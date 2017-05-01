From Chance the Rapper to Tom Petty and everything in between, this month truly kicks off the Denver concert season. Like always, there is an abundance of shows for you to chose from. With so many musicians and artists coming through Denver, I urge you to step out and experience a concert by an artist you might not have heard of before. And you never know, you might just find your new favorite band. For weekly updates on newly announced shows, follow our This Week in Concerts breakdown published every Monday.

Week 1 – 5/1-5/7

Recommendation: Chance The Rapper *sold out @ Red Rocks – 5/2-5/3

The rapper all of America is rooting for is back in Denver for his Red Rock’s debut. Along with winning Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album at the 2017 Grammy awards, Chance is the first black hip-hop artist to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999. With only three studio albums released since 2012, Coloring Book has become the pinnacle of Chance’s career so far. With his recent progression into the limelight, he’s not only become a respected artist in the industry, but an honored individual of philanthropy. His dedication to his craft in the studio as well as in his community has proved he’s well on his way to making history.

Get tickets here.

Also See:

5/1 – Oddisee & Good Compny with Oliver St. Louis and AG Flux @ The Bluebird

5/1 – Delain/Hammerfall with Immortal Synn @ The Gothic

5/1 – The Roxy Suicide with Dr. Boogie and The Born Readies @ Larimer Lounge

5/1 – Scarves with Don Strasburg and Simulators @ Lost Lake

5/1 – Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive

5/1 – Richie Kotzen Album Release @ The Oriental

5/1 – DSA Essentially Ellington Celebration @ Dazzle Jazz

5/1 – So Much Light with Curta, Saustro and The Fruity Loops and Obtuse @ Seventh Circle

5/1 – Minglewood Mondays presents New Speedway Boogie @ Be On Key

5/2 – Meat Puppets and Mike Watt + The Jon and Terry Show @ The Bluebird

5/2 – All Them Witches with Idle Bloom @ Larimer Lounge

5/2 – The Slackers with Roka Hueka and Sorry Sweetheart (day one) @ The Marquis

5/2 – Say Anything/Bayside with Reggie and the Full Effect @ Summit Music Hall

5/2 – Charly Bliss with See Through Dresses and Blue Lane Frontier @ The Hi-Dive

5/2 – DSA Vocal Jazz Ensemble @ Dazzle Jazz

5/2 – The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

5/2 – Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s

5/2 – Stella Luce with Willa Rae and Wildflowers @ Lion’s Lair

5/3 – Jamey Johnson with Margo Price and Brent Cobb @ The Ogden

5/3 – Sweater Beats with MAX, goody grace,Tulpa & Blankts, Triangle Park and Myboyjon @ Summit Music Hall

5/3 – The Slackers with Roka Hueka and Sorry Sweetheart (day two) @ The Marquis

5/3 – RE: Search featuring Muzzy Bearr with Frameworks, Ryan Viser, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side

5/3 – Weedeater with Primitive Man and Pueblo Escobar @ Larimer Lounge

5/3 – S.T.O.I.C. with Shock Trostic, Dash Render, SpiL and Modern Proximity @ Lost Lake

5/3 – Mr. Elevator with L.A. Witch and the Savage Blush @ The Hi-Dive

5/3 – Kilter @ Bar Standard

5/3 – Christian McBride Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/3 – Renditions Menu Release: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz

5/3 – Weird Wednesday featuring Carnivores, Born Dumb and Vincent Cheap @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/3 – Natural Selectah featuring members of Thievery Corporation, The Motet, New Mastersounds, Pimps of Joytime, The Reminders and more @ Ophelia’s

5/3 – Motown Groove featuring Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

5/3 – Wild Mountain with South to Cedars @ Globe Hall

5/3 – Thieves of Sunrise with Poets and Wolves and Flipcar Milo @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/4 – Tatanka with Project 432, P-Nuckle and Selecta Razja @ The Bluebird

5/4 – Real Friends with Tiny Moving Parts, Have Mercy, Broadside and nothing, nowhere. @ Summit Music Hall

5/4 – Frank Iero and the Patience with Dave Hause and The Mermaid @ The Marquis

5/4 – Todd Sheaffer (of Railroad Earth) with Daniella Katzir Band, Grass Fed Mule and Dan Patrevito @ Cervantes Other Side

5/4 – Icon For Hire with Assuming We Survive, Breakout Beautiful and October Sky @ Larimer Lounge

5/4 – Chocolate Diamond with Blanket Empire and Whole Milk @ Lost Lake

5/4 – Mystic Braves with The Creation Factory and Slynger @ The Hi-Dive

5/4 – Jesse Cook @ The Paramount

5/4 – KD & The Damn Kids with Hello Odyssey and Sevenity @ Lion’s Lair

5/4 – Christian McBride Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/4 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

5/4 – Jon Pardi @ The Grizzly Rose

5/4 – The Grant Farm with Ragged Union @ Ophelia’s

5/4 – Ska Skank Redemption Reunion with Younger Than Neil and The Short Bus Rejects @ Seventh Circle

