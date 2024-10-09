Unleash the Fun: 7 Best Dog Parks in the Denver Metro Area

Colorado dogs live the ultimate dream life. From conquering mountain peaks to splashing in crystal-clear lakes, these adventurous pups get to experience the state’s natural beauty like no other. But sometimes all they really want is to head to a local dog park and romp around with the other pups, chasing squirrels and “writing letters”.

With this in mind, let’s explore the 7 most paw-some dog parks in the Denver metro area!

Boulder: Valmont Dog Park

Don’t have a green tag? No worries! Boulder’s Valmont City Park boasts a three-acre canine playground perfect for letting your pup run wild. Fenced in to keep your furry friend safe from the street and pump track, the park also offers a separate area for smaller dogs. With rolling hills, shady spots, and stunning views of the Flatirons, it’s a dog’s dream. And let’s not forget the social aspect: you’ll likely meet plenty of four-legged friends to play with. Open from sunrise to sunset and completely free, it’s a local favorite for a reason.

Golden: Tony Grampsas Dog Park

Tucked away in the shadow of North Table Mountain, Tony Grampsas Dog Park feels like a hidden gem. This 2.5-acre oasis boasts lush greenery, winding trails, and a secluded wooded area, perfect for adventurous pups. While your furry friend explores, relax at a picnic table and soak in the peaceful atmosphere. To find this dog-friendly retreat, head past the baseball fields at Tony Grampsas Memorial Sports Complex. The park is free and open from sunrise to sunset. But be prepared for muddy conditions after rain or snow.

Aurora: Cherry Creek Dog Off-Leash Area

Is your pup a water enthusiast? Then look no further than the 107-acre off-leash dog park at Cherry Creek State Park. This expansive area offers direct access to the creek, perfect for splashing and cooling off. With varied terrain and trails to explore, there’s something for every dog. While this park is a canine dream, be prepared for crowds and fees. There’s a $9 park entry fee, plus a $2 fee for the off-leash area (or a $20 annual pass), and a 3-dog limit per handler. Once inside, you can leash up your pup and enjoy the surrounding trails and wildlife. Open from 5 AM to 10 PM, this park is a very popular spot, so plan accordingly.

Castle Pines: Glendale Farms Dog Park

Glendale Farms in Castle Pines is a dog lover’s dream! With a spacious 17-acre off-leash area and a scenic 1.6-mile leash-required loop, there’s something for every fur baby. This laid-back park is perfect for burning off energy or enjoying a leisurely stroll. Located near Sky Ridge Medical Center, it’s easily accessible from I-25. If you’re training a puppy, check out the obstacle course featuring a staircase ramp and barrel. Just remember, the park is primarily dirt, so it can get muddy when it rains. Glendale Farms is open one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset, and it’s completely free!

Lakewood: Forsberg Park

Looking for a place to let your pup burn off energy? Forsberg Park in Lakewood is a great option. This 2.5-acre park offers two separate fenced areas, so you can choose the perfect space for your dog. Enjoy stunning views of Green Mountain and Red Rocks Amphitheatre while your fur baby plays. There’s even a small obstacle course to keep them entertained. While there’s a drinking fountain for dogs, it’s best to bring your own water during winter as the fountain is shut off. Open from 5 AM to 10 PM and completely free, Forsberg Park is a local favorite.

Littleton: Chatfield State Park Off-Leash Dog Area

Your pup will love exploring the wide-open spaces and refreshing ponds at Chatfield State Park’s off-leash area. With 69 acres of both gravel and paved trails, your dog can run and play to their heart’s content. If you’re a bird dog enthusiast, there are also 16 acres of upland terrain and eight acres of flatwater for training, though a special permit is required. While there’s an $8 fee to enter the park (plus a $2 fee for the off-leash area (or a $20 annual pass)), you’ll enjoy a well-maintained environment. Remember, only three dogs per handler are allowed.

Westminster: Westminster Hills Off-Leash Dog Park

Located at the corner of 105th Avenue and Simms Street, Westminster Hills Off-Leash Dog Park offers a sprawling 420-acre space for your pup to roam freely. This peaceful retreat, part of the 15,000-acre Colorado Hills Open Space, provides ample room for fetch, leisurely walks, and even a refreshing dip in the small pond. While the park offers benches, a shade shelter, and a dog drinking fountain, it’s important to note that the fencing is partial, so a lead and/or voice commands are essential. Be prepared for crowds, especially around 5 PM. Open from sunrise to sunset, this park is a free haven for dogs and their owners.

Ready to hit the dog park with your best friend?

