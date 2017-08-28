This week, soak up the last days of summer with comedy, art and an amusement park. Ride the roller coasters at Summer Scream, dance the night away at Tuesday Night Blues, or meet artist AJ Masthay and get your print signed at Furthur Frames. See comedians Bert Kreisher, Doug Stanhope, Jon Dore, the Trailer Park Boys and Andy Haynes live this week to get plenty of laughs in. Run in the Denver Broncos Fit 7k and make sure you catch the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Monday, August 28

Bert Kreischer

When: August 28 – 29, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Monday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Start your week off with some comedy and hear hilarious anecdotes from this story-telling comedian. His most recent stand-up special premiered on Showtime called Bert Kreischer: The Machine. He hosts the Travel Channel’s Trip Flip and Bert the Conqueror and has appeared on Late Night With David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Also, check out his book, Life of the Party, Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child.

Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday Night Blues

When: August 29, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver – 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $7

The Lowdown: Looking to mix up your Tuesday night? Learn to dance in a beginner or intermediate class, then stay to show off your new skills and dance the night away. This night’s dance theme is “struttin'” and the DJs are Elise Sauer Roehrkasse and Amber Schneider. Grab food and a drink from the cafe and get movin’ with whoever you choose to be your dance partner.

Wednesday, August 30

Dishwater Blondes: Musical Sketch Comedy

When: August 30, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This group of female improv comedians is getting together for a musical comedy set in the disco era of the ’70s. Grab a bite to eat or a drink at the Clocktower Cabaret’s bar and kitchen, then be prepared to be pulled on stage as part of the show as stories and songs are made up on the spot.

Trailer Park Boys

When: August 30, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre – 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $45 – $70. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Catch Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, Randy and Mr. Lahey of Trailer Park Boys as they perform their signature trashy comedy live at Red Rocks. This spin-off event of the 11 season series features the five characters making the most of the night before their inevitable arrest. Experience it with them as the boys make it an unforgettable and hilarious night.

Pro Athlete Mental Toughness Challenge

When: August 30, 6 – 7:30 a.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Don’t let the name fool you, this event is calling on all current and aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs of all fitness levels. Designed to push you to both your physical and mental limits, test and work on your situational awareness and performance abilities. Also, be put in a position to network with like-minded leaders. Lace up your sneakers and get motivated.

Underground Poetry

When: August 30, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Blush and Blu Denver – 1526 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Your hosts for this night of Underground Poetry are B and Madi and the DJ is Jody B. Bring your best poetry work and perform or just sit back and hear everything from slam-poetry to calm and serene poems under colored lights.

Thursday, August 31

Summer Scream

When: August 31, 5:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Head to Lakeside Amusement Park for this year’s Summer Scream. The annual event features unlimited rides and open bars. Getting a VIP pass gives you early admission into the park and the ability to skip lines. All proceeds benefit the Denver Film Society.

Flicks for Chicks

When: August 31, 7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar and Rooftop – 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This round of Flicks for Chicks will feature the movie of the summer: La La Land. Girls night in means free popcorn during the movie and free drinks from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Soak up the last of summer with your girlfriends and settle into this outdoor screening.

Doug Stanhope

When: August 31, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater – 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This comedian isn’t afraid to stray from socially taboo or political topics. His contrast between social commentary rants and sex jokes make for an all-encompassing comedic performance. Catch him at his one night in Denver for a laughter-filled Thursday night.

AJ Masthay at Furthur Frames

When: August 31, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Further Frames – 812 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Artist AJ Masthay will be making an appearance at Further Frames this Thursday. The gallery will be framing a few of his favorite works and the artist will be signing prints. Meet Masthay and get a painting signed to start off your Labor Day Weekend.

Jon Dore

When: August 31 – September 3, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $17 – $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This Canadian is a jack of all trades. With his fair share of experience in writing, acting and comedy, he’s sure to put on a great performance. Hear his funny social commentary and TV style of comedy. He has appeared as a repeat guest star on How I Met Your Mother and played a lead role on ABC’s How To Live With Your Parents. Check out his roles in the films Gus, Stag and Teen Lust.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut 4K Restoration

When: August 31, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake – 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This classic sci-fi film is being digitally restored to bring a 4K resolution experience. The new version added and extended scenes, added lines, improved special effects and director and filmmaker commentary. Be immersed in the film while enjoying dinner from this movie and meal spot.