5/4 – Jenny and The Mexicats @ Goosetown Tavern

5/4 – Flood with An Open Approach, Half Past Midnight, Kjaroscuro and Worth The Violence @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/5 – Dada Life with Slander, Pegboard Nerds, Kill Paris and Basscrooks @ Red Rocks

5/5 – Dragondeer with A. Tom Collins, Evan Holm and the Restless Ones and The Guestlist @ The Bluebird

5/5 – King Lil G with Rhymesight and Swizzy J @ Summit Music Hall

5/5 – Brother Ali “Own Light Tour” with Sa-Roc, Last Word and Sol Messiah @ Cervantes

5/5 – BARE with Flyrant & Rettchit, Future Goon, Bonkerz and Goon @ Cervantes Other Side

5/5 – Reve Kalell with AP and Dylan Montayne @ The Marquis

5/5 – Los Mocochetes with Las 3, Vic ‘n the Narwhals (Album Release) and Derek Y Daniél @ Larimer Lounge

5/5 – Shady Elders with PRO TEENS and Palo Santo @ Lost Lake

5/5 – Guilty Pleasures @ The Hi-Dive

5/5 – Barely Alive + Matrix & Futurebound with GRYM @ Beta Nightclub

5/5 – MC Magic and Lil Rob @ The Roxy

5/5 – Colfax Speed Queen with Bud Bronson & The Good Timers and The Outfit @ The Oriental

5/5 – The Nuns Of Brixton @ Lion’s Lair

5/5 – Cinco de Mayo with Freddy Rodriguez Sr. & Freddy Rodriguez Jr. @ Dazzle Jazz

5/5 – Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet (doors open at 7 p.m.) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/5 – Sam Williams Trio (late night set) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/5 – Lonestar @ The Grizzly Rose

5/5 – The Born Readies, 1st Timers and Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/5 – Earthcry featuring Mike Healy and Erothyme @ Ophelia’s

5/5 – Kerry Pastine and The Crime Scene @ Goosetown Tavern

5/5 – Ruines Ov Abaddon with Arkheron Thodol, Morgue Whore and Skeid @ Seventh Circle

5/5 – Silver and Smoke with The Federalists and Two Faces West @ Globe Hall

5/5 – The Slants with The Signal Moon and Chase Kinter @ The Walnut Room

5/5 – Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/5 – SeepeopleS Live @ Be On Key

5/5 – Artifas with Source, No Name, Keychain and PDF @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/6 – Papadosio with Alex & Allyson Grey, Johnathan Singer, Sunsquabi, Desert Dwellers and Supersillyus @ Red Rocks

5/6 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers @ The Bluebird

5/6 – Lil Bibby with Young Nero – Hosted by Lana J & Nook EX @ Cervantes

5/6 – Spread The Word CO Music Festival featuring Skydyed, Lucid Vision, Spectacle, The Orcastrator and Midnight Pressure @ Cervantes Other Side

5/6 – Testament with Sepultura and Prong @ Summit Music Hall

5/6 – Metalachi with The Lotus Gait and Necropanther @ The Marquis

5/6 – Acid Mothers Temple with Babylon and Cloud Catcher @ Larimer Lounge

5/6 – Pile with Gnarwahl and Wrinkle @ Lost Lake

5/6 – Cody Statz with Nerdle, Emma Mayes and Sinkra @Lion’s Lair

5/6 – BEGINNERS with Bluebook and Princess Dewclaw @ The Hi-Dive

5/6 – Elephante with Spencer Flower @ Beta Nightclub

5/6 – Denver DMC DJ Battle / Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

5/6 – Leslie Gaston-Bird and Friends (doors at 1:30pm) @ The Oriental

5/6 – Itchy-O (doors open at 9 p.m.) @ The Oriental

5/6 – Charlie Hunter Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/6 – The Organization plays Prince (doors open at 7 p.m.) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/6 – Matt Skellenger- Matt Reid Duo (late night set) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/6 – Rock to Cure Cancer featuring Joy Subtraction, Fallen Seventy Seven, Anonymokey and Odyle @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/6 – El Javi (10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) @ Ophelia’s

5/6 – El Vez, The Mexican Elvis (9 p.m.) @ Ophelia’s

5/6 – Kawehi with Heidi Lynne Gluck @ Globe Hall

⅚ – An Evening With Chris J. Arellano y Nuevo Americana @ The Walnut Room

5/6 – Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/6 – Sergeant Pipers Poor Hearts Club Band @ Be On Key

5/6 – The Champions with The Irreverent Kings and Lesster More @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/7 – Afton Showcase featuring GiantJr., Donnie Young, Ben Raznick’s Memory Maze, Lucifer Lloyd, ALLAN’S ALLEY, TNDS with Molly Mountain, Prism Palace and more @ Cervantes Other Side

5/7 – Me First and the Gimme Gimmes with Together Pangea and Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds @ Summit Music Hall

5/7 – Pennysick with State Drugs, Sliver and Weinercat @ Lost Lake

5/7 – Sorority Noise with The Obsessives and Overslept @ The Marquis

5/7 – The Bombpops with Russian Girlfriends, Over Time and The Couch Bombs @ The Hi-Dive

