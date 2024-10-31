Why We Love Black Jewelry

If you’re like me, when it comes to the color black, there is nothing better. I drive black cars. I wear black clothes. I buy black furniture. I even wear black jewelry. What can I say? I like the simple, timeless aesthetic of black.

For many years, I did not think much about it, however as the Founder for Kaden & Kai, a sustainable jewelry brand that specializes in bracelets, necklaces, chokers and earrings made from discarded bicycle tubes, I have learned that I am not alone when it comes to my fondness for black jewelry. Listed below are the top three reasons people say they love black jewelry.

Black Jewelry Conveys Strength and Confidence – It is no secret, that the color black has been associated with confidence, sophistication and elegance for centuries. Wearing black makes people feel empowered, confident, mysterious and, in some cases, like a real bad ass! Take the Kaden & Kai Fierce Choker. Despite being soft, lightweight and made without any metal, the Kaden & Kai Fierce Choker commands respect. Pair that up with a black outfit and you’re going to need to wear a warning label.

Black Jewelry is Less Common and Noticeably Different– Although it is impossible to accurately estimate the percentage of jewelry in the world that is black, most experts agree that black jewelry represents a tiny fraction of the overall jewelry market. Black jewelry made from bicycle tubes is even more rare. Although Kaden & Kai jewelry is less common than its shinier, metallic counterparts, it is also the most captivating and alluring. When people see it, they take notice even if it is subtle in design. For example, the Kaden & Kai Sweet Ivy V Necklace. It is dainty and delicate, but it is also eye-catching and undeniably different. There is a reason why it’s our best seller.

Black Jewelry, Like Tattoos, is a Symbol of Self-Expression – Although, this may not be the case for all black jewelry, it is certainly true for Kaden & Kai jewelry. Much like tattoos, Kaden & Kai uses the body as its canvas. The design draws you in, but it’s the negative space (the space between the lines) that tells the story. When adorned across your neck, chest or wrist, Kaden & Kai jewelry transforms into a powerful form of self-expression—layered with purpose, good intentions, and a hint of rebellion.

Why People Love Kaden & Kai

Aside from the fact that people love that Kaden & Kai is made from upcycled bicycle tubes, people really like that it is waterproof, ultra lightweight and extremely durable. They also really like it for what it isn’t – expensive. Most items we sell are between $16 and $32! So, the next time you are in the mood to assert your power, stand out from the crowd or don a “tattoo without the commitment,” transform your look with an upcycled bracelet, necklace, choker or set of earrings from Kaden & Kai.

The Only Thing People Love More

The only thing people love more than buying Kaden & Kai jewelry is receiving Kaden & Kai jewelry. Make sure to visit our online store at kadenandkai.com this holiday season. We offer free shipping, beautiful packaging and guaranteed satisfaction with every order.

Kaden & Kai at Denver Fashion Week for One Day Only

If you want to see Kaden & Kai in person, we’ll be at Denver Fashion Week for one day only! We are back for Sustainability Day/Opening Day, Saturday, November 9th. We are thrilled to be partnering up once again with Hyacinth Designs. Not only will you be able to see Kaden & Kai on the runway, you can take a runway piece home with you that day. For more information about the event, visit denverfashionweek.com.