This Week In Concerts — Chromeo, Iron Maiden, Lupe Fiasco, Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille, Porter Robinson and More

The Fall weather is starting to hit this week in Denver, but thankfully there’s some absolute fire on the concert list — check it all out!
Modern funk lords Chromeo have returned to Denver alongside The Midnight for a triumphant finale of their joint Chrome Nights tour at the Mission Ballroom on 10/18. Touring off the release of their incredible Adult Contemporary album earlier this year, you’ll need your best pair of dancing shoes all night long as Girl Ultra will be getting the evening started right!
Local swamp-pop legends Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille are celebrating the release of their debut LP Never Needed Me all weekend long at the Hi-Dive. 10/18 sees them joined by Cactus Cat, May Be Fern and Slow Caves, and on 10/19 they’ve got Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Bubba Lucky and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver in the opening slots. Known for one of the rowdiest live shows this side of the Mississippi, make sure to get there and join the party.
Unstoppable metal heroes Iron Maiden have touched down in Denver yet again as part of their Future Past world tour, and they’re shredding the Ball Arena on 10/19 with fellow headbangers The Hu. One of the hardest-touring bands the world has ever seen, an Iron Maiden show is a don’t miss for anyone at all—catch these legends this weekend while they’re tearing up Denver!
The rest of this week’s concerts are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
Ball Arena
10/19—Iron Maiden
The Black Box
10/16—EMO Social
10/17—Mikrodot with Bukkha and Norse
10/18—Malakai with Craftal, Hoopla and callmenikkip
10/19—Roni Size with El Conquistador, GHoST and Relyt MC
10/22—Collette Warren with Ben Soundscape, Mar Coast, Huckleberry Quin and No Name J
The Black Box Lounge
10/17—Vrpl with LiZUH B2B Lewddoings, FMShaggi and Goodboi
10/18—Orbweaver with Vatik, Mama MK, Pulsiv and Chvnny Mvy
10/19—Shrynes with Psygma, Alese B2B Mofiyah, Wergulz and Kaviera 9:01 PM
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/16—Radkey
10/18—Sunn Rays with Groove Cruize
10/19—Ipecac
The Bluebird Theater
10/16—Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball with Buddy
10/18—Pink Pony Club
10/19—Witchz
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/16—Zack Fox with Pristal and DJ Beloved
10/17—SHiFT ft. Somatoast, Quanta, Rhizomorphic and Rydona
10/18—Boombox with Future Joy
10/19—Eggy with Color Green
Cervantes’ Other Side
10/16—Bongeziwe Mabandla with Blessing Chimanga
10/17—Zach Nugent’s Dead Set with Polysanto
10/18—Kendall Street Company with Spunj
The Church
10/17—G-Rex
10/18—Jauz
Club Vinyl
10/18—Drum N’ Bass Ops: Black Sun Empire
10/19—Umek
Dazzle
10/16—Andy Nevala Quartet
10/17—Harry Drabkin Quartet
10/17—The Parrisian Live Band
10/17—Piano Lounge: Gio Barabadze
10/18—The Delta Sonics (2 Shows)
10/18—Piano Lounge: SF1
10/19—El Duderino
10/19—Watermelon Funk
10/19—Piano Lounge: Ishka Phoenix and Enmanuel Alexander Duo
10/20—Norma Tell & Sazon Music
10/21—Eirik Haugbro
10/22—Cyrille Aimee (2 Shows)
Globe Hall
10/18—Willi Carlisle with DUG
10/19—Cydeways with Smoke Signals and The Opalites
10/20—Medio Genio with WiJi MoMa, Rubber Puppets and The Futons