5/7 – Tape Heads with Was A Fire @ Larimer Lounge

5/7 – Joe Mull with Nutmeg @ Beta Nightclub

5/7 – School of Rock presents The White Stripes vs. The Black Keys (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) @ The Oriental

5/7 – School of Rock presents a Tribute to Green Day (doors open at 2 p.m.) @ The Oriental

5/7 – Burlypicks: Colorado Regional Competition (doors open at 7 p.m.) @ The Oriental

5/7 – Charlie Hunter Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/7 – Serengeti with Ceschi, Sole, Chisme, Mad Scientists and Luke Hightree @ Seventh Circle

5/7 – Nicholas David @ Soiled Dove Underground

Week 2 – 5/8-5/14

Recommendation: Bonobo & Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) with Marcus Marr and Innov Gnawa @ Red Rocks – 5/12

One of electronic music’s newly prominent artists, Bonobo, is gracing Red Rocks Friday, May 12 to promote his newly released album Migration. The Leeds-born musician has been creating music since 2000, though he’s since become a staple in the genre since 2004 when he began selling out shows and drawing overpacked crowds at Coachella and Glastonbury. Many of his albums have been well-received and highly applauded such as his fifth studio album The North Borders which landed in the Top 30 of the U.K. Album Chart. He’s collaborated with artists Eryka Badu, Rhye and Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker) which also helped him boost his presence in the industry. His melodic, danceable beats can make even the shyest show-goer want to get down.

Get tickets here.

Also See:

5/8 – Chris Brown: The Party Tour @ Pepsi Center

5/8 – Lewis Watson with Ian Mahan @ Larimer Lounge

5/8 – Leif Vollebekk with Mitchel Evan and Clayton Wyatt @ Lost Lake

5/8 – Spread the Word Festival Menagerie featuring Joey Porter’s Vital Organ, Doran Joseph, Collidoscope and more @ Cervantes Other Side

5/8 – Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive

5/8 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra @ Dazzle Jazz

5/9 – E-40 with Kool John @ Summit Music Hall

5/9 – Boy Harsher with Voight, Churchfire, Weathered Statues, Mirror Fears and Echo Beds (DJ Set) @ Larimer Lounge

5/9 – KONGOS with Mother Mother (night one) *sold out @ The Marquis

5/9 – Tha Alkaholiks with True Justice & Vocab Slick, Masta Of Ceramoniez, Six ‘o Clock and Lyrical Landlordz @ Lost Lake

5/9 – Saddle Of Southern Darkness with Samm Bones and Tejon St. Corner Thieves @ Lion’s Lair

5/9 – The Dip with The Get Together @ The Hi-Dive

5/9 – Englewood Schools Jazz Bands @ Dazzle Jazz

5/9 – The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

5/9 – Sovereign with Full Bore, Cyclonus and Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/9 – Anthony David @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/10 – John Paul White with Covenhoven @ The Bluebird

5/10 – “Icey Tour” featuring Dice Soho, Dougie F with XXOG, Low Hanging Fruit and Kid Vega$ @ Cervantes

5/10 – KONGOS with Mother Mother (night two) @ The Marquis

5/10 – RE: Search featuring EPROM with Project Aspect, The Orcastrator, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side

5/10 – Superjoint with Battlecross, Childbite, Fist Fight and Insurgence @ Summit Music Hall

5/10 – The Orbiting Human Circus featuring The Music Tapes @ Larimer Lounge

5/10 – Soul Cypher Featuring Wil Guice, Devan Blake Jones, J. Carey, Cicely Okain, Kayla Rae, Danae Simone, Hosted By: Ave Emi @ Lost Lake

5/10 – Sweet Spirit with Porlolo and Tyto Alba @ The Hi-Dive

5/10 – Charles Gatschet Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

5/10 – Let the Beat Speak presents: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz

5/10 – Blackout with Reed Wolf @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/10 – Dinner with Lost Dog Trio: Tom Waits Tribute @ Ophelia’s

5/10 – Lunetta with Miss Odd Genie & Norm L. Princess and Mystic Bummer @ Seventh Circle

5/10 – Chris Swift with Used To Be Me, Paul Ski and Johnny Saxe @ Goosetown Tavern

5/11 – Opeth & Gojira with Devin Townsend Project @ Red Rocks

5/11 – The Cutthroat Drifters Album Release with The Patient Zeros, HR People and Dead Pay Rent @ The Bluebird

5/11 – Hinder/Nonpoint with Nine Shrines and Chrysalis @ Summit Music Hall

5/11 – You Can’t Come featuring Trip Phontaine, SiDMFKiD, Future Heroes, Khaki, Stagename and AKWA @ Larimer Lounge

5/11 – Wolfer with Attack on Venus, A Vintage Future and Flahoola @ The Marquis

5/11 – Pickin’ On the Pizza Tapes featuring Pat Fiddle, Tyler Grant, Frank Rische and Don Julin with Wood Belly, The Tyler Grant Trio @ Cervantes Other Side

