Denver is transitioning into the warmer parts of the year, and the weekend events continue to bring excitement to the 303. The Mile High thrives with its signature vibe, hosting a variety of art, beer, music and other events. From a vegan prom to a bacon/beer festival, Denver is full of fun things to do this weekend.

Thursday, May 11

Professor Phineas Barleyhop

When: Thursday, May 11 from 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales — 1290 S. Broadway, A51 Denver

Cost: Free with beer available for purchase

The Lowdown: Drink beer and enjoy the legacy of Former Future Brewing Company (FFBC) this Thursday at Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales. When you order a pint, you will have a chance to go through a random assortment of merchandise and gear from the FFBC days. Enjoy the present day with a beer from Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, while taking with you a piece of memorabilia.

RAW Denver: Verse

When: Thursday, May 11 from 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: City Hall — 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $22 pre-sale, $30 at the door here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a variety of mediums of art — from music to fashion, visual arts, performance, hair, makeup, photography and accessories, Verse invites you to experience 50+ local artists works. The showcase will be RAW Denver’s latest event, providing a platform for local artists to highlight their skills and share their work with the rest of the community. Don’t miss out on RAW’s most recent event!

Friday, May 12

10th Annual Colorado Chocolate Festival

When: Friday, May 12 at 4 p.m., May 13 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Merchandise Mart — 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $20. Children under 4 free. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you love chocolate, don’t miss out on the annual Colorado Chocolate Festival. This delicious festival features more than 50,000 chocolate samples, ranging from local to national chocolate companies. Chocolate will come in all forms, from fudge, to chocolate bars, cake and even candles. Though there won’t be a river of chocolate like in Willy Wonka, you are sure to be swimming in tons of different kinds of chocolate.

Spring Plant Sale Preview Party

When: Friday, May 12 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens — 1007 York St. Denver

Cost: $45 in advance. $55 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: It’s getting to the time of year to start planting, and what better way to celebrate than at the Denver Botanic Gardens? Enjoy the Preview Party for the Spring Plant Sale this Friday and surround yourself with green and beautifully blooming garden, while sipping on some wine and beer, as well as eating delicious appetizers. Also, you get a sneak peek and first access at the plant sale occurring the next day.

MAYhem presented by the Colorado Symphony & Wonderbound

When: Friday, May 12 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall — 14th St. & Curtis St. Denver

Cost: $15 – $67. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Denver contemporary ballet Wonderbound sets to return to the Boettcher Concert Hall to perform with the Colorado Symphony this Friday. This will be Wonderbound’s third time performing with the Colorado Symphony. It is sure to please ballet and music lovers alike, as the pair brings to life an evening of captivation and inspiration. The dancers will perform excerpts from “Boomtown, Gone West, Snow and Rock Ballets from artistic director’s Garrett Ammon’s productions. The Symphony will feature orchestral works from Chimney Choir, Ian Cooke Band, Jesse Manley and His Band, as well as Tom Hagerman.

Lily ‘N’ Rose ’80s Music Party

When: Friday, May 12 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera — 554 S. Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Flashback this Friday at Syntax Physic Opera with Lily ‘N’ Rose’s ’80s Music Party. Explore and enjoy the iconic soundscape that embodies the ’80s and enjoy some deep cuts and guilty pleasures favorites that come with. There will be a performance by local animator and songwriter Laura Goldhammer.

Cult Following & SCRIPTprov™

When: Friday, May 12 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts — 1101 E. 13th St., Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Watch a unique and humorous mix-up on improv and theatre this Friday as Cult Following teams up with SCRIPTprov™. They are striving to redefine improv, as they include some well-known scripted performances and flip them upside down to provide an improvisational take on some of these infamous scripts. The way it works is two actors will read word for word a scripted performance, and then an improv performer will be swapped in with no idea of what’s going on to continue with the scripted performance and create their own context to the script on the spot. This will showcase the genius skill that comes with improv, as well as the power of scripts to guide a story.

Questival Adventure Race

When: Friday, May 12 – 13 starting at 5 p.m.

