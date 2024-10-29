New Colorado Music You Should Know — October Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month, we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] and/or [email protected] for consideration.

5 New Songs By Local Artists

Zoe Stroupe – Palimpsest

Denver-based indie-folk singer-songwriter Zoe Stroupe debuts with Palimpsest, her new four-track EP that dives deep into raw emotions, personal growth, and the complex experiences of life. Opening with “Colorado Bruise,” the EP prescribes listeners an evocative journey through Stroupe’s soulful, artsy folk sound, and delicate storytelling. Stroupe’s unique voice and lyrics have drawn comparisons to icons like Joni Mitchell and Phoebe Bridgers, capturing the resonance of lived experience through her versus. Having recently moved to Denver, she has quickly become a compelling presence in the local music scene. Fans can catch her live at The Black Buzzard on October 26th, celebrating this new release.

May Be Fern – Blood Beach

Mile High trio May Be Fern delivers spooky, surf-rock energy just in time for Halloween with their latest single, “Blood Beach.” With its echoing, reverb-heavy vocals and haunting refrain of “I heard your last words,” the track feels like a throwback to another era, capturing a mysterious, 60’s inspired vibe with a goth surf twist. Hannah, Kate, and Madi have quickly gained recognition in the Denver music scene since their acclaimed debut, Okay Grandma, Your Turn. Catch May Be Fern live on Channel 9’s Colorado and Company on October 31 at 10 a.m., where they’ll perform “Blood Beach” in full costume to kick off Halloween with a bang.

Maddy O’Neal – Vital Signs

A Colorado original, electronic artist Maddy O’Neal is back with Vital Signs, a new album that takes “dirty, funky bass music” to a whole new level of finesse. This project showcases her range of future bass, funk, and electro-soul, connecting atmospheric layers while staying rooted in deep, gritty basslines. With a career already marked by standout tracks like “Zest Please” with Clozee and major performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Red Rocks, Vital Signs promises another evolution in Maddy’s sound. A noteworthy showing of her self-taught variety with her style and sound. From gritty bass drops to radiant, mid-tempo vocal tracks, each song lights up with Maddy O’Neal’s unfiltered energy and precise production. Vital Signs marks another leap forward, as O’Neal boldly carves her path in the bass scene, providing fans a new pathway through her awesome sound.

Nitecap – Things Of That Nature

Denver’s latest supergroup, Nitecap, is poised to light up the music scene with their second single that came out on October 25th, “Things Of That Nature”, recently dropping on Perception Records. The track fuses neo-soul and jazz-funk, making it a groovy track to dance away with. Deitch’s unmistakable drumming, Fairman’s smooth basslines, and Gilley’s inventive synth work create a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Together, the band is crafting a sound that’s undeniably their own. Their music would be best described as a feel-good vibe that can resonate with any listener. Listen to what makes this band so special.

Diva Cup – The Revenge Of Sassy

Get ready to turn up the volume with Diva Cup, Boulder’s sassy punk rock quartet, as they prepare to unleash their upcoming EP, The Revenge Of Sassy, on October 31st, just in time for Halloween. With only two tracks currently available, including the banger “Boots! Diva! Down!” and the demo “Public Venmo Porn Girls,” this rad new band embodies the fierce momentum and rebellious spirit of punk music. Their unapologetic sound, fueled by slapping lyrics and relentless grit, inspires listeners to dive headfirst into their audacious world. The bold rhythms and punk vibe of Diva Cup are here to take over and get ready for this wild ride.

5 Local Up and Comers

Mind Gardens

Mind Gardens is a Denver-based four-piece rock band that brings a mix of garage, jam, indie, and psych rock that is sure to captivate any listener with their profound energy. Their sound pays homage to the 60s and 70s, blending nostalgic vibes with a modern edge. Only a few singles deep into their discography, but that still doesn’t stop the spaced-out bop and soulful, brooding sound that pulls listeners into a distinct mood that feels exciting to hear what’s to come from them next. The band channels the spirit of legends like Neil Young, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, and the Byrds into something all their own. The band recently played The Squire Lounge on October 25th, but be sure to check their socials to see where you can rock out to them live next.

Marafiki

If you’re seeking a band that thrives in musical exploration, Denver’s Marafiki should be a name to put on that list. This group takes you on a truly remarkable adventure with tracks that pull you into a state of head-nodding euphoria. After releasing Separate Silos last year, Marafiki has been carving out their own lane, navigating the music industry while staying true to the raw passion that sparked their journey. Their invigorating mix of rock, jazz, and funk is a voyage of sounds, offering something new and interesting in all of their twists and turns. Marafiki’s commitment to authenticity shines through their tunes, a testament to their dedication to music for the pure love, joy, and creativity behind it.

The Spicy Pickles

Shake it out with The Spicy Pickles, an electrifying eight-piece band making moves in the Mile High music scene. Originally formed to ignite the dance floors of swing dancers, this talented ensemble has broadened their influences to incorporate funk, soul, and pop, all while crafting grooves that get people moving. Not only have they lit up stages at renowned festivals like the Telluride Jazz Festival and the San Diego Jazz Festival, but their original music has also found its way into commercials and feature films worldwide, including Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The Pickle Jar is on the move, spreading their infectious energy across festivals, clubs, and events from coast to coast. Don’t miss your chance to catch The Spicy Pickles as they bring the party to the Mile High.

