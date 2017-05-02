Every homebrewer you meet will have a story about why they started and how well their first brew went. Like you, they have enjoyed their local craft beer scene, but they wanted to take it a bit further. This is often how the homebrewing fever gets started. A person will pick up their first homebrew kit because they think if all of these breweries can do it, why not them? While brewing your first beer isn’t hard, brewing a legitimately good beer will take patience and practice.

No matter why people start, one thing is for sure — if you love craft beer, brewing a batch, even if it’s just one, should be on the agenda. If you like science and chemical reactions, if you can cook or bake or if you can follow basic written instructions you can brew a drinkable beer. The first homebrewed batch doesn’t have to be an immense expense either. Most people will have the majority of the equipment needed in their own home. All you will need is the ingredients and directions which you can get at any local homebrew store.

If there is uncertainty about brewing on your own for the first time, there are options. Local brew shops will not only get you the right set-up, they also often offer classes along with in-store brewing opportunities. There are also numerous homebrewing clubs that are more than happy to have you attend. Just like the craft beer scene in Denver and the surrounding areas, the homebrewing scene in those areas is all inclusive and welcoming. Here are a few ways to get started.

Homebrew Shops in Denver

CO-Brew

Where: 1133 Broadway, Denver

What: CO-Brew is the only homebrew supply store in Denver that is also a small-scale brewery. CO-Brew also offers on-premise brewing to learn or sharpen brew skills along with other specialty courses such as off-flavor classes.

Upcoming Event: CO-Brew will be celebrating its two-year anniversary on May 7th.

Altitude Brewing & Supply Company

Where: 2801 Walnut St., Denver

What: This homebrew store is located in the heart of Denver and offers a huge selection of equipment, ingredients and equipment available for in-store brewing.

Upcoming Event: Keep an eye on the website calendar for its next big event.

Homebrew Shops Outside of Denver

The Brew Hut

Where: 15120 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora

What: This homebrew shop is attached to Dry Dock Brewing Company and sells everything needed for the first-time brewer to the lifetime brewer. The team offers classes several times a month so check out the calendar to see what’s next.

Upcoming Event: BIG Brew Day 2017 — on May 6th it is inviting all local brewers to bring their equipment and brew with it in celebration of National Homebrew Day, which falls on Sunday, May 7th.

Barley Haven Homebrew

Where: 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd. #20, Denver

What: A homebrew shop that sells all the needed beer brewing equipment and ingredients. They also host hands-on classes where you walk through the brew process with one of its team members.

Upcoming Event: Beginner Beer Brewing class on May 8th.

Quirky Homebrew Supply

Where: 425 W. 115th Ave. #6, Northglenn

What: This homebrew shop hosts on-site brewing opportunities and is a one stop shop for brewing supplies and ingredients. It carries more than 250 types of grain and take pride in staying local.

Upcoming Event: National Homebrew Day — Big Brew 2017. In anticipation of National Homebrew Day, Quirky is inviting everyone to bring their own equipment to participate in one big brew on-site.

If these shops aren’t convenient, the American Homebrewers Association is a great website for all homebrew resources. The site lists brew shops, recipes and step-by-step instructional videos.

The most important thing to know is that brewing your own beer is fun. It is a great way to learn about the beer you drink every day and can be an excellent group activity for you and your friends. Most of the process is waiting, and that means there is plenty of time for you and your fellow homebrewers to enjoy a few beers from your favorite Denver breweries while you wait.