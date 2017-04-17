This week is absolutely stacked, and with 4/20 coming up we have some awesome events to choose from. Stay busy every night of the week and keep your stomach and taste buds happy. Check out Natural Wine Week, get a sneak peak at Rosenberg’s new concept and so much more. This week they really will be putting the high in Mile High City.

Monday, April 17

Rebel Dim Sum Night with Friends

When: Monday, April 17, 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: Rebel Restaurant — 3763 Wynkoop Street, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Rebel Restaurant will be throwing down with some of your favorite chefs for a night of friends, fun, food and dim sum. Join Cindhu Reddy, of Spuntino, Tiffany Leong, of Duo, Kyle Foster, formerly of Colt & Grey and soon proprietor of Julep, for a unique evening of culinary excellence. Rebel will be using push carts and shareable plates to channel some tradition, but the chefs have drawn inspiration from across the globe to add some fun-conventional flare. Can you say dim yum?!

Keep the Glass Monday

When: Monday, April 17, 4 to 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut Street, Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: We ain’t never seen a glass like that! Are you going through glasses quickly? Is your cat knocking them over and shattering them on the reg? Not to worry. For a nice ol’ Alexander Hamilton (or any denomination of a $10) you can head over to Stem for two pours of cider and a glass to keep. No ‘poor me’ today, just pour me another!

Tuesday, April 18

Killer Mai Tai Competition

When: Tuesday, April 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Adrift — 218 South Broadway Street, Denver

Cost: Free Entry — email [email protected] if interested in competing

The Lowdown: My oh mai tai. On Tuesday, several of the cocktail creatives in Denver will be convening at Adrift to show off their skills. Black Magic Spiced Rum will be sponsoring the event — join in the fun as a competitor and earn glory and bragging rights or enjoy drinks and dinner and castaway your vote for your favorite. Make it a tiki Tuesday booze-day to remember (or not).

Wednesday, April 19

Tenth Annual Dos Casas

When: Wednesday, April 19, 5:30 – 10:00 p.m.

Where: LOLA Coastal Mexican — 1575 Boulder Street, Denver

Cost: $200 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: This event is full evening of food and drinks to benefit Brent’s Place and help those living with cancer. Chef Jamey Fader has organized a culinary adventure featuring some of Denver’s best chefs. Get down to some live music, bid in the silent auction and enter your chance to win over 50 bottles of wine. You can sponsor a table, a chef or just purchase individual tickets and enjoy a delicious five-course menu and a night full of fun for a good cause.

Natural Wine Week

When: Wednesday, April 19, 4:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery — 400 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

Cost: $39 – $75 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Why spend your time whining when you could just wine? Natural Wine Week celebrates the companies that have emphasized a progressive vine consciousness, using biodynamic, sustainable and natural methods in the production process. Six of Denver’s premier winemakers will be featuring their products and you can learn more in a number of seminars offered. Space Gallery is a great place to get away for a di-vine evening.

Boards and Brews

When: Wednesday, April 19, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Wit’s End Brewing Company — 2505 West 2nd Avenue, Denver

Cost: $25 – $75 — tickets here

The Lowdown: 5280 Floors has a reputation for being resourceful, and on Wednesday you have the opportunity to join. Teaming up with Wit’s End Brewing Company, the two will bring you an evening of art, beer and food, dedicated to a good cause. The 5280 Workshop Community Flag Program creates a number of handmade items, including Colorado flags from repurposed wood and a variety of other materials. The proceeds are then used to benefit local organizations. All the supplies will be provided — stains, stencils, bases and support — all that is needed is you and your creative mind. The proceeds from this event will benefit Environmental Learning for Kids to help fund Denver-based STEM and stewardship programs. Enter to win some neat prizes, enjoy local food and beer and make something while also making a difference.

Thursday, April 20

Sushi, Sake and Joint Rolling Class

When: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: My 420 Tours Office at Cluster Studios — 3881 Steele Street, Denver

Cost: $69 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Roll, roll, roll your joint nicely with sushi. With this class, you can become a master of rolling many things. To get in on this fishy 4/20, join in any Thursday, Friday or Saturday for this unique and super rad class to suit almost all your rolling needs.