Hailes Ghost

Meet Hailes Ghost, an exciting pop punk/indie rock band shaking up Denver’s music scene with a combination of upbeat, hauntingly catchy tunes. Formed as a therapeutic outlet for its members to process trauma in recent years, Hailes Ghost has shifted focus, showcasing their raw energy into love songs that light up even the darkest days. Their track Love Note is a perfect example of a fun, spooky, feel-good mix with different distinctive sounds while staying true to the classic indie pop punk vibe. Hailes Ghost is on a mission to bring positivity to the world, with one heartbreak tune at a time.

Red Moon Rounder

Red Moon Rounder from Colorado Springs delivers a fun combination of folk, indie, and Americana that gives a familiar yet excitingly unique feeling. Their album Ashes To Dust, dropped last year, draws you in with its cover with a girl blowing ashes off her palm into mountains under a blood-red moon. The standout track, “A Crooked Murder,” captures the magic of their sound with powerful male and female vocals, backed by violin layers that add a striking Midwestern vibe to the track. Becoming well established for their soul-searching lyricism and elevating harmonies, Red Moon Rounder’s music has drawn in audiences across the state of Colorado, from intimate pub corners to grand festival stages.

5 New Music Videos By Local Artists

Paul Babe – Lasso

Experience the intimate connection of Paul Babe’s latest live performance video, dropping Tuesday, October 29th! Fronted by a musician with deep roots in the Denver scene, Paul Babe features an impressive lineup of local legends, including Joseph Lamar, Kramer Kelling (Covenhoven), Jess Parsons (Bluebook), and Carl Sorensen (Dragondeer/Covenhoven), with occasional appearances by Luke Mossman (The Nightsweats). Filmed in the vibrant 5 Points neighborhood, the video showcases the band’s dynamic energy and captivating performances. The music has a sexy synth feel, driven by a minimalist drum beat that creates an intense and poetic atmosphere. With lyrics like “you’re not alone,” the track evokes an intimate feeling. The sound merges jazz elements with a soulful vibe, reminiscent of Dirty Projectors. The video opens with pink lettering that reads “PAUL BABE,” followed by “LASSO,” as we see the band jamming together in a backyard setting. This upcoming release will inspire emotions, check it out.

Jesse Marcus and the Swan Song – Shoulda Known

Check out the new music video for “Shoulda Known” by Jesse Marcus and the Swan Song. Filmed in a bright white room, the band showcases their lively chemistry as they jam out, each member rocking a stylish Hawaiian-inspired button-up shirt. Jesse, the charismatic singer and guitarist with wild curly hair, leads the charge alongside a synth player, a sunglasses-wearing drummer, and a bassist. The track features a laid-back groove with delayed guitar effects, reverb, and a touch of soulful funk. The lyrics, “I should have known by now that you would let me down” repeat throughout the track. Don’t miss Jesse’s electrifying guitar solo midway through, adding a fiery flair to this vibrant video.

Andrew Van Orsdale – Golden Hour

Immerse yourself in the enchanting visuals of Andrew Van Orsdale’s music video for “Golden Hour.” Set against a backdrop of sun-drenched trees and serene nature, the video beautifully captures the essence of the lyrics displayed at the bottom of the screen. In “Golden Hour,” Andrew reflects on fleeting moments of beauty with lyrics like, “The sun is gonna set, but not just yet, there’s still a lovely golden glow.” With an inviting melody, he beckons listeners to enjoy the light while it lasts, embodying the spirit of connection and hope. Join him in this perfect time as he explores the delicate interplay of light and relationships

Isadora Eden – Haunted (live)

Dive into the unique world of Isadora Eden with her new music video for “Haunted.” The visual narrative unfolds with a glitched-out girl eating an apple, setting a surreal tone that carries through the eerie atmosphere of the living room scene. Four musicians clad in Little Red Riding Hood-inspired outfits play haunting melodies amid smoky visuals, with a mic stand wrapped in what appears to be spider webs and a drum kit adorned with watchful eyes. The result is a wonderful blend of indie rock and shoegaze that envelops you in their “fuzz folk” soundscape. With her latest EP, All Night, Isadora showcases a more expansive sound, co-written with band member Sumner Erhard and produced by Corey Coffman. This release marks an exciting evolution in her artistry that complements the haunting visuals of “Haunted.”

DatBoiTron – Zula (HGX x NewWav3)

Pueblo’s DatBoiTron turns up the heat with his latest track, Zula (HGX x NewWav3). Known for his high-energy vibe and unapologetic party beats, DatBoiTron keeps the party alive with scenes of wild nights, dancing, and a whole crew decked out in style, from gold chains to shades. Turn it up and feel the energy DatBoiTron brings straight from Pueblo’s nightlife to the track.