Where: Sculpture Park — 1848, 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: How does 24 hours of adventure, running around the Mile High City in an epic race with friends sound? If this is up your alley, then you won’t want to miss the race everyone’s been talking about. Questival invites you to check off some of your bucket list items in Denver and experience a 24-hour adventure race. Push yourself, deepen bonds, open your minds and most of all, experience the 303 in a unique way.

Saturday, May 13

Spring Flea

When: Saturday, May 13 – Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

Where: The Sports Castle — 1000 Broadway St., Denver

Cost: $5. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy the warm weather and shop at Denver Flea this Saturday and Sunday. The Spring Flea is Denver’s showcase of local goods, craft cocktails and of course beer. Saturday will showcase everything made for flea, with shopping galore of a variety of vendors, as well as booze and sweets from some of Colorado’s favorites. For Mother’s Day Sunday, there will be access to 200 + local makers and of course mimosas, bloody’s from The Real Dill and other craft beverages.

Beekeeping for Beginners

When: Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus — 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $22. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: As spring arrives and you begin planting for summer, incorporating bees can benefit both the environment and your garden. Learn how to beekeep this Saturday at the GrowHaus. With bees being on the endangered species list and threatened from the persistent environmental degradation, incorporating them in your garden can create a cozy home for them. Furthermore, your ticket sales will benefit children and adults in the Elyria-Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods of north Denver, part of GrowHaus’s food education program.

Youth on Record’s Album Release Block Party and Community Celebration

When: Saturday, May 13 from 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Youth on Record and the La Mariposa Community Plaza, La Alma/Lincoln Park, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Summertime means more outdoor community events and block parties, so start the warmer months off right at the Youth on Record’s Album Release Block Party and Community Celebration. This incredible community block party invites guests to listen to some live music from Youth on Record’s students, enjoy a variety of family events, neighborhood tours of the La Mariposa project and t-shirt printing. Also, record your own voice at a vocal booth, as well as enjoy music in solitude with a listening station. Don’t miss out on this fun community event.

Denver Bacon and Beer Fest On the Field

When: Saturday, May 13 from 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High — 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: General admission $69. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Bacon and beer lovers, enjoy a festival dedicated to the two this Saturday at Sports Authority Field. The festival will grant you access to three hours of over 30 different bacon dishes and more than 80 craft beer choices. That’s a whole lot of bacon and beer. There will also be live music, games and you’ll go home with a commemorative sampling glass.

VEGAN PROM Denver 2017!

When: Saturday, May 13 from 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe — 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $18 pre-sale, $25 day of at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Tired of matching and meeting with people who don’t understand your vegan diet and persistently ask if you want a greasy slice of pizza? Well, head to Vegan Prom and surround yourself with other like-minded eaters. Vegan Prom will be head at Mercury Cafe and will include a night of music, dancing, cash bar, (vegan) finger foods and lots of fun. The event is presented by Nooch | Vegan Market + VegFest Colorado. Break out your old prom gear, or don’t, and enjoy Vegan Prom 2017.

Sunday, May 14

Puff, Pass & Pamper Denver

When: Sunday, May 4 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Puff, Pass & Paint — 2087 S. Grant St., Denver

Cost: $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Celebrate Sunday (and Mother’s Day if your mom likes) in a unique way with Puff, Pass & Pamper. Enjoy a class that showcases the cannabis industry in a different light, with its role in skin care products. For this class, you will get to learn how cannabis is used in responsibly-sourced beauty supplies, and then bring some home for yourself! The event is BYOC/BYOB.

Philosophy: A Mother’s Day Comedy Show

When: Sunday, May 14 starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Capitol Hill Tavern, — 1225 Logan St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy Mother’s Day in a unique and hilarious way this Sunday at the Cap Hill Tavern. Hosted by trans-media artist Emily Zeek, Philosophy is a comedy performance that puts an assortment of local comedians in the spotlight. With it being Mother’s Day, the comedy show will take a spin at the comedic and never boring lives of mothers. Christie Buchele will headline this show, but accompanying acts by Anthony Armstrong, Mo Vida, Daniel Reskin, April Kaprelian and Noah Reynolds.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendars

Mike Finoia Comedy Show

When: May 18 and 22, 8 p.m.

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $14

Tickets: Available Here

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax St., Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door