5/11 – Froth with Flaural and Male Blonding @ Lost Lake

5/11 – The Skeleton Crew with Hillbilly Riot the Kenny’s Log In @ Lion’s Lair

5/11 – Kyle Emerson EP Release with The Velveteers and Freaky North @ The Hi-Dive

5/11 – Jack Beats with Punjahbae and Aaron Bordas @ Beta Nightclub

5/11 – Dave Rajewski Sextet: Yesterday’s Tomorrows Recording Release @ Dazzle Jazz

5/11 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

5/11 – Casey Russell’s Soul Shack @ Ophelia’s

5/11 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

5/11 – Matt Haeck with Poet’s Row and Ryan Dart @ Globe Hall

5/11 – Delasean Birthday Bash Featuring Nick Delano and Ghost Gang @ The Walnut Room

5/11 – Champagne 6 Presents #LOVEis @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/11 – The Implications with Shattered Halo, Dykotomy and Howlin’ Goatz @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/12 – Rowdy Shadehouse with Lady and the Gentlemen and We’s Us @ The Bluebird

5/12 – Son Volt with Sera Cahoone @ The Gothic

5/12 – Never Shout Never *sold out @ The Marquis

5/12 – Mustache Bash featuring The Jakarta Band with White Russian @ Summit Music Hall

5/12 – Fortunate Youth with Josh Heinrichs and Iya Terra @ Cervantes

5/12 – Cualli & Resonant Language with Zonra and Seied @ Cervantes Other Side

5/12 – The Wild Reeds with Blank Range and Izaak Opatz @ Larimer Lounge

5/12 – Henchmen + Reno Divorce with STEREOSHIFTER and The Black Eyed Saints @ Lost Lake

5/12 – The Pollution with Terminals and Klaus Defoe @ Lion’s Lair

5/12 – Sugar Skulls & Marigolds with Plastic Daggers and Necropanther @ The Hi-Dive

5/12 – Midnight Tyrannosaurus & Megalodon + Arius with Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

5/12 – Lloyd Maz @ The Roxy

5/12 – Kinky Friedman @ The Oriental

5/12 – Gerald Clayton Trio: Tributary Tales CD Release @ Dazzle Jazz

5/12 – Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/12 – Roger Creager @ The Grizzly Rose

5/12 – Valiomierda with Frontside 5 and Piojos @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/12 – J Rocc (Stones Throw) with DJ A-L and friends (The Soul Pros/Future Classic Music) @ Ophelia’s

5/12 – The Ghoulies with Audrey, GUTS and Cowards @ Globe Hall

5/12 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

5/12 – Paul Taylor @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/12 – May Daze Festival featuring Kathars!s, Shakedown Street and Dead Floyd @ Be On Key

5/12 – Jim Florentine with Mr. Steak and Anthony Crawford @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/13 – Lettuce with Ghostface Killah, George Porter Jr., John Scofield, Marcus King, Cyril Neville, Turkauz, The Russ Liquid Test, J Rocc and more @ Red Rocks

5/13 – Barns Courtney with Foxtrax @ The Bluebird

5/13 – Red Bull Sound Select Presents: DIIV w/ Candace and Slow Caves @ Summit Music Hall

5/13 – OKILLY DOKILLY with Beatallica and Extreme Turbo Smash @ The Marquis

5/13 – Wookiefoot with Roots of Creation @ Cervantes

5/13 – We Dream Dawn with Intuit and Taarka @ Cervantes Other Side

5/13 – The Sounds Of Twist & Shout featuring Green Druid, The Trip, Extra Kool, Specific Ocean and TF Marz @ Larimer Lounge

5/13 – The Omens (Tour Send Off) with Colfax Speed Queen, Holy Glories and Codename: Carter @ Lost Lake

5/13 – Old School Hype with Echoes In Reverie the Midnight Movie @ Lion’s Lair

5/13 – Denver All Day Fest III with In The Company Of Serpents, The Flight of Sleipnir, Civilized, Goon and more @ The Hi-Dive

5/13 – Manufactured Superstars with Mike Majic, Skeena and Adam Consigli @ Beta Nightclub

5/13 – Boondox & Blaze @ The Roxy

5/13 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

5/13 – Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives @ The Oriental

5/13 – Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro @ Dazzle Jazz

5/13 – The Organization plays Prince (doors open at 7 p.m.) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/13 – Paul Musso (late night set) @ Nocturne Jazz

5/13 – Rock De Mayo VI with Izcalli, Kinky Fingers, Siveria and Los Retro 45 @ Ophelia’s

5/13 – Shae’s Birthday Show featuring Wake the Bat, Theft Under a Thousand, Shae and Dano, Flower Crown Me a Queen and Plasma Canvas @ Seventh Circle

5/13 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

5/13 – Verses The Inevitable with Hangman’s Hymnal, Larry Nix and The Killer Gents @ Globe Hall

5/13 – Bo DePeña with Ginny Mules and Wolf van Elfmand @ The Walnut Room

5/13 – School of Rock Denver Presents Epic Album: Van Halen’s 1984 @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/13 – Guitar Villians with Hazel Miller, Jacob Larson, Coco Brown, The Hits and more @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/14 – Com Truise/Clark @ The Bluebird

