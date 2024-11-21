This Ski Season, Discover The New Aspen Meadows

Thanks to the Colorado snow gods, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will open early for the season on November 23. (Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands will follow on December 14.) Now is the perfect time to plan a trip to Aspen’s iconic mountainous wonderland.

The Aspen Meadows Resort is tucked away on 40 acres in Aspen’s quieter West End neighborhood, but the tranquil hideaway has been making big and bold updates with a total rooms renovation in 2023, a reimagined restaurant that opened winter 2024, and a new buzzy café this summer. The resort is also catering to skiers more than ever, having partnered with Ski Butlers to provide an effortless and convenient ski rental experience. (Ski Butlers deliver ski equipment directly to Aspen Meadows or to the slopes, helping you maximize your time.) The resort also offers complimentary ski shuttle service to Buttermilk, Aspen Mountain, and downtown Aspen.



All the Aspen Meadows’ accommodations are spacious, newly reimagined suites inspired by the resort’s Bauhaus roots to invite a deeper connection with nature. Throughout the recent renovations and changes, the resort has carefully respected the work of original designer Herbert Bayer while also meeting the expectations of the modern-day traveler, especially skiers and snowboarders.

The resort offers Colorado residents a 20 percent discount on select dates, ideal for early ski season getaways. Also, note that Ikon, Aspen Snowmass Premier, and The Mountain Collective Pass Holders all can save up to 25 percent off accommodations.



Looking for a last-minute holiday escape? The resort goes BIG for the festive season with a reindeer village complete with carolers to snowmen building and s’mores by a cozy firepit. Enjoy gingerbread house and cookie decorating, special holiday menus, and happy hours. The resort also celebrates all eight nights of Hanukkah with leaders from the Aspen Jewish Congregation and Aspen Chabad House. Each evening at 5:00 pm as the sun sets, guests and locals gather to light the menorah and savor delectable latkes.