Moody Makeup: Dark Lip Colors to Try This Fall

Fall moody makeup — dive into the allure of a bold, dark lip that captures the season’s essence. Shades like deep burgundy, vampy plum, and inky brown add a sense of mystery and elegance, perfect for cozy sweaters and evening outings alike.

Dark lip colors aren’t just daring — they’re versatile, working for every skin tone and style, from matte sophistication to glossy drama. In this guide, explore popular shades, tailored recommendations, and tips to master your look with confidence.

Ready to make a statement? Let’s find the perfect dark lip to carry you stylishly through autumn.

1. Rich Burgundy: Classic with a Twist

Perfect for all skin tones, a deep burgundy lip adds instant elegance. The warm hue complements the earthy tones of the season and adds a touch of sophistication to any look. This bold color also brings warmth and depth to your complexion, making it a cozy yet chic choice for cooler weather.

Try matte for an intense, all-day look or satin for a softer feel these colors will be your moody makeup statement.

Recommended Brands:

MAC – Lipstick in “Diva”

Fenty Beauty – Stunna Lip Paint in “Underdawg”

Charlotte Tilbury – Matte Revolution Lipstick in “Love Liberty”

2. Vampy Plum: Bold and Beautiful

Photo courtesy of Urban Decay

Photo courtesy of NARS

Photo courtesy of Maybelline

This cool-toned favorite looks stunning on fair to medium skin tones, adding a bold edge to any outfit. It also adds a fresh, modern edge to your look, contrasting beautifully with the season’s warmer colors. Shades like berry, mauve, and blue-based reds give a crisp, polished finish that feels fresh and sophisticated for the season. Pair with light eye makeup for balance.

Recommended Brands:

Urban Decay – Vice Lipstick in “Acai”

NARS – Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in “Train Bleu”

Maybelline – SuperStay Matte Ink in “Believer”

3. Deep Berry: Versatile and Vivid

Photo courtesy of PAT McGRATH

Photo courtesy of YSL Beauty

A deep berry tone pops for olive and dark complexions. It mirrors the richness of the season’s colors, adding depth and elegance to any outfit. This versatile shade is flattering and effortlessly transitions from daytime chic to evening glam. Plus it’s flattering in both matte and glossy finishes.

Recommended Brands:

Pat McGrath Labs – MatteTrance Lipstick in “Deep Orchid”

Revlon – Super Lustrous Lipstick in “Black Cherry”

YSL Beauty – Rouge Pur Couture The Slim in “Radical Chill”

4. Inky Brown: Earthy and Edgy

Photo Courtesy of Sephora

Rihanna wearing PMS

Photo courtesy of ULTA

A dark brown lip is perfect for darker skin tones and adds a daring, earthy vibe while making an edgy statement. This shade adds warmth and intensity to your look, pairing beautifully with cozy knits and autumnal hues. Balance with minimal eye makeup for maximum effect.

Recommended Brands:

Fenty Beauty – Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in “PMS”

Makeup By Mario – Ultra Suede Lipstick in “Maurice”

NYX – Soft Matte Lip Cream in “Berlin”

5. Black Cherry: Mysterious and Sophisticated

Photo courtesy of Tom Ford

Photo courtesy of DIOR

Photo courtesy of MAC

This near-black hue brings drama and sophistication. Suitable for all skin tones, black cherry works well with a soft, smoky eye. Black cherry lipstick also brings a bold pop of color that feels both chic and timeless. This shade complements autumn’s cozy layers, giving your look a rich, luxurious finish perfect for the season’s deeper palette. It’s a moody makeup look to die for!

Recommended Brands:

Tom Ford – Lip Color in “unzip”

DIOR – Transfer Proof Matt in “Forever Night”

MAC – Lipstick in “Cyber”

For balancing those iconic dark dark lips, keep eye makeup subtle; think light eyeshadow or soft eyeliner. And for a bolder look, go all-in with a dark lip and light cheek contour.

Embrace fall’s moody makeup vibes by entering the dark lip color world. Whether you’re drawn to a classic burgundy or intrigued by a bold black cherry, these shades elevate any look with effortless edge and sophistication.

Remember, the key to rocking a dark lip is confidence and a balanced makeup look that lets your lips take center stage.

So, experiment, find the shades that make you feel empowered, and let your lips make a statement this season. Autumn is the perfect time to break boundaries and dare to go darker!