5/14 – Sabaton with Leaves’ Eyes and Battle Beast @ The Gothic

5/14 – Raise the Roof for At Risk Youth! featuring Notorious Conduct, Bad Chad, SickNick and Floseph Wayne @ Cervantes Other Side

5/14 – MISA Student Showcase with Stop Motion, Slightly Overdressed, Bella Musser and Mobiius @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/14 – The Barrelors with Joanie and the Phonies and Paul Whitacre @ Lost Lake

5/14 – The Del Griffiths with Campfire Cassettes and Sweater Belly @ Lion’s Lair

5/14 – Oliver Huntemann with MIKE WLKR @ Beta Nightclub

5/14 – Old Crow Medicine Show @ The Paramount

5/14 – Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro @ Dazzle Jazz

Week 3 – 5/15-5/21

Recommendation: Project Pabst featuring Ice Cube, Phantogram, Danny Brown, Kurt Vile and the Violators, STRFKR, Noname, Twin Peaks and more @ RiNo District – 5/20

Project Pabst is at it again. Located on Larimer between 27th and 28th Street, the festival will include an outdoor main stage as well as indoor venues at Larimer Lounge, Meadowlark, Cold Crush and Nocturne. The Pabst Blue Ribbon team is bringing an array of genres and talent to Denver such as Ice Cube, Phantogram, Danny Brown, Twin Peaks, Noname, STRFKR and so much more. The all-day music event will have food carts, beer, and more beer – so aside from bringing a comfortable pair of shoes, Project Pabst has the rest taken care of for you. For more information on the festival click here. (This is a 21+ event so please plan accordingly and responsibly)

Get tickets here.

Also See:

5/15 – Tape Face @ The Gothic

5/15 – Western Settings with the Black Dots, Lawsuit Models, Jacks Smirking Revenge and The Winderemeres @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/15 – Starlito & Don Trip “Karate in The Garage Tour” featuring Scotty ATL and Red Dot @ Cervantes

5/15 – Monday Night Menagerie featuring Hyzenborg Eelko, Xzentradi and Bogzilla @ Cervantes Other Side

5/15 – Decrepit Birth: Devastation on the Nation Tour with The Zenith Passage, The Kennedy Veil, Vale of Pnath and Harvest the Murdered @ The Marquis

5/15 – Frontier Ruckus with Avenhart and Paul Dehaven @ Larimer Lounge

5/15 – Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive

5/15 – Green Mountain HS Images & Shadows Singing Standards with the Eunha So Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/16 – Wale with Phil Ade, DJ five8, One Shot Dot and Tony Neek$ @ Cervantes

5/16 – Porter Ray: “Watercolor Tour” with Special Guests @ Cervantes Other Side

5/15 – On the Cinder with more TBA @ Seventh Circle

5/16 – Primus with The Claypool Lennon Delirium @ Red Rocks

5/16 – LP with Josiah & The Bonnevilles @ The Bluebird

5/16 – The Big News with Madaline and Short Bus Rejects @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/16 – Sam Outlaw with Michaela Anne @ Larimer Lounge

5/16 – Flaw with Righteous Vendetta, BRACE 4 IMPACT and Thousand Frames @ The Marquis

5/16 – Fenech-Soler + Knox Hamilton with The Solid Ocean @ Lost Lake

5/16 – The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive

5/16 – Center for Musical Arts Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo @ Dazzle Jazz

5/16 – The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

5/16 – Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s

5/16 – Tift Merritt @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/17 – Kehlani with Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles @ The Ogden

5/17 – The Happy Fits with The Bright Silence, Use the Sun and Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/17 – RE: Search featuring Teebs with Free The Robots, Lefto, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side

5/17 – Break The Joke with Barbizon, Bad Nostalgia and Bitter Suns @ Larimer Lounge

5/17 – Marcus Church with Artless Bravado, Vase Vide and Mister Zach @ Lost Lake

5/17 – Joe Goddard (DJ Set) @ Bar Standard

5/17 – Eliane Elias Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/17 – Let the Beat Speak presents: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz

5/17 – Hotel Bar with Bad Year & The Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/17 – Mr. Atomic with FIZ, Television Generation and Open to the Hound @ Globe Hall

5/17 – Richard Grewar with Abigail Dowd and Milo Matthews @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/18 – Ab-Soul @ The Bluebird

5/18 – Crafter with Remain and Sustain, Ultimate Price, Fox Lake and Dreamcast @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/18 – Pat Fiddle’s Pickin’ On John Hartford featuring Pete Wernick of Hot Rize & Chuck Morris of Lotus with Members of Rapidgrass featuring Mark Morris and more @ Cervantes Other Side

5/18 – Xandria with Kobra and the Lotus, Once Human and One Way To Live @ The Marquis

5/18 – The Weeks with The Lonely Biscuits @ Larimer Lounge

5/18 – Overslept with Oh Malô, Wildermiss and The Color Canvas @ Lost Lake

5/18 – Clyde & The Milltailers with Tejon St. Corner Thieves and Derek Blake @ Lion’s Lair

