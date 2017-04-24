This week’s Denver concerts are a sure way to end the month of April. With even more local and national acts coming through our city, we’re excited for the shows to come. Stay tuned for our weekly roundups for updates of newly announced concerts.

Monday, April 24

Recommended: Mastodon with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles @ The Fillmore

The Atlanta-based Mastodon will headline in Denver for the first time in two years. Formed in 1999, the band of four were one of a few artists that put out a new wave of heavy metal that began in the mid-nineties. The genre entailed adding elements of hardcore and progressive metal. Mastodon’s third album Blood Mountain earned them a spot on Billboard’s Top 200 – and “Colony of Birchmen” was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Metal Performance” in 2007. Their newly released album Emperor of Sand is one of their most expressive EPs to date. It was inspired by drummer Brann Dailor’s hardships following his wife’s recovery from cancer, as well as the death of guitarist Bill Kelliher’s mother.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Monday Night Menagerie featuring Laika Beats, Scotty Does Know, Bossillator and TwoMood @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Vinyl Mondays with DJ Ned Garthe Explosion Datties @ The Hi-Dive

Festival del Tambor @ Dazzle Jazz

Chris Pureka @ Soiled Dove Underground

Tuesday, April 25

Recommended: Tycho @ The Fillmore

Hailing from San Francisco, California, the ambient/electronic artist we all know and love is heading to the Fillmore. With his dreamy and expressive sound, Tycho can enchant any listener. He’s well-known for his songs “Awake” and “A Walk” as well as his beats that were broadcast during Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. In 2016, he released his sixth studio album, Epoch, which was later nominated for “Best Electronic/Dance Album” at the 2017 Grammy awards.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Bishop Briggs with SHAED and Manatee Commune @ The Bluebird

Skyburial with Disclaimer, Rig Time, Grey Days and Ultimate Price @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Tim Kasher with Allison Weiss and Terry Malts @ Larimer Lounge

Intronaut with Bell Witch, Ghost Bath and Astronoid @ The Marquis

Lil Peep @ Lost Lake

Seeds? with Midicinal, The Orcastrator and Pharmacon @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Thank You Scientist @ The Hi-Dive

Wednesday, April 26

Recommended: Breaking Benjamin @ The Fillmore

The alternative hard-rock band Breaking Benjamin is headlining this Wednesday at the Fillmore. The band has become a staple in the hard rock scene since the early 2000’s, though their breakthrough was the single “Breath” which debuted in 2007. The band of now four is continuing the promotion of their new album Dark Before Dawn which earned a spot on Billboard’s Top 100 and number one on Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

James McCartney with Anna Rose and Ian Mahan @ Larimer Lounge

Chelsea Grin with Ice Nine Kills, Gideon and Enterprise Earth @ Summit Music Hall

Re:Search Wednesday featuring The Geek x VRV with Lucid Vision, Mikey Thunder, Staxx and Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

King Magnetic with Slaine @ The Roxy

CU Denver Ensemble Showcase with Stop Motion @ Lost Lake

Will Clarke @ Bar Standard

Quilombo with Mono Verde Collective @ Goosetown Tavern

The Ephinjis EP Release @ Globe Hall

Thursday, April 27

Recommended: No Ceilings featuring Boogie, Kaiydo, Kemba and Michael Christmas @ The Bluebird

Born in Compton, California, Boogie is this sunny state’s next up-and-coming rapper. With incredible beats, a mix of hype and hard-hitting political and social infused lyrics, he’s able to relate to fans in ways a lot of artists cannot. Come get down with Boogie this Thursday at the Bluebird to see just what all the hype is about.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

OverUnder with The Backseaters, STEREOSHIFTER and Moon Maker @ The Marquis

Tomorrows Bad Seeds with MindState @ Cervantes

Sounds Like Words @ Larimer Lounge

Teacup Gorilla (Video Release) with Raven & The Writing Desk and The Assemblage @ Lost Lake

SIR with Avifauna and Automatic Iris @ The Hi-Dive

Traitors Fairwell Tour @ The Roxy

Sam Williams Quintet: Turn the Moon (CD Release) and MoosenSQRL @ Dazzle Jazz

Matt Woods with Kyle Oppold and The Well Whiskey Boys @ 3 Kings Tavern

5th Annual Nate’s Night featuring Eric Low’s Drunken Frenchmen @ Ophelia’s

Motown Groove @ Goosetown Tavern

Bobaflex with Another Lose Year and The Compliation @ Herman’s Hideaway

Friday, April 28

Recommended: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ The Ogden

Formed in Brooklyn, New York, Joe Russo banded together with Marco Benevento, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger and Dave Dreiwitz. The Grateful Dead tribute band continues the jam band’s legacy by performing some of their greatest songs and albums. Though predominantly covering Grateful Dead, they enjoy surprising fans with covers of musicians like Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen.

