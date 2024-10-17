VOTE: DFW Fall ’24 Entertainment Challenge

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) is back on November 9-17 and for a third time, DFW and 303 Magazine are launching another Colorado-based entertainers competition.

Winners of the DFW Entertainer Challenge will perform in the upcoming sustainable, streetwear, society and couture nights.

DFW producers, and the 303 Magazine music and fashion team voted on the top performers for each category — now it’s your turn to vote. Who do you want to see perform this upcoming season?

The winners will be announced on October 28.

Winners Rewards:

Winners will get a 303 Magazine advertising package that’s worth $3,000 and will get you in front of 500K+ people. Here’s what you will receive:

– 1 Music Instagram Post

– 1 DFW Instagram Post

– 1 featured article of all 4 winners

– An opportunity to perform at Denver Fashion Week

