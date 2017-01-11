Denver has no shortage of unique events going on this weekend. With the new year beginning to swing into shape, the Mile High’s unique vibe stays constant. From a cupcake & beer pairing, to monster truck racing on ice, there’s something for everyone going on this weekend.

Thursday, January 12

Letter Writing Night: “Speak Out”

When: Thursday, January 12 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W Colfax, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Need to get some words off your chest? Write it out this Thursday at the “Speak Out” letter writing night. There will be the chance to read informative, beautiful, and at time strange, historical letters from history and you’ll learn how to write your own with Lighthouse Writers. You’ll learn about the effectiveness of letters when it comes to people in prison, as well as meet with organizations that are working on critical social issues where the usage of letters are critical. You can write a letter to someone you hate, love, are inspired by, or even the President. You’ll get the chance to record it with “Narrators” podcast too!

Free Women’s Avalanche Awareness Class

When: Thursday, January 12 from 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited – 2401 15th St. #100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Educate and empower yourself as a woman in learning about some winter mountain safety topics. Friends of Berthoud Pass will cover topics such as identifying hazards, observing weather conditions, terrain and snowfall, as well as self-rescue. The class is perfect for an introduction for novices and a great refresher for experience BC users. The class is free, open to the public and will begin at 8 p.m.

Loveland Hookey Days

When: Thursday, January 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Loveland Ski Area – I-70, Exit 216, Georgetown

Cost: $65. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: With all of the recent powder dumping in the mountains, playing hookey hasn’t sounded better, especially when it includes delicious brews. Oskar Blues Brewery and Loveland Ski Area invite you to enjoy a well deserved “sick day” on the mountain to catch some weekday snow. Dougherty’s Neighborhood Pub will be providing a ride, with free Oskar Blue’s beer available for you to drink on the way up to loveland.

Civic Center NOSH & POSH

When: Thursday, January 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park – Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free, with purchases available from food and fashion trucks

The Lowdown: Enjoy the monthly NOSH&POSH this Thursday as Denver’s food and fashion truck scene meet in Civic Center Park. The event brings about several of Denver’s coveted food and fashion trucks, to provide for an afternoon of delicious food and incredible fashion. This is a great way to spend your lunch break, so enjoy the warm weather and check out NOSH & POSH.

Friday, January 13

Budding – Locally Grown Art Open Reception

When: Friday, January 13 from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space – 1836 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Embrace the New Year with an open mind and a chance for new artistic creation. Spectra Space Art will be hosting a “Budding -Locally Grown Art Open Recent” to showcase Colorado’s emerging creatives. There will be a number of DJ’s, as well as over 20+ artists. There will be live painting, glass blowing, refreshments and giveaways.

Cuffin’ Denver All Thangs R&B Party 4

When: Friday, January 13 from 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: Epernay Lounge – 1080 14th St, Denver

Cost: $7. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a different side of R&B jams this Friday at the Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B party. DJs will be spinning jams from the past, present and future, showcasing the movement of R&B. The music is a unique showcase of this musical genre, outside of the top 40 jams usually played at parties.

Friday Night Fatties!

When: Friday, January 13 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Golden Bike Shop – 722 Washington Ave Unit 2, Golden

Cost: $50 for rental bikes

The Lowdown: Enjoy a nice casual winter mountain biking ride this Friday as the Golden Bike Shop rides at North Table Mountain. Fat tires are definitely recommended due to the conditions. The ride will range from about an hour and half to three hours, so pack some water and a snack. Make sure to bring a light, too!

Saturday, January 14

Studs & Cheaters Ice Racing

When: Saturday, January 14 from 7:30 – 5 p.m.

Where: Georgetown Lake

Cost: $20. Register here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a real Coloradoan event this Saturday morning at Georgetown lake and watch truck rally on the iced Georgetown lake. There will be street studs, women’s and men’s comp studs, women’s and men’s pro street studs, and women’s and men’s cheaters racing. This might sound incredibly dangerous, but walks on the more badass side of danger. The awards will be at the end of the day at Lucha Cantina in Georgetown. Don’t miss out on this extremely unique event!