Get tickets here. *Sold Out

Also see:

Wood & Wire / Rapid Grass with Ginny Mules @ The Bluebird

Anthrax with Killswitch Engage @ The Fillmore

Wovenhand with Palehorse/ Palerider @ The Marquis

Mod Sun with Marty Grimes & Swaghollywood, New Hippys, DJ Kam Bennett, Benny Freestyles and Kurt Rockmore @ Summit Music Hall

Ultraversary: Ultra5280 7 Year Anniversary 3 Night Event (night one) @ Globe Hall

Viretta (covering Radiohead), POPFILTER (covering Phoenix), Valienta (covering The Killers) @ Larimer Lounge

Inanimate Existence + Aethere with Tethys and Seren @ Lost Lake

Brent Cowles EP Release with Wildermiss and King Cardinal @ The Hi-Dive

Sonic Bloom Pre-Party featuring Ott, The Human Experience, Ben Silver, Mike Love, Monophonics, saQi, Janover, Tierro Band Featuring Bridget Law of Elephant Revival and more (night one) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Boombox Cartel with Shank Aaron and Slabs @ Beta Nightclub

Anilyst & Slo Pain @ The Roxy

The Cold Hard Cash @ The Oriental

Granger Smith (night one) @ Grizzly Rose

Ken Walker Sextet and Dave Devine Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Wow Signal with The Zippers and The Lurchers @ 3 Kings Tavern

Orgone and Monophonics @ Ophelia’s

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

Foxfeather with Chella and the Charm with Broken Land @ Globe Hall

Oleta Adams @ Soiled Dove Underground

Kessel Run with Soul Juice & Consensual Sound Live @ Be On Key

The Tip with Veterans MC Denver, Reno Divorce and Thief River @ Herman’s Hideaway

Saturday, April 29

Recommended: Red Bull Sound Select: Masego & The Traphouse Jazz Band with Moods, Kamau and Fast4ward @ The Bluebird

If you haven’t heard of Masego by now, you’ve slept. The 22-year-old artist has been shaping the music industry for the past several years with his self-dubbed genre “trap house jazz.” The SoundCloud-bred brilliance incorporates elements of big band with beats that make the mix refined in a unique way. He’s collaborated with artists like Goldlink and Sango, and has put himself on a fast-track for success.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Hyper Future Tour featuring Eptic, Must Die! And Gentleman’s Club @ The Ogden

Stay Up Saturdays presents Ultraversary: Ultra5280 7 Year Anniversary featuring South of France, Sur Ellz, Rumors Follow, At Play and Corbin Dallas (night two) @ Pearl’s

Potato Pirates / The Bunny Gang with Screwtape, Red Sage, The Beeves and Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ The Gothic

Peter Hook & The Light @ Summit Music Hall

Avec Sans with Plume Varia and GhostPulse @ The Marquis

The Dirty Circuits (EP Release) with The Eldridge Band and Trashcan Jackson @ Lost Lake

Sonic Bloom Pre-Party featuring Ott, SoDown, Orgone, Monophonics, Mikey Thunder, FunkStatik, TruFeelz and more (night two) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

Muscle Beach with Necropanther, Orcanaut and Glacial Tomb @ The Hi-Dive

So Real’s Birthday Bash @ The Roxy

Granger Smith (night two) @ Grizzly Rose

Say Werrrd? @ Bar Standard

Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet with Delta Soncis @ Dazzle Jazz

Ese with Trick Punch and Chemical X @ 3 Kings Tavern

SNAP! 90’s Dance Party hosted by DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s

The Ferderalists @ Goosetown Tavern

Brothers Comatose with Thunder & Rain and Mile High Express @ Globe Hall

Carmen Lynch @ Soiled Dove Underground

Best of the West Finals featuring Your Own Medicine, Public Safety and All Chiefs @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, April 30

Recommended: Joe Pug / Anais Mitchell @ The Bluebird

Folk singer-songwriter Joe Pug will grace the Bluebird this Sunday. Raised in Maryland, Pug began playing guitar in sixth grade and continued his musical pursuit throughout his college years. Deciding to drop out of school, Pug moved to Chicago and worked in carpentry while supporting his dream of songwriting. In 2008 he released his first album Nation of Heat with his own founded label and has since released several other EPs. Pug’s impassioned vocals and nostalgic instrumentals will capture any audience and will be an incredible way to end your week.

Get tickets here.

Also see:

Hello, Mountain with Oxeye Daisy and Sangria Mafia @ Larimer Lounge

New Language with Roommates/ RMMTS and Remember The Radio @ The Marquis

Ultraversary: Ultra5280 7 Year Anniversary 3 Night Event (night three) @ Meadowlark

Sadistik with Nacho Picasso, Rafael Vigilantics and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Compliments to the One with Prism Palace and The Signal Moon @ Lost Lake

Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Nate Staniforth: Real Magic Tour @ Ophelia’s

Gumbo Le Funque with JoFoke @ Globe Hall

