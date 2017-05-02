Oh sweet month of May, we have been patiently waiting for you since you bring beautiful flowers, gorgeous spring trends and the anticipation for summer. For the Mile High citzens, it’s a sure way to know that snow won’t be making an appearance after Mother’s Day. So ladies get those sundresses ready and fellas get your linens together because it’s time to officially spring forward. Take a look at some of the events we have rounded up this month.

Pamela Love Trunk Show + In-Store Appearance

When: Thursday, May 4, 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Goldyn, 2040 West 30th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: NYC-based designer, Pamela Love, is making her way to Denver for the third time to show off her deeply spiritual and intuitive jewelry collection. She created the collection in 2007 with an enormous inspiration from astronomy, alchemy, botany and the American Southwest folklore. Pamela’s creations ooze tribal artisan patterns deriving from North Africa, Mexico and Europe. Meeting the two-time Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) award winner should definitely be on your bucket list.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E. 1st Ave., Denver

First Call Sale Event

When: April 30 – May 9, see store hours below – throughout the store

The Lowdown: Up to 40 percent off regular prices, select merchandise.



The Gift of Beauty Event

When: April 30 – May 7, see store hours below – Beauty, Level One

The Lowdown: Receive a special gift with Beauty/Fragrance purchase of $100 or more.

Bejeweled Event

When: April 30 – May 7, see store hours below – Designer & Precious Jewels, Level One

The Lowdown: See a sales associate for details.

Elizabeth Locke Trunk Show

When: May 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: View the latest collection of 19-karat jewels featuring uncommon elements like Grecian coins, Venetian glass and Cabochon stones in vibrant hues.

David Yurman Trunk Show

When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: Featuring timeless and unique jewelry.

Spark Trunk Show

When: May 5 – 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Beautifully crafted one-of-a-kind diamond and gemstone jewelry.



Fur Restyle Event

When: May 10 – 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Consult with Stephen Stewart – from our Whittier California studio – about taking your existing fur or leather coat and enhancing the garment to a modern cut or completely different style.

CUSP, CONTEMPORARY, DESIGNER II, INTIMATE Pre-Designer Sale

When: May 16 – 21, see store hours below – Women’s Better Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Up to 40 percent off regular prices on select items.

Designer Sale

When: May 24 – June 4, throughout the store

The Lowdown: Save up to 40 percent on select merchandise.

“Kon-Tiki” Derby Happy Hour & Hat Competition

When: Saturday, May 6, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Adrift Tiki Bar — 218 S. Broadway Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Adrift has put a spin on the traditional Derby gathering with its uniquely crafted happy hour bites and specialty cocktails. What’s a derby party without a hat contest? The hip restaurant will conduct a contest to seek out the attendee rocking the best hat. The winners will be awarded a dinner for two at Adrift, a hand-carved Pop-Tiki mug and Mom-Tiki pendant.

Kentucky Derby PRE-RACE Brunch Party

When: Saturday, May 6, 11:30 a.m – 3 p.m.

Where: Elway’s Cherry Creek – 2500 East 1st Ave. #101, Denver

Admission: Tickets here

The Lowdown: Did someone say Derby and Brunch? The Asian Real Estate Association of America is taking over Elway’s Restaurant so get ready to pull out your best hat, purse or bowtie to win the best-dressed contest. Who doesn’t love dressing to the nines and sipping on some bottomless mimosas? Not to mention the pre-race brunch party is a part of AREAA National ABC (AREAA Builds a Community) Day. Some of the ticket proceeds benefit “Denver Homeless Out Loud” in helping its fundraising efforts for the first ever Tiny Home Development in the great Mile High City.

Pret-A-Porter: Where Finish Meets Fashion

When: Friday, May 12, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Exdo Event Center – 1399 35th St., Denver

Admission: Tickets HERE

The Lowdown: International Interior Design Association (IIDA) is a professional networking and educational association of 13,000 members in 29 Chapters and 58 countries around the world. The Denver chapter is putting on one of the largest events selling over 1,000 tickets. The theme for 2017 is Haute and Hat Couture. Be prepared to be floored by the unique use of materials to make for fashion forward designs.

Favorite Things Brunch

When: Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Social – 1427 Larimer St Denver

Admission: Tickets HERE

The Lowdown: Larimer Square is one of the coolest places in Denver so why not join some of our favorite places to indulge in some of your favorite things? You can get all glammed up by stopping by the AILLEA pop up shop or make a bouquet. Also, there will be all you can eat ice cream while cuddling with puppies. Above all, you can enjoy a fashion show featuring some amazing boutiques. All of the proceeds from the tickets will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver, Work Options for Women and RezDawg Rescue.

Evelyn Iona Exclusive Lipgloss Launch at AILLEA

Marianna lip gloss made with Carrots 🥕 for pigment, to nourish your lips and because you can never have enough of the good stuff 🐰🥕🐰🥕🐰 #clean #healthy #beauty #makeup #lipgloss #greenbeauty #organic #natural #carrots 📷 @carolpham A post shared by E V E L Y N I O N A (@evelyniona) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:03am PST

When: Thursday, May 25, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: AILLEA – Larimer Square 1408 Larimer St. #192, Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Nude lipgloss is all the craze these days so Evelyn Iona’s new line of lush and creamy glosses are worth all of the hype. You could even eat it with all of the healthy, fresh ingredients like bark extract, oregano, vitamin E, coconut oil and shea butter.