5/18 – Knife Party @ Beta Nightclub

5/18 – Tink with Povi @ The Roxy

5/18 – ill-ēsha @ The Oriental

5/18 – Eliane Elias Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

5/18 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

5/18 – Dr. Zilog Album Release with Sonic Vomit, Facial and Aethernaut @ Seventh Circle

5/18 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

5/18 – King Friday The 13th with Wabakinoset and Beta Units @ Globe Hall

5/18 – Ina & Johnny’s After Party featuring Terminals, PterrorFractyl and Grave Moss @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/19 – Hotel Garuda with WINGTIP and Jonah Baseball @ The Bluebird

5/19 – Mono with Altas @ The Marquis

5/19 – Eric Lindell with Special Guests @ Cervantes Other Side

5/19 – Miss Fortune with Wake Me, Red Tide Rising and ACEDIA @ Summit Music Hall

5/19 – The Official Pabst Festival Kick Off Party featuring The Hollow, Soft Skulls and Old School Hype @ Larimer Lounge

5/19 – Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep with Turner Jackson @ Lost Lake

5/19 – King Cardinal Cassingle Release with Robby Peoples and Lillian @ Lion’s Lair

5/19 – Country Lips @ The Hi-Dive

5/19 – Kill the Noise @ Beta Nightclub

5/19 – Riitz (night one) @ The Roxy

5/19 – Will Azada @ Bar Standard

5/19 – Joe Locke Trio with Pat Bianchi & Marvin ‘Smitty’ Smith @ Dazzle Jazz

5/19 – Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/19 – Micky & The Motorcars @ The Grizzly Rose

5/19 – Druids featuring False Cathedrals, Smolder and Burn and Kenaima @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/19 – Funky Meters wtih 7 come 11 @ Ophelia’s

5/19 – The Heartstring Hunters with Folk Family Revival, Watching for Foxes and Dallas Thorton @ Globe Hall

5/19 – Homevibe Presents: Andy Palmer CD Release Show featuring Anthony Ruptak and The Midnight Friends and Joe Sampson

5/19 – Float Like a Buffalo with Weather Big Storm, Rubber Planet, Greenbrier Broadcast and Lost Hitos @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/20 – Global Dub Festival 2017 featuring Flux Pavilion and Illenium @ Red Rocks

5/20 – RISK! @ The Bluebird

5/20 – MXPX with Masked Intruder @ The Gothic

5/20 – Everclear 2017 Tour – SMFTA 20th Anniversary featuring Vertical Horizon and Fastball @ Summit Music Hall

5/20 – Start Making Sense: Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute with OrKa Odyssey @ Cervantes

5/20 – Duey and the Decibels do Disco! featuring Adam Smirnoff, Neal Evans, David Duart, Austin Zalatel & Matt Brickler, Jeff Prah and more @ Cervantes Other Side

5/20 – The Midnight Club with Valienta (7 p.m.-10 p.m.) @ Lost Lake

5/20 – Sonic Geometry with Drumanji and MIDIcinal (11 p.m.) @ Lost Lake

5/20 – Degurutieni with Whiskey Orphans @ Lion’s Lair

5/20 – 45s Against 45 featuring DJ Jason Heller, DJ Boyhollow, DJ Steve Cervantes, DJ Erin Stereo, DJ Tyler Jacobson and DJ Eric Allen @ The Hi-Dive

5/20 – Riitz (night two) @ The Roxy

5/20 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

5/20 – Bob Montgomery “From First to Last” – 5 Points Jazz Fest After-Party @ Dazzle Jazz

5/20 – Funky Meters with 7 come 11 @ Ophelia’s

5/20 – Daisyhead with Fossil Youth, Sundressed, Postcards and Finding Common Ground @ Seventh Circle

5/20 – Denver Beatniks with Kimberly Otte @ Goosetown Tavern

5/20 – Folly Fields with Kinesics and The Dollhouse Thieves @ The Walnut Room

5/20 – Nothing But The Sax featuring Dee Lucas, Tony Exum, Jr. and Danny Kusz @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/20 – Thin Air @ Be On Key

5/21 – Elephant Revival with The Oh Hellos and Mandolin Orange @ Red Rocks

5/21 – Face Of The City Showcase: Live Performances by Denver’s Best Unsigned Talent @ Cervantes Other Side

5/21 – Larimer Lights with Nick Critchlow @ Larimer Lounge

5/21 – Quilombo Sound System with Secret Creatures @ Lost Lake

5/21 – Arkona / Sirenia with MindMaze and Sicosis @ The Marquis

5/21 – Esmé Patterson with déCollage and Kitty Crimes @ The Hi-Dive

5/21 – Patrice Bäumel @ Beta Nightclub

5/21 – Ninth + Lincoln Orchestra (Last Show at 930 Lincoln Location) @ Dazzle Jazz

Week 4 – 5/22-5/29

Recommendation: Odesza with Slow Magic, Fakear and Photay (night one) *sold out @ Red Rocks – 5/27

Another one of electronic music’s heavy-hitters is back in Denver. Forming in 2012, the Seattle duo’s concerts have become one of the most sought out shows. From headlining major venues to playing festivals, you can expect it to be either sold out or packed shoulder-to-shoulder. The pair has since released four EP’s and two albums alongside numerous remixes. And in 2013, they released their second EP, My Friends Never Die, which gained attention when the two went on tour with Pretty Lights. After a full year of not releasing new music – and three since their last album – Odesza fans rejoiced when the twosome dropped two new singles on April 26. With a taste of what’s to come, attendees of this Red Rock’s show will hopefully experience more of what we’ve all been waiting for.

