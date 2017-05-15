Halfway through May, and we’re just getting started. This week in Denver concerts will have you ready to get out and enjoy some music. From dubstep to folk or hip-hop to post-rock, our line-up covers an extensive variety of genres. Read on to see who’s in town this week.

Monday, May 15

Recommended: Western Settings with the Black Dots, Lawsuit Models, Jacks Smirking Revenge and The Winderemeres @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Western Settings is headed to Denver. The band draws elements of post-rock, punk and hardcore, hence bridging the gap between the scenes. With introspective lyrics and an incredibly energetic and animated stage presence, the band is able to evoke the same emotions out of their audience. Catch these punk rockers this Monday and the Moon Room at Summit Music Hall.

Starlito & Don Trip “Karate in The Garage Tour” featuring Scotty ATL and Red Dot @ Cervantes

Monday Night Menagerie featuring Hyzenborg Eelko, Xzentradi and Bogzilla @ Cervantes Other Side

Decrepit Birth: Devastation on the Nation Tour with The Zenith Passage, The Kennedy Veil, Vale of Pnath and Harvest the Murdered @ The Marquis

Frontier Ruckus with Avenhart and Paul Dehaven @ Larimer Lounge

Vinyl Mondays @ The Hi-Dive

Green Mountain HS Images & Shadows Singing Standards with the Eunha So Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Tuesday, May 16

Recommended: Wale w/ Kent Jones, Phil Ade, DJ five8, One Shot Dot and Tony Neek$ @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

One of hip-hop music’s most talented figures is headed to Cervantes this Tuesday. The Washington D.C. rapper was first recognized in 2006 when producer Mark Ronson discovered his talent. Wale has since made waves in the industry and has collaborated with artists such as J.Cole, Talib Kweli, Curren$y and SZA.

Porter Ray: “Watercolor Tour” with Special Guests @ Cervantes Other Side

On the Cinder with more TBA @ Seventh Circle

Primus with The Claypool Lennon Delirium @ Red Rocks

LP with Josiah & The Bonnevilles @ The Bluebird

The Big News with Madaline and Short Bus Rejects @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Sam Outlaw with Michaela Anne @ Larimer Lounge

Flaw with Righteous Vendetta, BRACE 4 IMPACT and Thousand Frames @ The Marquis

Fenech-Soler + Knox Hamilton with The Solid Ocean @ Lost Lake

The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive

Center for Musical Arts Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo @ Dazzle Jazz

The Mayhem Trio: Marlier, Bijoux and Gunnison @ Nocturne Jazz

Open Mic with Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s

Tift Merritt @ Soiled Dove Underground

Wednesday, May 17

Recommended: Kehlani with Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles @ The Ogden

The 22-year-old hip-hop and R&B sensation Kehlani is headed to the Ogden. Born in Oakland, California, the artist was Grammy nominated in 2016 for Best Urban Contemporary Album and has since become a staple as an R&B artist. She is currently touring her recently released studio album Sweetsexysavage, which was dropped January of this year.

The Happy Fits with The Bright Silence, Use the Sun and Backseat Vinyl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

RE: Search featuring Teebs with Free The Robots, Lefto, Mikey Thunder and Jubee @ Cervantes Other Side

Break The Joke with Barbizon, Bad Nostalgia and Bitter Suns @ Larimer Lounge

Marcus Church with Artless Bravado, Vase Vide and Mister Zach @ Lost Lake

Joe Goddard (DJ Set) @ Bar Standard

Eliane Elias Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Let the Beat Speak presents: The Godfather of Soul @ Nocturne Jazz

Hotel Bar with Bad Year & The Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Mr. Atomic with FIZ, Television Generation and Open to the Hound @ Globe Hall

Richard Grewar with Abigail Dowd and Milo Matthews @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, May 18

Recommended: Ab-Soul @ The Bluebird

Born in Carson, California, Ab-Soul was signed to Top Dawg Entertainment in 2007 alongside artists Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar. He’s best known for his powerful lyrics and dynamic stage presence as well as his four studio albums Longterm Mentality, Control System, These Days and Do What Thou Wilt.

Crafter with Remain and Sustain, Ultimate Price, Fox Lake and Dreamcast @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Pat Fiddle’s Pickin’ On John Hartford featuring Pete Wernick of Hot Rize & Chuck Morris of Lotus with Members of Rapidgrass featuring Mark Morris and more @ Cervantes Other Side

Xandria with Kobra and the Lotus, Once Human and One Way To Live @ The Marquis

The Weeks with The Lonely Biscuits @ Larimer Lounge

Overslept with Oh Malô, Wildermiss and The Color Canvas @ Lost Lake

Clyde & The Milltailers with Tejon St. Corner Thieves and Derek Blake @ Lion’s Lair

Knife Party @ Beta Nightclub

Tink with Povi @ The Roxy

ill-ēsha @ The Oriental

Eliane Elias Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Jean-Luc Davis’ Alternative Reality @ Nocturne Jazz

Dr. Zilog Album Release with Sonic Vomit, Facial and Aethernaut @ Seventh Circle

Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

King Friday The 13th with Wabakinoset and Beta Units @ Globe Hall

Ina & Johnny’s After Party featuring Terminals, PterrorFractyl and Grave Moss @ Herman’s Hideaway

Friday, May 19

Recommended: Hotel Garuda with WINGTIP and Jonah Baseball @ The Bluebird

The eclectic electronic duo Hotel Garuda is headlining their Denver debut at the Bluebird. The two first met in school in Indonesia and have since been making ripples in the electronic realm. Their music aligns with Cashmere Cat and Thomas Jack, although they have found their own sound within the short months they’ve been making music.