Pop-Up and Pizza Sneak Peak

When: Thursday, April 20, 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen — 725 East 26th Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s favorite bagel spots is doing it up this year for 4/20. Check out the special menu of ‘stoner mashups,’ including a fried chicken and waffle bagel, pastrami tacos and more. If you haven’t already heard, Rosenberg’s will be opening a sister concept, Famous Original Ray’s Pizza. As if this could get any better, you can get a sneak peek of that soon to be greatness as well. Forget about bae-goals and just fill your life with bagels.

Bud + Breakfast 4/20 Event

When: Thursday, April 20, 4:20 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Adagio — 1430 Race Street, Denver

Cost: $42 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Can-can, can you do the can-cannabis? Well, The Adagio sure can, and now you can too. That may be too many ‘cans,’ but can there ever be enough cannabis? The creative chefs have prepared a jaw-dropping six-course menu demonstrating the numerous ways to enjoy your favorite herb. Groove to some live music and luck out with some giveaways — this will be the best high-dea you’ve had in a while.

Not All Munchies Are Created Equal

When: Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m.

Where: TAG | Continental Social Food — 1441 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: $64.20 per person — call for reservations 303.996.9985 or reserve here

The Lowdown: Extra, extra weed all about it! Make your reservations before they’re ganja. Your ticket gets you a welcome cocktail, puff-puff passed appetizers and a five-course menu. In other words, your munchy cravings will be 100% satisfied. TAG generally offers a fusion of flavors on its diverse menu and this night will be no different with a specially crafted menu to cover all your salty and sweet desires.

Wake & Bake Brunch Bus

When: Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Corvus Coffee Roasters — 1740 South Broadway, Denver

Cost: $75 – $100 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This is definitely worth playing hookey from work, so put your requests in now or start thinking of a believable excuse. Denver’s one and only party bus has preordered food from some local favorites, including Corvus Coffee, VooDoo Doughnuts, Torchy’s Tacos and the Denver Biscuit Company. Thirsty after reading about that deliciousness? Well, refreshments will be provided courtesy of Mile High Spirits, Rising Sun Distillery and Renegade Brewery. They really mean business.

4/20 Party

When: Thursday, April 20, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Cheba Hut — 745 Colorado Boulevard, Suite B, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: The infamous Colorado sandwich shop, Cheba Hut, will be throwing up some sweet deals to celebrate 4/20. Head over to Colorado Boulevard for drink specials starting at 2 p.m. going until 10 p.m. with High Hops Brewery Tap Takeover, $2 PBRs and $7 Dulce Vida Tequila Mules. Bias & Beats, a hip-hop duo, will be providing some dope beats from 4:20 – 7:10 p.m. and Cheba Hut will be giving away concert tickets, swag bags and more.

Friday, April 21

Denver Comedy Party Bus

When: Friday, April 21, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company — 925 West 9th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $50 per person — tickets here

The Lowdown: Another first for Denver is this comedy bus experience that focuses strictly on local craft beer and other libations. Start out at a local brewery or distillery and get a hilarious tour of the production center, followed by a professional tasting. Afterward, hop on a luxury party bus where you can continue your imbibement in the company of local comic on the way to an underground comedy venue. With non-stop laughs throughout the evening, you may end up with a couple different types of six-packs.

Cultivate’s Crustacean Customer Appreciation

When: Friday, April 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Cultivate Colorado — 666 Buchtel Boulevard, Denver

Cost: Free — register here

The Lowdown: Cultivate Colorado, one of Denver’s go-to stores for gardening essentials, wants to give back and show its loyal customers some love. On Friday, head over to mow down on some free mud bugs with all the fixings!

Saturday, April 22

Simply Satisfying Spring Dishes!

