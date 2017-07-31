This week, Denver has something for everyone. Whether you’re sporty, artsy, musically inclined or into film or comedy, you’re sure to find something up your ally. Tap into your athletic side with Monday Night Run Club, a yoga for hikers workshop or check out one of the new art exhibits like Phree Town or Steven Hill’s exhibit. Check out the Blissfest333 International Film Festival or just have a relaxed movie night in the park with a screening of Hidden Figures or Back to the Future. Find a few things to look forward to this week and soak up the rest of summer as it winds down.

Monday, July 31

Monday Night Run Club

When: July 31, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery – 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Meet at Seedstock Brewery for a cool Monday night run around Sloan’s Lake. Go at your own pace, but this way you have a group and great scenery to make your workout more fun. Then reward yourself with a two-for-one brew while you mingle with other recreational runners.

Tuesday, August 1

Sunset Cinema

When: August 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex – 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This summer movie night series is showing iconic dance movies and starting off with Saturday Night Fever this week. There will be cocktails and bites to eat by Centerplate to match the theme, live music by Swallow Hill Music and plenty of dancing before the show starts at dusk. Grab a blanket and settle into this ’70s classic.

Adam Ray

When: August 1 – 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works South at the Landmark – 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: You may have recently seen Adam Ray on TV as a cast member of MADtv or Return of the Mac. His experience writing and acting in “buddy” comedy shows have made him the kind of comedian you bust out laughing at. See his popular sketches on YouTube or Funny Or Die and see the comedian live this week.

Wednesday, August 2

Sci-Fi Film Series: Arrival

When: August 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This isn’t your average alien movie. For this week’s sci-fi screening, a linguistics professor is asked to crack the code of why aliens have landed on earth by communicating with them. Working with these highly intelligent beings, she draws from her personal life to understand their advanced ways. Then, break down the outer-space science of the movie with museum scientists.

Scientific and Cultural Facilities District Showcase

When: August 2, 5 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $6.25 – half priced admission for this event.

The Lowdown: Get cultured on your Wednesday night with performances and activities from cultural organizations. These groups include Swallow Hill Music, Environmental Learning for Kids, the Museum of Outdoor Arts, HawkQuest, Kim Robards Dance, Inc., Life/Art Dance Ensemble, CherryTones, Rocky Mountain Brassworks and the Colorado Honor Band Association. Enjoy food and art throughout.

Civic Center Cinema: Back to the Future

When: August 2, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park – 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Park your picnic and blanket at the downtown Civic Center Park for a screening of Back to the Future. Grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks or play cornhole or bocce before you get behind the big screen.

Hoppy Yogis

When: August 2, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar – 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Combine two of our favorite ways to unwind: beer and yoga. This class will be led by CorePower Yoga instructor, Melissa and tunes will be by DJ Sandwich. Snag a beer from Great Divide Barrel Bar and flow through the evening in an area full of fellow beer-loving yogis.

Movie Under the Moon

When: August 2, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lala’s Wine Bar + Pizzeria – 410 E. 7th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Bring your park-movie-set-up for a screening of The Goonies. This classic ’80s movie will start at 8:15 p.m., but come beforehand to the beer garden for pizza, Peroni and wine.

Thursday, August 3

The Temple Artists Group Exhibit Opening

When: August 3, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum – 2400 Curtis St. Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Curated by PlatteForum’s ArtLab, The Temple Artists Group Exhibit is comprised of three different zones representing varying stereotypes. Works will feature themes of personal identity, human senses and emotions. Explore these ideas and support young artists while you do it.

Friday, August 4

Steven Hill Exhibit and Workshop

When: Exhibit begins August 4 at 6 p.m., workshops August 5 and 6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Plinth Gallery – 3520 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free gallery admission, $225 for two-day workshop.

The Lowdown: Ceramic artist Steven Hill is showing off his latest work at Plinth Gallery starting this weekend. See his use of “single firing,” which he pioneered himself, as well as his unique style of glazing his pottery. If you’re up for learning how do to it all yourself, he’s hosting a two-day workshop on Saturday and Sunday that will include two catered lunches, coffee and pastries in the mornings and a notebook with all of Hill’s information.

James André First Friday Art Showing

When: August 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem – 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Catch James André’s last solo art show of the year at this week’s installation of the RiNo First Fridays art walk. See his intricate use of color and brush strokes to the sound of music by Calculations Of.

