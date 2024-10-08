Cheers Inside the Wild Ride of the Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is more than just a celebration of craft beer—it’s a testament to the creativity, passion, and craftsmanship of brewers across the nation. Whether you’re a casual drinker or a seasoned connoisseur, the GABF offers a unique opportunity to explore innovative flavors, meet the masterminds behind the brews, and experience the ever-evolving landscape of American craft beer. Held annually from October 10-12, this iconic event brings together thousands of beer lovers and brewers to sample, savor, and celebrate the best brews in the country. Here is a rundown of the heavy hitters you should look out for and can’t miss experiences at the festival.

With over 2,000 breweries competing and more than 4,000 beers on tap, the festival has become a pilgrimage for anyone passionate about the art of brewing – and a true treat to those in it for the hops and sips. This year’s festival will have several dedicated areas with themed experiences, here are most to give you a sense of the massive space.

Prost

The Lowdown: Take part in GABF’s very own German biergarten. All styles of beers will be poured here, and the decor will be an homage to Bavaria’s über beer festival. You can expect lively Polka music and of course the coveted stein holding contest hosted by the Boston Beer Team.

Breweries: 14er Brewing Company, Base Camp Beer Works, Bearded Brewer Artisan Ales, Bristol Brewing Company, Brues Alehouse Brewing Company, Carver Brewing Co, Fritz Family Brewers, Green Mountain Beer Company, Locavore Beer Works, Lone Tree Brewing Co, Milieu Fermentation, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, Prost Brewing Co, Pumphouse Brewery and Restaurant, Something Brewery, Very Nice Brewing Co, Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co.

Out-of-state honorable mention(s): The Tap Brewery – Bloomington, IN; Morgan Territory Brewing – Tracy, CA

Score

The Lowdown: This is the sports-themed area at GABF – which is exactly what it sounds like. Expect sports themed outfits from attendees and participants – live sports for the watching – Lucha Libre Mexican Wrestling – and if you’re feeling feisty enough you can take a turn at the Mechanical Bull.

Breweries: Angry James Brewing Co, Avery Brewing Co., Bambei Brewing Company LLC, Barrels and Bottle Brewery, Boulder Social, Ceria Brewing Company, Danico Brewing Company, Durango Beer and Ice Company, Eddyline Brewing, FlyteCo Brewing, Lady Justice Brewing, Living The Dream Brewing Co., LUKI Brewery, Mirror Image Brewing Company, Peculier Brewing, Phantom Canyon Brewing Company, Raices Brewing Company, Rock Bottom Brewery – Highlands Ranch, Rockyard Brewing Company, Telluride Brewing Co, Windfall Brewing Co., Wisetail Alcohol Free Canned Mocktails, Wonderland Brewing Co

Out-of-state honorable mention(s): Noble Ale Works – Anaheim, CA; Fort George Brewery – Astoria, OR

Fright

The Lowdown: Ready to pre-game for Halloween like a true Denverite? The themed area will be filled with costumes and spooky vibes – including a Thriller Flashmob on Friday October 11th at 7 p.m. 13th Floor Entertainment will be in house to provide horror filled photo opportunities around every corner.

Brreweries: 6 & 40 Brewery/Taproom, Black Sky Brewery, Burns Family Artisan Ales, Cereberus Brewing Co, Coal Mine Ave Brewing Company, Comrade Brewing Company, Copper Kettle Brewing Company, Gemini Beer Company, Gravity Brewery, Lariat Lodge Brewing, Launch Pad Brewery, Mountain Toad Brewing, Odyssey Beerwerks, Ramblebine Brewing Company, Resolute Brewing Co., River North Brewery, River North Brewery – RiNo, Second Dawn Brewing Co., SKA Brewing, The Elizabeth Brewing Company, Zymos Brewing

Out-of-state honorable mention(s): Fireforge Crafted Beer – Greenville, SC; Hana Koa Brewing Co. – Honolulu, HI

Blast Off

The Lowdown: Home to the United Nations taproom, this is the area for the adventurous sipper to try innovative and trendy beers and beverages – expect big flavors that are sure to blow your mind and combinations only these beer wizards could conjure up.

Breweries: Camber Brewing Co, Crafthouse Cocktails, Dry Dock Brewing Co, Five Iron Hard Seltzer, Golf Drinks, Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse, Great Divide Brewing Co, Gruvi, Konstruct Brewing, Mad Lemon, Rule105 Brewing, Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, Storm Peak Brewing Company, Three Kings Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Timnath Beerwerks

Out-of-state honorable mention(s): Fat Head’s Brewery – Middleburg Heights, OH

Meet The Brewer

The Lowdown: An experience worth the trip alone – get to know the faces behind the beers as this section allows you the opportunity to connect directly with the makers as they get to gush about the why’s and what’s behind your favorite brews. Take some time to learn about the artistry and passion that goes into every delicious sip.