Get tickets here.

Also See:

5/22 – Jagwar Ma @ The Bluebird

5/22 – The Family Crest with Trevor Sensor @ Lost Lake

5/22 – Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive

5/23 – Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas (night one) *sold out @ Red Rocks

5/23 – Pallbearer with Gatecreeper and Venomous Maximus @ The Bluebird

5/23 – Voodoo Visionary with Morsel @ Cervantes Other Side

5/23 – Yngwie Malmsteen with THE RASKINS and Cellador @ Summit Music Hall

5/23 – A Lot Like Birds with Household, Hearts Like Lions and GhostPulse @ The Marquis

5/23 – Midnight Oil @ The Paramount

5/23 – The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

5/24 – Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas (night two) *sold out @ Red Rocks

5/24 – Vamps with Palaye Royale and Darke Complex @ The Bluebird

5/24 – JoJo @ The Gothic

5/24 – Jesus Piece with Malice At The Palice, Bind, Spit Black and Fortune’s Fool @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/24 – Silver Face with Briffaut and Palo Santo @ Larimer Lounge

5/24 – Lazer and Levi with Evan Holms and the Restless Ones and One Way Ride @ The Marquis

5/24 – WE Are The Asteroid @ Lost Lake

5/24 – Teenage Mutants @ Bar Standard

5/24 – RE: Search featuring Kaminanda with Andreilien, Soulacybin, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side

5/24 – Let the Beat Speak presents: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz

5/24 – Handsome Ghost with Frances Cone @ Globe Hall

5/25 – Postcards with False Report, Noise Brigade, Dozer and All Wrong @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/25 – Top Flite Empire with D.A.S., Yung June and PAC @ Larimer Lounge

5/25 – The River Arkansas with Grant Sabin and the Juke Joint Highball and Anthony Ruptak @ Lost Lake

5/25 – The Birthday Massacre featuring UnderYourSpellTour with Army Of The Universe and Ludovico Technique @ The Marquis

5/25 – Cool Ghouls with The Kinky Fingers and Last of the Easy Riders @ The Hi-Dive

5/25 – Coal Town Reunion & Monocle Band with Canyon Collected @ Cervantes Other Side

5/25 – Paul Van Dyk North American Tour presented by Dreamstate with Adam Stark & STON3 with ROBO @ Beta Nightclub

5/25 – Summerfest featuring Gwampmizzle and Ransteez @ The Roxy

5/25 – Meet the Giant with Hi-Fi Gentry @ The Oriental

5/25 – Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

5/25 – Crafts and Drafts live music @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/25 – Smokestack Relics with Alex Culbreth and Barry Osborne @ Lion’s Lair

5/25 – Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal with The Gold Company, Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene @ Ophelia’s

5/25 – Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

5/25 – The Ghost of Joseph Buck @ Globe Hall

5/25 – The Chris Dismuke band with Kenny Lee Young and Strings and The Box @ The Walnut Room

5/25 – DeadPhish Orchestra (night one) @ Be On Key

5/25 – JayKay with Antidote, DV3, X-Hale, Dolly and CakeUp @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/26 – Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson with the Colorado Symphony @ Red Rocks

5/26 – Justin Townes Earle with The Sadies and Sammy Brue @ The Bluebird

5/26 – D.R.A.M. @ The Ogden

5/26 – Smin /Zero Fatigue Presents Swanita Tour @ Larimer Lounge

5/26 – No More Excuses with Throttlebomb and The Born Readies @ Lost Lake

5/26 – Bottom Bracket with Cunnilingus and The Lurchers @ Lion’s Lair

5/26 – RL Grime @ Beta Nightclub

5/26 – Destruction with Warbringer, Jungle Rot and Hellbender @ The Marquis

5/26 – Digable Planets with The Reminders and Old Man Saxon @ Cervantes

5/26 – Whiskeyfolk featuring Jonathan Meadows, Chris Speasmaker, Scott Lane and Raphael Katchinoff, Alpha King Knight and more @ Cervantes Other Side

5/26 – Baeza & So Real @ The Roxy

5/26 – Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

5/26 – Kyle Park @ The Grizzly Rose

5/26 – US Air Guitar Championships Qualifier @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/26 – J.E. Borgen (Full Band Performance) with dBsoundco @ Ophelia’s