Elitch Theatre Fest Opening Reception

When: August 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tenn Street Coffee and Books – 4418 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Kick off ET Fest with an opening reception that will include displays of the theater’s historic photography and art. Meet the filmmakers from the upcoming Blissfest333 International Film Festival, ask questions of them and the artists and listen to live music by David Tipton. There will also be drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

Phree Town

When: August 4, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery – 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This exhibit by Sara Wilson or “Fly Okay” is a creative spin on animation as it is painted. Inspired by the artist’s time living in Koreatown in Los Angeles, the paintings are both colorful and grungy. Whether you’ve experienced Koreatown or someplace like it, check out this artist’s take on it.

Dancing with the Stars Live

When: August 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre – 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $47+. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Are you a Dancing with the Stars fan? Now is your chance to see the action live. Stars from Season 24 of the show will be performing with guest star Rashad Jennings. With dances choreographed by Colorado native and four-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore, the show is sure to sweep you off your feet.

Movie on The Green

When: August 4, 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: 2900 Roslyn St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Looking for a mellow Friday night? Find a spot on the grass and see a screening of Hidden Figures, a movie about a team of brilliant African-American mathematicians who were instrumental in the early years of NASA. Pick up a snack from the concessions stand, which benefits a different non-profit organization each week.

Colin Jost

When: August 4 – 5, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $28 – $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: SNL writer Colin Jost is hitting Denver with his satirical and witty humor. Appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and with nominations for Emmy Awards, this is a not-to-be-missed comedian. See the movie he wrote and starred in, Staten Island Summer, to get a taste of Jost’s humor before the show.

Feral First Friday Film Series: Retro Night

When: August 4, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Feral Mountain Co. – 4320 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This retro movie night will feature ’50s and ’60s adventure-themed films. There will also be giveaways from Patagonia and brews by Deerhammer Distilling Company. Grab your blanket, friends and popcorn and find a spot on the front lawn for a nostalgic night under the stars and behind the big screen.

Saturday, August 5

Denver Fashion Weekend Summer Fashion Show

When: August 5 – 6, 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum – 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 – $400. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Did you love Denver Fashion Weekend we put on back in April? Then stop by the summer version of the show this weekend. With all things art, fashion and music, start off Saturday with the DaVinci’s Machines Exhibition and cocktails before we start up the fashion show by W Boutique, Inspired Boutique, Steve Sells, Tyne Hall and Rachel Marie Hurst. Sunday is the children’s fashion show by Nest Children’s Boutique, Billow + Bound, Hollyhocks Children’s Boutique, Park Hill Design and Dimple For Kids.

Blissfest333 International Film Festival

When: August 5 – 6, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver – 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Head to this film festival and catch local films as well as movies from around the world. See the works of filmmakers like Stephen Mathis, Patrick Sheridan and Travis Lupher on the big screen while in a theater that serves you meals and brews.

Carnivale De Sensuale

When: August 5, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater – 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This summer installation of Carnivale De Sensuale is headlined by Kalani Kokonuts from Las Vegas and will feature performers Honey Heartbreaker and JD Hickcock. Grab a drink at the venue and watch this performance inspired by the traveling carnivals of the ’20s and ’30s.

Sunday, August 6

Bhangra/Bollywood Workshop

When: August 6, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park – 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Learn two different types of traditional Indian dance — and get a great workout doing it. Your instructor from Desi Caliente will guide you through a blend of traditional Indian, pop, jazz and hip-hop styles of dance and music. Get your hips moving to start off your Sunday in an energetic way.

Yoga for Hikers Workshop

When: August 6, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: The Yoga Mat – 3563 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join yogi Dawn Gordon and learn how to strengthen and align your body for hiking through yoga. This workshop will teach you how to strengthen your feet, ankles, knees, core and hips as you learn why these particular points are important to strengthen when it comes to hiking. Gordon will also explain how to bring the breath and awareness of yoga on the trail.

Mark Your Calendars

Ignite Nite – Westbound

When: August 8, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: History Colorado – 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12

Tickets: Available here.

National Poetry Slam

When: August 7 – 12, 2 – 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Tuesday, 7 – 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: See various locations here.

Cost: $15 – $85

Tickets: Available here.

Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Live

When: August 9 – 27, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Garner Galleria Theatre – 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $39

Tickets: Available here.