Friday, September 1

Rocky Mountain Showdown

When: September 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $55. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Kick off football season by watching these two rival teams battle it out in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes will match up at Sports Authority Field for bragging rights.

Denver Tattoo Arts Convention

When: September 1 – 3, 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Colorado Convention Center – 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Villain Arts is hosting its traveling tattoo convention in Denver. With hundreds of tattoo artists, you’ll be able to find someone to create in ink whatever you have in mind. There will also be carnival sideshow performers as well as vendors selling related merchandise. Villain Arts has a tradition of bringing in celebrities from movies and reality-TV tattoo competitions, so expect to see someone from a show like Best Ink or Tattoo Nightmares.

First Friday Art Walk in RiNo Art District

When: September 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RiNo Art District – 2901 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head down the RiNo Art District for an artistic stroll on your Friday night. See new exhibits like Journey to the Center of the Earth or the Sarah Jane Studio Pop-Ups or catch the last night of exhibits like Phree Town, Peopled Places and the Kayla Edgar Shop Showcase. Grab a bite to eat from the food trucks or hors d’oeuvres in the galleries and chat with the artists of some of the pieces you’ll see.

First Friday Theatre Tours

When: September 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Historic Elitch Theatre – 4655 W 37th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets for the 6 p.m. tour here and the 7:30 tour here.

The Lowdown: The Historic Elitch Theatre has plenty of stories to be shared. Learn about its past in a tour where the tales are told in the places they happened. These tours are also in collaboration with the Tennyson Street First Friday Art Walk, so check out other pieces of art and history after leaving the Elitch Gardens grounds.

Midnight Madness: Creepshow

When: September 1 – 2, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theater – 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This American black comedy horror film, made in 1982 with screenplay written by Stephen King, recounts five stories based on the E.C. horror comic books of the 1950s. Watch this scary movie at the best time to see scary movies – the middle of the night.

Saturday, September 2

Appropriate Opening Night

When: September 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Curious Theatre Company – 1080 Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: In the play Appropriate, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the family patriarch of the Layfayettes passes away, leaving his overrun plantation. His adult children are thrown into the chaos of cluttered family history. Secrets of the past abound and the children struggle to make sense of it and the morals of their family.

Andy Haynes: Midnight Run

When: August 2, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre – 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This comedian of contradictions is a “liberal that hates political correctness” and “a vegan that loves Big Buck Hunter.” You may have seen him on NBC’s Last Comic Standing or Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. See him live at The Bug Theatre and hear about his comedic paradoxes.

Fierce Funky and Free: Live Music Yoga

When: August 2, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yoga Social – 3101 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This class is taught by Soozie Kinstler and set to live music by TLooP. Her mantra is, “yoga is living” and she leads her yoga through her practices of philosophy, meditation, asana, pranayama, mantra and energy healing. There will also be kombucha and snacks after class.

Sunday, September 3

Denver Broncos Fit 7k

When: September 3, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get your sneakers tied and race bibs pinned for the fifth annual Broncos 7k run. Start at the stadium and walk or run west through the Sloan’s Lake area. For participating you’ll get a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal as well as the opportunity to see the Super Bowl trophies and meet Denver Broncos players, cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot.

Cheesman Park Picnic Milonga

When: September 3, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Park – E 8th Ave. and Franklin St., Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join the Tango on the Rocks festival for a picnic and Milonga in the park. The DJ will be Ana Gonzalez and snacks, water and other beverages will be provided. Dance your best version of the tango around the park and meet others from Denver as well as out of town who also love the social tango.

Mark Your Calendars

Attitude on Santa Fe

When: September 8, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Ballet – 1075 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $30+

Tickets: Available here.

Monty Franklin

When: September 6 – 10, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $16 – $24

Tickets: Available here.

Commemoration and Critical Forum on Extremism Crisis

When: September 7, 7 p.m.

Where: University of Denver Newman Center – 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $25

Tickets: Available here.