious food. Bon Appetit even voted Stanley’s restaurant Annette Scratch to Table as one of the best new restaurants in the country. Now, Stanley Market welcomes an even more cutting-edge foodservice option— Front Forty Foods.

Described as “where private chef meets vending machine,” this newest dining locale in the market isn’t a restaurant at all — it’s a large, automated box that dispenses grab-and-go super foods.

“Our dream for Front Forty is to make farm-to-table accessible to all people, everywhere, all the time. From scratch, totally real, and personal,” explained founder Lauren Condell.

A chef and personal trainer with deep roots in Denver, Condell said she knew that Stanley would be the first location for Front Forty.

“We’re always looking for ways to be innovative at Stanley,” said developer Mark Shaker. “Front Forty Foods is a great example of that. People stop just to watch the machine and figure out how it works, and then when they taste the food they’re amazed that something so good and so healthy can come out of a vending machine.”

The Food

The process aims to be simple. Patrons browse the menu on the kiosk screen, make a selection and pay with a credit card. All of the nutritional information is listed on the menu, and most packaging is compostable or recyclable— including bamboo utensils and glass jars.

The kiosk has a rotating menu, focused on local, organic ingredients whenever possible. The team has also paid special attention to dietary needs, offering options that are gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, paleo, low sugar, low carb and more. All meals are prepared in a commissary kitchen one mile away.

Menu options include casual grab-and-go options like Carribean chips ($6) — plantain and taro root chips with a tangy chimichurri and sweet mango dipping sauce— and more hearty options like the smoky sausage and goat cheese grits ($15) — house-smoked Duroc pork sausage with caramelized onions, bell pepper and Anson Mill’s organic heirloom grits. Each menu item is labeled by dietary restrictions and responsible sourcing for easy navigation.

Condell didn’t forget the dessert, either. From Honeycrisp Apple Chips with stone ground almond butter ($5.50) to Samoa Doughnuts ($6) with dark chocolate, organic almond flour, coconut milk caramel and toasted coconut, the menu has broad options.

The Launch Party

The Front Forty kiosk already began a soft opening phase in July, but the team is hosting an official launch party at Infinite Monkey Theorem’s Stanley location this Thursday, August 24 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Going off of Stanley’s collaborative, neighborhood culture amongst vendors, Front Forty will continue to offer special menu options intentionally paired with Infinite Monkey Theorem’s wines. You can even order from the kiosk and eat it upstairs in the cozy IMT space.

“That’s why a partnership with Stanley Marketplace and IMT is so special,” Condell explained. “We all just fit together.”

Front Forty Foods isn’t finished yet, though. The team is searching for more spaces across Denver to place additional kiosks in the future.

Unless noted, all photos courtesy of Front Forty Foods.