Button Mashers

When: Saturday, January 14 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cabel Gallery – 1875 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Art of Video games at the Cabel Gallery this Saturday with featured artist Kym Bloom. This Art-cade will be an ongoing showcase for local independent game artists, a wonderful compliment to the gaming community of artists home to Denver.

Drag Queen Bingo

When: Saturday, January 14 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Odyssey Beerwerks – 5535 W 56th Ave, Arvada

Cost: $7 buy in at the door

The Lowdown: B 69 with a beer, please? Play some bingo and enjoy some brews with your favorite queens this Saturday at the Odyssey Beerwerks. Bingo will be hosted by Alice Glamoure with drag performers from Haus of FishCandy. Bingo will include five sheets, four cards per sheet, and 20 cards to play and potentially win! Cards go on sale at 8 p.m., with the bingo starting at 9 p.m.

Cupcakes + Beer Flights: The Ultimate Mouth Party Pairing

When: Saturday, January 14 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks – 2920 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: $16. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Treat yo’ self with a delicious cupcake and beer pairing at Ratio Beerworks this Saturday. $16, pre-taxes and fees, will get you a flight of cupcakes from Church of Cupcakes and delicious Ratio beers including the Genius Wizard Russian Imperial Stout, Young Pilgrims Raspberry Belgian Dubbel and Dear You Citra Hopped French Saison. Time slots go from 1-2 , 2-3, and 3-4 p.m. Tickets are limited, so get them while you can!

Homeless Benefit Show at the Hi-Dive

When: Saturday, January 14 from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver – 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Jam out for a cause at the Hi-Dive this Saturday as Denver’s heaviest bands bring the energy to help raise money for the homeless community in Denver. All proceeds will go to Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, and the Urban Peak. There will be prizes from local breweries, tattoos shops and artists. Music by In the Company of Serpents, Of Feather and Bone, Ghosts of Glaciers, Andrew Novick’s GetYorGoing, ORYX, Deer Creek and Sugar Skulls & Marigolds.

Soundscape Meditation: DJ SoloMoon

When: Saturday, January 14 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Kindness Yoga Hilltop – 455 S. Hudson St, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get your zen on and find your connection with the rest of the world at this one hour free talk and meditation class by Britanny and Kindness Yoga founder Patrick Harrington with ambient tunes by DJ SoloMoon. The class is inspired by the apparent disconnection present in our world that poses an us vs. them mentality. This group meditation exercise is a powerful way to help break this mentality while embracing connection, compassion and peace.

Sunday, January 15

Yoga + Beare Brewing

When: Sunday, January 15 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: CorePower Yoga – 320 Broadway Suite E, Denver

Cost: Entry is free, purchase of beer available

The Lowdown: CorePower Yoga is hosting the first yoga and beer class to start your Sunday just right. Enjoy a yoga class and find your flow, with beer immediately flowing afterwards with $1 off Baere Brewing beers. The class is free and RSVP is first come first serve, so don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop

When: Sunday, January 15 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Craftsmen & Apprentice – 1325 E 22nd. Ave, Denver

Cost: $65. $120 if you bring a friend. Buy tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a workshop to teach you how to create a macrame wall hanging. This craft from the 60s & 70s is back in style and it’s definitely a fun skill to acquire. Amie Phillips will teach you the fundamentals behind the techniques for knotting so you can learn how to create a customized and beautiful wall hanging to give you the skills to create more beautiful wall hangings in the future. Coffee, mimosas and brunch goodies will be provided while you craft.

Want to get this list before everyone else?

Mark your calendars…

Denver Beer & Co’s Beer and Cookie Pairing

When: Saturday, January 21 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co.

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

Art Trumps Hate

When: Sunday, January 22 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret

Cost: $10 donation at the door.

Draft Horse Show presented by Colorado Timberfame

When: Friday, January 20 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show

Cost: Get tickets here.