5/26 – Tinsley Ellis Blues is Dead @ Globe Hall

5/26 – DeadPhish Orchestra (night two) @ Be On Key

5/27 – Malaa with Action 52 and Kases @ The Gothic

5/27 – Allegeaon with SmackFactor – CD Release Show, Arise in Chaos, Fall Of Scylla and Ritual of Ascension @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/27 – Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit) with Bad Licks and Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir @ Larimer Lounge

5/27 – Black Marble with DRAA and Voight @ Lost Lake

5/27 – MONTU & Telemetry with XOA @ Cervantes Other Side

5/27 – Bleak Plaza with Reality Something and Quantum Creep @ Lion’s Lair

5/27 – BJ Barham @ The Marquis

5/27 – Lost Walks with in/PLANES and Danny Marigold @ The Hi-Dive

5/27 – Bad Boy Bill + Richard Vission with Jonas Tempel @ Beta Nightclub

5/27 – Mozzy @ The Roxy

5/27 – Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

5/27 – Decadon with Fyer and CONTRVBVND @ The Oriental

5/27 – The Organization plays Prince @ Nocturne Jazz

5/27 – Thief River with 3rd Side Effect, Zen Alchemysts and One Track Mind @ 3 Kings Tavern

5/27 – SNAP! 90s Dance Party with DJ A-L (The Soul Pros/Future Classic Music) @ Ophelia’s

5/27 – El Cro with La Era Del Fenix @ Goosetown Tavern

5/27 – Digg with Jublingo @ Globe Hall

5/27 – Pan Astral with Plume Varia @ The Walnut Room

5/27 – Nina Storey @ Soiled Dove Underground

5/27 – Whiskey Starship with Lowdown, Last Rhino, Sweet Ball Peen and Tim Huston Project @ Herman’s Hideaway

5/28 – Odesza with FKJ, Tennyson and Pomo @ Red Rocks *sold out

5/28 – Zebbler Encanti Experience with Sixis @ Cervantes

5/28 – Jesse RS Album Release Party with Analogue Hero and Alec Ryan @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/28 – Ian Sweet @ Larimer Lounge

5/28 – The Doppelgängers with Robby Wicks Band, Weather Big Storm and Jeremy Wood @ Lost Lake

5/28 – Lowlife with Alright Alright and Prettymouth @ Lion’s Lair

5/28 – Merchandise wtih B Boys and Palehorse/Palerider @ The Hi-Dive

5/28 – Danny Tenaglia @ Beta Nightclub

5/28 – International Bob Dylan Tribute Festival @ The Oriental

5/28 – RVIVR with Dang and more TBA @ Seventh Circle

5/28 – Deke Dickerson with Adam Lopez and His Rhythm Review @ Goosetown Tavern

Week 5 – 5/29-5/31

Recommendation: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh *sold out @ Red Rocks – 5/29-5/30

One of the rock’n’roll greats is headed to Denver for two nights for their 40th Anniversary Tour. Formed in 1976, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers were at the peak of their musical careers during the 80’s and 90’s. They produced hits such as “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.” The band went on to tour with fellow legend Bob Dylan, as well as collaborating with artists like George Harrison which resulted in a broadened fan base. Though the band experienced conflict over the years, their fan base remained loyal. And with the boys back on tour, audiences both new and old can get nostalgic with one of America’s most iconic bands.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

5/29 – ’68 with Listener, Homeless Gospel Choir, Plastic Daggers and Sea Of Teeth @ The Marquis

5/29 – Monday Night Menagerie featuring BANkaJI, Halfred, Shanti, Droplitz and Harperspective @ Cervantes Other Side

5/29 – Them Evils with Tres and The Patient Zeros @ Larimer Lounge

5/29 – Whores with Wrong and Bummer @ The Hi-Dive

5/29 – Taake with Special Guests @ The Roxy

5/30 – Vulfpeck with Joey Dosik *sold out @ The Ogden

5/30 – Spaceface Flaural with Fleece and déCollage (DJ Set) @ The Hi-Dive

5/30 – The Adarna with Mr. Atomic and Last Rhino @ Lion’s Lair

5/30 – The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

5/30 – The Haymarket Squares @ Globe Hall

5/31 – Trey Anastasio Band with Vulfpeck @ Red Rocks

5/31 – Brandy Clark / Charlie Worsham @ The Bluebird

5/31 – The Disco Biscuits @ The Ogden

5/31 – Shawn James and the Shapeshifters @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

5/31 – RE: Search featuring Esseks & Goopsteppa with Digital Vagabond, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side

5/31 – Mitchel Evan with Foxfeather, Band Of Lovers and Morning Bear @ Larimer Lounge

5/31 – Unwed Sailor with Rumble Young Man Rumble and Surrender Signal @ Lost Lake

5/31 – Loretta Kill CD Release with Surf Mom and Riprats @ The Hi-Dive

5/31 – Ayana Peoples featuring DJ Loki @ The Roxy Theatre

5/31 – Kate Simko @ Bar Standard

5/31 – Let the Beat Speak presents: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz

5/31 – Jack Ingram @ Soiled Dove Underground

Want to get this list before everyone else?