If you thought, Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) was strictly about fashion – think again. In addition to the local designers and boutiques, there is also the art, the music and the food. Each season some of Denver’s favorite food vendors give out samples that transport your taste buds — and it’s all free.

Take a look at the vendors that will be participating in this year’s Summer ’17 DFW.

Saturday, August 5

Where: 2504 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

What’s on the menu: When you hear Chocolate Lab, the image of delicately crafted truffles from Spring ’17 DFW may come to mind. But what’s on the menu this time? Mini pulled pork sliders with chocolate spice rub plated with a bourbon chocolate barbecue sauce. Included in the sliders are the broccoli slaw and pickled onions on a brioche bun. Not bad for a Chocolate Lab.

Where: 7591 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

What’s on the menu: The recently launched ice cream parlor is serving locally made Little Man Ice Cream to attendees on both Saturday and Saturday night. In addition to serving ice cream in a 50-foot tall rocket ship, the new shop also offers in-house made waffle cones, malts, shakes and rocket floats —floats that come in a rocket ship shaped cup.

*Rocket Ice Cream will also be at DFW Sunday night, August 6

Sunday, August 6

Where: 2715 17th St., Denver

What’s on the menu: At this show, Postino will give attendees (and their taste buds) some colorful options. One sample will be Prosciutto, Fig & Mascarpone on Bruschetta and the other will be Brie, Granny Smith apples & Fig spread on Bruschetta. Postino regularly offers brunch Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. happy hour is from 11 a.m – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Oh, and happy hour is $5 for any of the wines by the glass a32-ounce draft beer pitchers.

The Summer ’17 DFW and DaVinci Machines Exhibition is sponsored by Audi Denver and in support of Blu Haven charity.

Tickets can be purchased here to both nights of the show.