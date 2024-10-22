Celebrating the World Premiere of Warren Miller’s Ski Film “75”

The world premiere of Warren Miller’s 90-minute ski film “75” — which marks the 75th anniversary of Warren Miller films — reminded us all in attendance what it feels like to know the itch of getting back on the mountains with planks of wood (albeit carved, covered and coated to perfection) beneath our feet. The debut of the film at Boulder Theater on Oct. 15 was a celebration of snowsports, community and the legacy of Warren Miller on what would be his 100th birthday.

For us Coloradans, the months that mountain resorts are open are as good of a romance as any. From as early as October and as late as June, we are blessed with the experience of being immersed in the high alpine — and that’s not even mentioning the sublime backcountry.

As the 2024-2025 season inches closer and more ski films have their first viewing parties, we are reminded of the distinct feelings that accompany being a snowsport enthusiast. And who do we have to thank for popularizing the phenomenon of season recaps and iconic ski films other than Warren Miller, who began touring the country revolutionizing the industry and showing his films in the ’50s?

Warren Miller was a true pioneer of entertainment in the ski industry. He began filming his first movie, Deep and Light, at Squaw Valley during the 1949-50 winter season on an 8-mm Bell & Howell movie camera with three rolls of film and “absolutely no training in motion-picture production” (in his own words).

The production of Deep and Light kickstarted what would become Miller’s expansive career that includes a prolific stream of work — 750 sports films to be exact — alongside books and hundreds of non-fiction articles.

Not always for lack of trying but most of us are nowhere near as good as the athletes in “75,” including “snowsports icons, Olympic hopefuls and emerging talents” like snowboarders Zeb Powell, Toby Miller, Danny Davis, and 15-year-old LJ Henriquez, along with skiers Max Hitzig, Lexi duPont, Caite Zeliff, Aaron Blunck, Alex Ferreira and Cassie Sharpe. These athletes showcase the skill of the sport from every angle: race, motherhood, sex, and discipline and tell their stories in inspiring forms. “75” follows these athletes through “powder stashes and chutes around the world, from Canada, Colorado, California, and Utah to Finland, Japan, Austria, and New Jersey.”

The film exuded infectious excitement for both skiing and snowboarding, igniting a new fire for the upcoming season to improve in our own respects on the mountain. The room’s energy in Boulder Theater was palpable — in the cheers that followed gnarly hucks through trees, chutes and the “JAPOW” we all dream of riding but also in the silence that communicated the crowd’s admiration, awe and respect of the athletes. We were all, under one roof, rejoined with our snow community that shares the mutual love of shredding powder.

The screening got an enthusiastic head start on bringing the community back together by hosting a street party, complete with a live DJ prior to the movie. Directly in front of the theater, attendees were able to apply for giveaways and tickets, meet and chat with athletes, take photos and receive autographs.

We anticipate those quiet winter mornings spent gliding around Aspens and ducking under branches covered in chunks of white begging to be shaken loose from the nightfall’s buildup. We can imagine that vibrational feeling of the chairlifts rattling in our bones as they take us up, up, up. And boy, are those days just within reach now that many ski areas and resorts have begun snowmaking, most recently including Breckenridge Ski Resort on the evening of Oct. 20, “with added help from Mother Nature.”

Warren Miller Entertainment states on its website that “this year’s film will set the tone for the next 75 years of ski and snowboard filmmaking.”

“75” is returning to Boulder and Denver in November, with many additional dates across all of Colorado. Check out where a screening is near you here or get stoked with the film teaser here.

“The best thing about skiing backward is you can see where you’ve been.” — Warren Miller