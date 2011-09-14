Denver food trucks are HOT. Some are really hot—so hot they look like fire-breathing beasts. Want a wood-fired pizza? No problem—just stand back a bit as the folks inside sweat it out rotating pizzas in their built-in, flame-spewing oven. Professional restaurants would be envious of these kitted out taste-delivering tin cans.

Not only are food trucks fashionable these days, there’s even a TV show about them. Food trucks around the country, including Denver, were candidates for the upcoming season of HGTV’s GREAT FOOD TRUCK RACE. Winners will be announced on September 25. The show made a pit stop in Denver last season, so Denver is on their radar. Cross your fingers that one of our own makes it on the show.

You can order anything from cupcakes, biscuits and ice cream to vegetarian, Indian, Thai, Mexican, or Italian menus—they got it all. Of course you’ll find hot dog vendors, too. None of the food is carnival style, either. These folks take pride in offering fast food with cross-cultural flavors and exotic ingredients. Not all are awesome, but some are quite noteworthy.