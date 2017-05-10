Mother’s Day will be here before you know it, so why not get a leg up this year and start shopping early? It might be convenient to stop by the mall this season and pick up a generic piece of jewelry, but doesn’t mom deserve more? With local boutiques and retailers gaining popularity in Colorado, there are more selections than ever to choose from for this year’s Mother’s Day gift. Whether your mom likes flowers, fashion or fun jewelry, there’s bound to be a local shop with just what you need. So shop local this Mother’s Day and find her the best gift yet.

The Twisted Tulip

Where: 300 Fillmore St., Denver

Phone: 303-355-6996

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5.p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Twisted Tulip is located in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood and specializes in custom floral we’re sure mom will love. Each piece of work is handmade and inspired by low European style, meaning each bouquet is not compact with high and low laterals. Just one look at a Twisted Tulip bouquet and you’ll see why they’re Cherry Creeks number one choice for flowers and custom arrangements. Their website currently features a large selection of Mother’s Day products with something for everyone, ranging from the regal to the rugged. They also deliver all over Colorado, from Aurora to Elizabeth.

Miette et Chocolat

Where: 2501 Dallas Suite 176, Aurora

Phone: 303-658-0861

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, this chocolate shop is definitely worth the trip out of Denver. Inspired by French, handmade chocolates, Miette et Chocolat creates beautiful candies inspired by color and elegance. Renowned pastry chefs and chocolatiers Gonzalo Jimenez and David Lewis, locally source materials to keep things fresh. Both chocolatiers have extensive resumes’ and have worked across the globe. Its beautiful bonbons and candy bars will be amazing works of art your mother will enjoy tasting, as well as looking at.

Miro Jewelers

Where: 231 Detroit St. Suite B, Denver

Phone: 303-393-8880

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: For over five decades, Miro Jewelers has been a staple of the Denver shopping community, provided the best gems in the metro area. Jewelry manufacturing and diamond importing have been the main focus at Miro’s, meaning a wide selection of gems will be available for just about anyone. Each piece of jewelry is hand-inspected by their experts to ensure a high level of quality. Their Cherry Creek showroom is the perfect place to find mom a great strand of pearls or diamond earrings we’re sure she’ll covet for years to come.

Blue Ruby

Where: 1428 Larimer St., Denver

Phone: 720-259-0031

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Blue Ruby, located in Denver’s Larimer Square, offers up local Colorado labels alongside high-end international brands. The boutique boasts a large collection of designers from Nanette Lepore, to Da-Nang, with novelty home gifts and decor items as well. This cute little shop will be sure to have something new and fun mom will want to add to her wardrobe. Blue Ruby’s special team of stylist can help you find the perfect piece for just about any mom’s style. Blue Ruby prides themselves in high-quality items at an accessible price point for designer selections.

Jewelius

Where: 2405 West 32nd Ave., Denver

Phone: 303-975-6745

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of the lower Highlands, Jewelius is perfect for the mom who loves fashion. Jewelius offers an expansive assortment of clothing, jewelry and accessories at an affordable price, making it the perfect spot for multiple gifts that won’t break the bank. With its large selection of accessories and jewelry, we’re sure you’ll find something mom will love. Pick up a spring scarf or summer hat perfect for the upcoming seasons. The store’s fresh selection of looks will be sure to impress and will have mom asking, “Where did you get this?”

VERT Beauty

Where: 3442 West 32nd Ave., Denver

Phone: 303-623-8378

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m., – 7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m., – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Every mom loves a good spa day, so why not send her somewhere both relaxing and eco-friendly? VERT Beauty is a great option for beauty lovers, specializing in natural and organic beauty. Founded on a basis for sustainable beauty, VERT will only use products naturally free of toxins and chemicals. The spa offers a large number of services from detoxifying facials to professional make-up services. A large range of beauty products is also offered, making it a great spot for moms who love beauty and skincare. Mom can spend time shopping and get a relaxing facial, which will leave her looking and feeling her best.

Ooh! Aah! Jewelry

Where: 4216 Tennyson St., Denver

Phone: 720-855-7241

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Opened in 2006, Ohh! Aah! Jewelry sits in the Berkeley neighborhood of Denver. Since then, the boutique has won Denver’s 2008 A-List, for “Best Jewelry Designer.” The unique shop specializes in creating one-of-a-kind custom jewelry in silver, gold and other precious metals. The store sells a wide selection of contemporary and traditional jewelry designs, handbags and other gift items we’re sure mom has never seen before. Ohh! Aah! has great choices for the more alternative mom who doesn’t shy away from bold colors and statement pieces. Gift wrapping is always free, making it a one-stop shop this Mother’s Day season.

Honeycomb & Co.

Where: 2440 West 44th St., Denver

Phone: 720-503-8013

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Honeycomb & Co. is a great option for the mom who loves flowers with a bit of flare. Started by Jenna Rice, a Colorado native and lifetime florist, it finds inspiration for her bouquets from the Denver scenery. Honeycomb strives to bring beautiful botanicals and unique, distinctive and affordable décor to the Denver area with deliveries available. The selection is always changing due to the store’s commitment to shop at local markets to provide customers with the freshest blooms of the season. Currently, Honeycomb has a curated list of bouquets for Mother’s Day 2017 on its website available for orders. The shop also features a selection of gifts, jewelry and gift baskets to go along with your floral arrangement.

Wish Gifts

Where: 750 S. University Blvd., Denver

Phone: 303-722-2900

Hours: Monday – Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: A Denver staple since 2012, Wish Gifts has been making gift giving a delightful and effortless process for many years now. Opened by Lisa Figlino, each product is hand-selected with the hope that each gift will be celebrated and remembered. Wish Gifts opened on Old South Gaylord Street in October of 2012. In July of 2015, it moved the little gift shop to its current home at 750 South University Blvd. It has everything someone might need this Mothers Day season, from fun mugs for morning coffee, to great candles mom will love. It currently has a wide selection of mom-themed gifts, so hurry out to Wish before the gifts run out.

Insypre Boutique

Where: 171 Detroit St., Denver

Phone: 720-891-9595

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Now with five locations throughout Colorado, Inspyre Boutique is working to help you find the perfect gift for under $100. That means everything in the store will help keep your wallet happy, as well as surprise mom this holiday season. Our pick is the Cherry Creek North location and, due to its small size, keeps the stimulation to a minimum helping you concentrate on mom. The store’s motto is, “To help each customer feel amazing in their newly found Inspyre treasure.”