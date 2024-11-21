Golden Sounds: 303 Magazine’s Fall Playlist

Golden leaves litter Denver’s streets, blown throughout by the crisp fall air. This time of year, there becomes a noticeable change in the atmosphere of the city, the carefree summer giving way to the colder months. As the year begins to wane, this shift welcomes new memories to be made and the sweet promise of new experience. 303 Magazine is here to fuel those Autumn moments with a carefully curated playlist. Each song within this collection is chosen to mirror the distinct essence of Denver in the fall, capturing the vibe that compliments the spirit while serving as the soundtrack for all of the Autumn adventures.

Com Truise’s “Cyanide Sisters” ushers in this new season with an optimistic feeling in the song, its electronic and ambient sounds waxing like the first cool breeze of autumn, setting a chillwave tone for the changing times.

Thieves Like Us, fronted by a Denver native, delivers “Fass,” a track that thrives in the inner circles of the obscure. Its gothic, indie tones resonate with the thrilling uncertainty and enigmatic charm that define Denver’s autumn evenings, inviting listeners into a world where the unknown sparkles with possibility.

Beirut’s “Elephant Gun” with its evocotive lyrics — “Let the seasons begin/ It rolls right on/ Let the seasons begin/ Take the big king down” — makes it feel tailor made for the changing colors and mood of new beginnings. Its blend of indie and world music featuring ukulele and trumpets makes for whimsical moments that are reflective to autumnal days.

Dogjoy’s “Get To You” speaks to staying close to loved ones, its indie, synth driven 80’s style providing a dancey, nostalgic backdrop for the cooler days ahead.

“Holding On” by Girls Of The Internet offers a repetitive electronic dance song with an inspiring mantra to hold through the unknown and cherish everything as it is.

Blood Orange’s “Dinner” deals lyrically with moving on from a summer fling and tuning into new dating opportunities in this new season, with its drum machine and lyrical focus syncing well with the inward-thinking feeling it has.

Wild Beasts’ “Wanderlust” expresses exploration and new experiences, underscored by a consistent drum beat and a cinematic style organ being played, perfect for the picturesque / adventurous spirit of Colorado’s fall landscapes through the rockies.

“Resolution Of One” by Guards speaks to the bittersweet reflection on the memories of summer while being excited to jump in a pile of leaves in the fall. Its summery indie sound transitions smoothly into the crisper times ahead. Next up, the crisp feeling of Glassphalt’s “Protect and Serve” is the a soundtrack for those invigorating skateboarding sessions of riding down a big hill and feeling the cool breeze while the raw energy and rebellious spirit of the season’s change compliments the song with the same feeling as the season does.

DoM’s “Gud Tymes” encourages remembering the good times of the past while welcoming new moments of the future. It’s a fun, slightly gothic rock vibe mirroring the mixed emotions of transitioning seasons.

Pictureplane’s “Post Physical,” a creation from Denver’s own, beckons you to lose yourself in the dance, swirling around a bonfire under the crisp fall sky. Its gothic, dark dance elements capture the transformative spirit of the season Lastly,

“Add Patience” by Educacion serves as a reminder to embrace patience for what lies ahead, its ambient nature without lyrics providing a contemplative close to our playlist, much like the quiet, moments of hiking in the mountains in fall.