10/22—Bodie & Gio. with This Broken Beat
Goosetown Tavern
10/18—Disco Pickles
10/19—Jvans
The Gothic Theatre
10/17—Set It Off with From Ashes To New, New Year’s Day and If Not For Me
10/17—Mdou Moctar with Rosali
10/17—Touche Amore with Soul Glo, Portrayal Of Guilt and Soft Blue Shimmer
The Grizzly Rose
10/18—Easton Corbin
Herb’s
10/16—Hump Day Funk Jam
10/17—Dave Randon Trio
10/18—Liv Sings
10/19—Wonderbread
10/20—Venus Cruz
10/21—Monday Night Jazz
10/22—B3 Jazz Jam
Hi-Dive
10/16—Undisassembled with Water on the Thirsty Ground, Flak and Big Fun
10/17—DJ Rafael
10/18—Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille with Cactus Cat, May Be Fern and Slow Caves
10/19—Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille with Dayton Stone & The Undertones, Bubba Lucky and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver
10/22—cumgirl8 with Pink Lady Monster and Mirrored Fatality
Larimer Lounge
10/17—Red40 with Purple Sweat and Big Rizzy
10/18—Lafem with Saul Gucci, Air Quotes, ZEALR and Human Penguin
10/18—Syence with Julian Gray, Penultimate and Tholin
10/19—Coast To Ghost with Hot Shag and Past The Sky
10/19—Para Nosotros
10/19—Open House: Tibasko with 2take and BASSOTRON
10/20—This Is The Storm with Jockey Box, CHUCK and Private Society
Lost Lake
10/17—Joseph Cutshall & The Night Animals with Nick Webber & The Nothings and Seth Slay
10/18—Lizzy Jane with Baclash, ELAH and DRB
10/19—Pure Colors with Lando Burch, Fred Fancy and The Attorney
10/20—Manny with Pill Joy, Strainer and Flowerhead
Marquis Theater
10/16—Vended
10/17—Team Nonexistent
10/18—Sam Lachow
10/19—Jeris Johnson
Meow Wolf
10/18—Quarters of Change with Aldn
10/19—JKYL & HYDE with SYTHYST and DeadNasty
10/22—JW Francis with Jaguar Sun and Barbara
Mission Ballroom
10/17—The Fray with Rett Madison
10/18—Chromeo with The Midnight and Girl Ultra
10/19—The Sisters Of Mercy with Blaqk Audio
10/22—Dayseeker with Alpha Wolf, Catch Your Breath and Kingdom Of Giants
Nocturne
10/16—The Vlad Girshevich Trio
10/17—Micah Miller and Bailey Hinkley-Grogan
10/18—The Derek Banach Quintet
10/20—Dart Echo
The Ogden Theatre
10/18—Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band with Nolan Taylor
10/18—It’s Murph with Jev and Jamo
The Oriental Theater
10/16—Yngwie Malmsteen
10/20—Girlschool
10/21—Stryper
10/22—The Dear Hunter
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/16—Porter Robinson with ericdoa
10/17—Imagine Dragons with Peter McPoland
10/18—Gryffin with Alok and NOSTALGIX
10/19—Troyboi with Hamdi, EVAN GIIA and BLOSSOM
10/20—Hardy with Randy Houser and Travis Denning
10/21—Hardy with Randy Houser and Travis Denning
Roxy Broadway
10/18—Dechen Hawk
10/18—Pilot Haus
10/19—The Usual Suspects
Roxy Theatre
10/17—DARKJUNKIEKLIK
10/18—Mr. Capone-E
10/19—Krystall Poppin with Dank 1
10/20—Lil Bean with Zay Bang
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/19—Rico Predicate with Yapper, Gunk and Cologne
Skylark Lounge
10/16—Levi The Poet with DanceMyth, Kris Rochelle and Laura Anne Reitzel
10/17—Son Little
10/18—Son Little
10/19—Son Little
10/20—King Sans with Off Season, Liquid Chicken and Bitchflower
Summit
10/18—Josh Meloy
10/19—Lupe Fiasco
10/20—Jess Glynne
Temple
10/18—Devault
10/19—Bleu Clair
Your Mom’s House
10/20—She Slaps with Joey Snow, Pinecone and Dirty 6
10/22—Punktober