When: Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Stir to Learn — 3215 Zuni Street, Denver

Cost: $75 per person — enroll here

The Lowdown: With this warm weather and the blooming lilacs, it seems like spring might finally be upon us. If you’re not fully feeling it, maybe a refreshing palate cleanse will do the trick. Stir to Learn is back with another awesome cooking class. This course’s menu will feature a shrimp and mango salad, Jamaican jerk tacos and more. Take home some food and some new kitchen knowledge.

Hops for Homes Craft Beer Festival

When: Saturday, April 22

Where: Great Divide Bottling Hall — 3403 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

Cost: $10 – $45 — get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you want a great sense of the Denver community, this is the place to go. Twenty metro-Denver craft breweries will be coming together to collaborate and build a home for a local Habitat family. Prices vary based on VIP status and time of entry, but all proceeds will directly benefit the initiative.

Raw Milk Appreciation Day

When: Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Mondo Market — 3350 Brighton Boulevard, Unit 115, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: Taste, learn and appreciate — this international celebration is organized by Oldways Cheese Coalition. To celebrate the magic of raw milk cheese, Mondo will be offering free tastings and 15% off purchases. In addition, Haystack Mountain of Longmont will be there to sampling its award-winning cheese. You will surely be rawe-struck because it’s going to be raw-some.

Vintage & Vinyl

When: Saturday, April 22, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B — 3200 Pecos Street, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

The Lowdown: It’s Record Store Day and what better way to celebrate than soaking up the sun and sipping on a Dogfish Head. PorchDrinking.com is bringing you another awesome event with special brews from Dogfish and BYOR — yep, that’s ‘bring your own record’ — dealers choice for music. Get down and get your groove on.

WeeCycle’s Blues, Brews & BBQ

When: Saturday, April 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: 3960 High Street, Denver

Cost: $100 — tickets here

The Lowdown: It’s time for WeeCycle’s annual event — Blues, Brews and BBQ. Sip on some delicious craft beers and chow down on some authentic barbecue. Entertainment in the form of live music, vintage cars and motorcycles and a live auction. Saturday or Satur-yay?

Sunday, April 23

Steak Frites Sunday

When: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. while supplies last

Where: Beast + Bottle — 719 E 17th Avenue, Denver

Cost: $23 for burger & fries

The Lowdown: Maybe it’s been a long weekend and you need to recover in time for Monday or maybe you’ve been working hard and deserve to treat yourself. Either way, what problems can’t a top tier burger and fries solve? At least in terms of your stomach. On Sundays, stop by Beast + Bottle for a special deal and delicious meal.

Worldwide Vegan Bakesale

When: Sunday, April 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Nooch | Vegan Market — 10 East Ellsworth Avenue, Denver

Cost: Free Entry — more info about participation here

The Lowdown: This Worldwide Vegan Bakesale runs globally and the profits go to help animals in need. This year, Nooch will be donating the proceeds to the Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig’s Roost. Shop a variety of donated baked goods or stop by the Vegan Van for brunch. If you are interested in being more involved check the link above.

Mark Your Calendars

2017 StarChefs Colorado Rising Stars Awards + Tasting Gala

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 — VIP at 5:45, Awards, 6:30, Tasting Gala, 7:45 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall — 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: GA $85 | VIP $125 — tickets here

Belgian Brew Fest 2017

When: Saturday, April 29, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 West 67th Avenue #100, Denver

Cost: $0 – $48 — tickets here

Handwritten Belgian Wit Variants & Silent Dance Party

When: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. – Sunday, April 30 at 12 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerwerks — 2920 Larimer Street, Denver

Cost: Free Entry

Japanese Pub Food

When: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. – Sunday, April 30 at 12 a.m.

Where: Uncorked Kitchen — 8171 South Chester Street, Suite A, Centennial

Cost: $210 per pair — tickets here

TheBigWonderful Derby Weekend

When: May 5-7

Where: Old Denver Post Headquarters in Globeville — 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $59 — tickets here

Derby

When: Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Curio in Denver Central Market — 2669 Larimer Street

Cost: FIND COST tickets here

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax, Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door