Wynkoop Brewing Company is back with its “Beer Drinker of the Year” competition in 2017. Beer experts can enter to win free beer for life at Wynkoop Brewing Company, tickets to the 2018 Great American Beer Festival and the opportunity to brew your own recipe at the brewery.

The Wynkoop team is accepting entries nationwide, and you can enter by taking this quiz. Contestants who best prove their beer knowledge and personality will make it to round two in Denver on October 4 for the ultimate beer showdown. Three finalists make it to the main event, and Wynkoop covers all travel expenses.

The 2016 winner was Shawna Cormier from Denver. The deadline to enter for a chance to take her title is September 10. May the beer be ever in your favor.