This Week In Concerts — Chromeo, Iron Maiden, Lupe Fiasco, Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille, Porter Robinson and More

The Fall weather is starting to hit this week in Denver, but thankfully there’s some absolute fire on the concert list — check it all out!

Modern funk lords Chromeo have returned to Denver alongside The Midnight for a triumphant finale of their joint Chrome Nights tour at the Mission Ballroom on 10/18. Touring off the release of their incredible Adult Contemporary album earlier this year, you’ll need your best pair of dancing shoes all night long as Girl Ultra will be getting the evening started right!

Local swamp-pop legends Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille are celebrating the release of their debut LP Never Needed Me all weekend long at the Hi-Dive. 10/18 sees them joined by Cactus Cat, May Be Fern and Slow Caves, and on 10/19 they’ve got Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Bubba Lucky and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver in the opening slots. Known for one of the rowdiest live shows this side of the Mississippi, make sure to get there and join the party.

Unstoppable metal heroes Iron Maiden have touched down in Denver yet again as part of their Future Past world tour, and they’re shredding the Ball Arena on 10/19 with fellow headbangers The Hu. One of the hardest-touring bands the world has ever seen, an Iron Maiden show is a don’t miss for anyone at all—catch these legends this weekend while they’re tearing up Denver!

10/19—Iron Maiden

10/16—EMO Social

10/17—Mikrodot with Bukkha and Norse

10/18—Malakai with Craftal, Hoopla and callmenikkip

10/19—Roni Size with El Conquistador, GHoST and Relyt MC

10/22—Collette Warren with Ben Soundscape, Mar Coast, Huckleberry Quin and No Name J

10/17—Vrpl with LiZUH B2B Lewddoings, FMShaggi and Goodboi

10/18—Orbweaver with Vatik, Mama MK, Pulsiv and Chvnny Mvy

10/19—Shrynes with Psygma, Alese B2B Mofiyah, Wergulz and Kaviera 9:01 PM

10/16—Radkey

10/18—Sunn Rays with Groove Cruize

10/19—Ipecac

10/16—Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball with Buddy

10/18—Pink Pony Club

10/19—Witchz

BoomBox

10/16—Zack Fox with Pristal and DJ Beloved

10/17—SHiFT ft. Somatoast, Quanta, Rhizomorphic and Rydona

10/18—Boombox with Future Joy

10/19—Eggy with Color Green

10/16—Bongeziwe Mabandla with Blessing Chimanga

10/17—Zach Nugent’s Dead Set with Polysanto

10/18—Kendall Street Company with Spunj

10/17—G-Rex

10/18—Jauz

10/18—Drum N’ Bass Ops: Black Sun Empire

10/19—Umek

10/16—Andy Nevala Quartet

10/17—Harry Drabkin Quartet

10/17—The Parrisian Live Band

10/17—Piano Lounge: Gio Barabadze

10/18—The Delta Sonics (2 Shows)

10/18—Piano Lounge: SF1

10/19—El Duderino

10/19—Watermelon Funk

10/19—Piano Lounge: Ishka Phoenix and Enmanuel Alexander Duo

10/20—Norma Tell & Sazon Music

10/21—Eirik Haugbro

10/22—Cyrille Aimee (2 Shows)

10/18—Willi Carlisle with DUG

10/19—Cydeways with Smoke Signals and The Opalites

10/20—Medio Genio with WiJi MoMa, Rubber Puppets and The Futons

10/22—Bodie & Gio. with This Broken Beat

10/18—Disco Pickles

10/19—Jvans

10/17—Set It Off with From Ashes To New, New Year’s Day and If Not For Me

10/17—Mdou Moctar with Rosali

10/17—Touche Amore with Soul Glo, Portrayal Of Guilt and Soft Blue Shimmer

10/18—Easton Corbin

10/16—Hump Day Funk Jam

10/17—Dave Randon Trio

10/18—Liv Sings

10/19—Wonderbread

10/20—Venus Cruz

10/21—Monday Night Jazz

10/22—B3 Jazz Jam

Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille

10/16—Undisassembled with Water on the Thirsty Ground, Flak and Big Fun

10/17—DJ Rafael

10/18—Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille with Cactus Cat, May Be Fern and Slow Caves

10/19—Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille with Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Bubba Lucky and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver

10/22—cumgirl8 with Pink Lady Monster and Mirrored Fatality

10/17—Red40 with Purple Sweat and Big Rizzy

10/18—Lafem with Saul Gucci, Air Quotes, ZEALR and Human Penguin

10/18—Syence with Julian Gray, Penultimate and Tholin

10/19—Coast To Ghost with Hot Shag and Past The Sky

10/19—Para Nosotros

10/19—Open House: Tibasko with 2take and BASSOTRON

10/20—This Is The Storm with Jockey Box, CHUCK and Private Society

10/17—Joseph Cutshall & The Night Animals with Nick Webber & The Nothings and Seth Slay

10/18—Lizzy Jane with Baclash, ELAH and DRB

10/19—Pure Colors with Lando Burch, Fred Fancy and The Attorney

10/20—Manny with Pill Joy, Strainer and Flowerhead

10/16—Vended

10/17—Team Nonexistent

10/18—Sam Lachow

10/19—Jeris Johnson

10/18—Quarters of Change with Aldn

10/19—JKYL & HYDE with SYTHYST and DeadNasty

10/22—JW Francis with Jaguar Sun and Barbara

Chromeo

10/17—The Fray with Rett Madison

10/18—Chromeo with The Midnight and Girl Ultra

10/19—The Sisters Of Mercy with Blaqk Audio

10/22—Dayseeker with Alpha Wolf, Catch Your Breath and Kingdom Of Giants

10/16—The Vlad Girshevich Trio

10/17—Micah Miller and Bailey Hinkley-Grogan

10/18—The Derek Banach Quintet

10/20—Dart Echo

10/18—Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band with Nolan Taylor

10/18—It’s Murph with Jev and Jamo

The Dear Hunter

10/16—Yngwie Malmsteen

10/20—Girlschool

10/21—Stryper

10/22—The Dear Hunter

10/16—Porter Robinson with ericdoa

10/17—Imagine Dragons with Peter McPoland

10/18—Gryffin with Alok and NOSTALGIX

10/19—Troyboi with Hamdi, EVAN GIIA and BLOSSOM

10/20—Hardy with Randy Houser and Travis Denning

10/21—Hardy with Randy Houser and Travis Denning

10/18—Dechen Hawk

10/18—Pilot Haus

10/19—The Usual Suspects

Porter Robinson

10/17—DARKJUNKIEKLIK

10/18—Mr. Capone-E

10/19—Krystall Poppin with Dank 1

10/20—Lil Bean with Zay Bang

10/19—Rico Predicate with Yapper, Gunk and Cologne

10/16—Levi The Poet with DanceMyth, Kris Rochelle and Laura Anne Reitzel

10/17—Son Little

10/18—Son Little

10/19—Son Little

10/20—King Sans with Off Season, Liquid Chicken and Bitchflower

Lupe Fiasco

10/18—Josh Meloy

10/19—Lupe Fiasco

10/20—Jess Glynne

10/18—Devault

10/19—Bleu Clair

10/20—She Slaps with Joey Snow, Pinecone and Dirty 6

10/22—Punktober