Mono with Altas @ The Marquis

Eric Lindell with Special Guests @ Cervantes Other Side

Miss Fortune with Wake Me, Red Tide Rising and ACEDIA @ Summit Music Hall

The Official Pabst Festival Kick Off Party featuring The Hollow, Soft Skulls and Old School Hype @ Larimer Lounge

Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep with Turner Jackson @ Lost Lake

King Cardinal Cassingle Release with Robby Peoples and Lillian @ Lion’s Lair

Country Lips @ The Hi-Dive

Kill the Noise @ Beta Nightclub

Riitz (night one) @ The Roxy

Will Azada @ Bar Standard

Joe Locke Trio with Pat Bianchi & Marvin ‘Smitty’ Smith @ Dazzle Jazz

Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Micky & The Motorcars @ The Grizzly Rose

Druids featuring False Cathedrals, Smolder and Burn and Kenaima @ 3 Kings Tavern

Funky Meters wtih 7 come 11 @ Ophelia’s

The Heartstring Hunters with Folk Family Revival, Watching for Foxes and Dallas Thorton @ Globe Hall

Homevibe Presents: Andy Palmer CD Release Show featuring Anthony Ruptak and The Midnight Friends and Joe Sampson

Float Like a Buffalo with Weather Big Storm, Rubber Planet, Greenbrier Broadcast and Lost Hitos @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday May, 20

Recommended: Global Dub Festival 2017 featuring Flux Pavilion and Illenium @ Red Rocks

Get ready for bass, bass and more bass. Global Dub’s annual takeover of Red Rocks is finally upon us. This year’s line-up consists of Crizzly, Spag Heddy, Wilkinson, Armnhmr and Templo as well has headliners Flux Pavilion and Illenium. Come get dancey this Saturday with some of electronic music’s most esteemed artists.

Project Pabst featuring Ice Cube, Phantogram, Danny Brown, Kurt Vile and the Violators, STRFKR, Noname, Twin Peaks and more @ RiNo District

RISK! @ The Bluebird

MXPX with Masked Intruder @ The Gothic

Everclear 2017 Tour – SMFTA 20th Anniversary featuring Vertical Horizon and Fastball @ Summit Music Hall

Start Making Sense: Ultimate Talking Heads Tribute with OrKa Odyssey @ Cervantes

Duey and the Decibels do Disco! featuring Adam Smirnoff, Neal Evans, David Duart, Austin Zalatel & Matt Brickler, Jeff Prah and more @ Cervantes Other Side

The Midnight Club with Valienta (7 p.m.-10 p.m.) @ Lost Lake

Sonic Geometry with Drumanji and MIDIcinal (11 p.m.) @ Lost Lake

Degurutieni with Whiskey Orphans @ Lion’s Lair

45s Against 45 featuring DJ Jason Heller, DJ Boyhollow, DJ Steve Cervantes, DJ Erin Stereo, DJ Tyler Jacobson and DJ Eric Allen @ The Hi-Dive

Riitz (night two) @ The Roxy

Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

Bob Montgomery “From First to Last” – 5 Points Jazz Fest After-Party @ Dazzle Jazz

Funky Meters with 7 come 11 @ Ophelia’s

Daisyhead with Fossil Youth, Sundressed, Postcards and Finding Common Ground @ Seventh Circle

Denver Beatniks with Kimberly Otte @ Goosetown Tavern

Folly Fields with Kinesics and The Dollhouse Thieves @ The Walnut Room

Nothing But The Sax featuring Dee Lucas, Tony Exum, Jr. and Danny Kusz @ Soiled Dove Underground

Thin Air @ Be On Key

Sunday, May 21

Recommended: Elephant Revival with The Oh Hellos and Mandolin Orange @ Red Rocks

Colorado-bred Elephant Revival is headlining Red Rocks this Sunday. The band of six creates a unique sound that draws on elements of folk, Americana, gypsy and Celtic. Paired with incredible melodies and instrumentation, Elephant Revival is able to serenade any audience member with introspective lyrics and marvelous vocals.

Face Of The City Showcase: Live Performances by Denver’s Best Unsigned Talent @ Cervantes Other Side

Larimer Lights with Nick Critchlow @ Larimer Lounge

Quilombo Sound System with Secret Creatures @ Lost Lake

Arkona / Sirenia with MindMaze and Sicosis @ The Marquis

Esmé Patterson with déCollage and Kitty Crimes @ The Hi-Dive

Patrice Bäumel @ Beta Nightclub

Ninth + Lincoln Orchestra (Last Show at 930 Lincoln Location) @ Dazzle Jazz

