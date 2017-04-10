2017 is without a doubt the year Red Rocks Amphitheater makes indie rock great again. Following the announcement of shows from indie greats like Fleet Foxes and Phoenix, The Shins have announced a headlining performance on October 5, 2017, and they will be joined by none other than Spoon. It’s been a long five years since The Shins have graced Red Rocks, but with their first album Heartworms in as much time, their return is certainly a welcome one. Spoon who will be making stops at both Belly Up in Aspen and the Mishawaka Amphitheater this summer, will also return to Red Rocks after their 2015 dual-headline show with The Decemberists and their new album Hot Thoughts. Tickets can be found on AXS at 10 a.m. this Friday, April 14, 2017

Also announcing a Red Rocks show today is Beck. While Beck hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Morning Phase, he announced this morning that he’ll be touring across the U.S. this summer and fall. New single, “Wow” was released this past June, and it’s been reported he will releasing a new album in October 2017. We’re hoping his July 11 Red Rocks show with Preservation Hall Jazz Band will give us a preview of his upcoming album or at least a couple new tracks. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.