Breweries: 105 West Brewing Co, Bent Barley Brewing Company, Brewery Rickoli Ltd., Call To Arms Brewing Company, Crystal Springs Brewing Company, Dewey Beer, Dostal Alley Brewpub & Casino, Hooch Booch, Horse & Dragon Brewing Company, Howlin Wind Brewing & Blending, Left Hand Brewing Company, Left Hand RiNo, Loveland Aleworks, Maxline Brewing, Monolith Brewing, Mythmaker Brewing, Odell Brewing Co, Odell Brewing Five Points Brewhouse, Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake Brewhouse, Old 121 Brewhouse, Public Offering Brewing Company, Ratio Beerworks, Salt Road Brewing LLC, Seedstock Brewery, Strange Craft Beer Company, The Colorado Farm Brewery, Two22 Brew, Verboten Brewing, WeldWerks Brewing Co., Yetters Brewing Company

Out-of-state honorable mention(s): Ghostfish Brewing Company – Seattle, WA

Who are we excited about?

Weldwerks Medianoche; Photo Courtesy of Indie Creative

Photo courtesy of Windfall Brewing

Photo Courtesy of Prost

Head Brewer Kat Hess, Photo Courtesy of Wynkoop Brewing

Photo Courtesy of Westbound and Down

Westbound & Down – Being no strangers to awards, WB&D is a standout for many reasons but a main standout is a fun-filled week planned at its downtown Denver location. You can expect special tappings, Westbound Smash Burgers, and of course a GABF Awards Party. At 2023’s festival, WB&D took home bronze for its The Coloradan – American Cream Ale – silver with its Spirit of the West New Zealand India Pale Ale – and the coveted gold medal for its Westbound Select – a West Coast-Style India Pale Ale. We suspect some more medals this year!

Wynkoop Brewing – Priding itself as Colorado’s first Brewpub, Wynkoop is a LoDo favorite for drinks and a tasty menu with beers ranging from Hefeweizens to a Belgian Strong Golden Ale. Led by female Head Brewer Kat Hess, Wynkoop took home Silver in 2023 with Kurt’s Mile High Malt – a coffee beer. Maybe it’ll be zipping back for a shot at gold – or maybe its sister brewery Phantom Canyon will take the lead as Colorado’s oldest microbrewery and three-time GABF winner.

Avery Brewing – Boulder standout Avery is well-known across Colorado and the U.S. alike. What began as homebrewing deservingly transformed into a dream for head brewer Adam Avery – who gave up on law school to pursue his passion. The Boulder Tap Room features a locally sourced menu for food and more than 30 taps year-round. Namely recognized for the crowd-pleasing White Rascal – seemingly everyone’s favorite Belgian-style Witbier – Avery also took home silver in 2023 for its Island Rascal – the White Rascal’s Belgian Fruit Beer cousin. What does Adam have in store for this year?

WeldWerks – The crowd and local favorite known for presenting creative flavors you won’t find elsewhere is sure to please at the festival – and at the brewery with its 2024 Medianoche release. This year’s release showcases a blend of multiple recipes, including WeldWerks’ traditional Medianoche base, wheated base, and high rye recipe. This blend was selected exclusively from batches of Medianoche aged for 25-39 months in Old Elk Port Cask Finish Bourbon, Law’s Whiskey House Rye Whiskey, Wheated Weller Bourbon, Buzzards Roost Bourbon, Wild Turkey Rare Breed Bourbon, Old Elk Bourbon, Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Blanton’s Bourbon, and Stagg Jr Bourbon barrels – creating the oldest average age of any Medianoche blend to date. Presenting notes of chocolate dipped orange, salted caramel, vanilla pudding, nutmeg, toasted pecan, and rich oak. WeldWerks will also release their Doom & Bloom Double IPA loaded with its preferred New Zealand hops: Nectaron and Riwaka. Notes of orange cream, grapefruit, and passion fruit are sure to make any IPA drinker really really ‘hoppy.’

Windfall Brewing: Bringing their Wet Hop Pale Ale to the party – which showcases a brewing process that uses fresh hops over the traditional dry hops used in the brewing process. Available only during the fall harvest, this seasonal beer offers a more delicate, floral and grassy flavor profile. Head Brewer Michael Hoops personally drove to Mead, Colorado to collect the freshly harvested hops, immediately incorporating them into the brew, proclaiming the importance of “smelling a fresh rose versus a dried rose,” in a true representation of the season.

Out-of-state honorable mention(s): Sierra Nevada Brewing Co – Chico, CA; 2 Town Ciderhouse – Corvallis, OR

As the taps run dry and the last pint is poured, the Great American Beer Festival will leave behind more than just empty glasses and a buzz. You will find a greater understanding of the craft – an appreciation for the products you enjoy – and no doubt share in many memories and laughs along the way. From sipping quirky beers with the true beer nerds – and debating whether peanut butter belongs in a stout – cheers to the beer lovers and the cultural spirit of craft brewing in America!

Here’s the full list of participating Colorado breweries and some award-winning beverages:

105 West Brewing Co – Castle Rock, CO

14er Brewing Company – Denver, Colorado

GABF 2023 Bronze: Pina Colada Milkshake – 6.5% IPA

GABF 2016 Gold: Rocky Mtn Saison – 5% ABV

6 & 40 Brewery / Taproom – Lakewood, CO

Angry James Brewing Co – Silverthorne, CO

Avery Brewing Co. – Boulder, CO

GABF 2023 Gold: White Rascal – 5.6% ABV

GABF 2021 Silver: Stampede – 4.5% ABV

Bambei Brewing Company LLC – Superior, CO

Barrels and Bottle Brewery – Golden, CO

Base Camp Beer Works – Grand Junction, CO

Bearded Brewer Artisan Ales – Longmont, CO

Bent Barley Brewing Company – Aurora, CO

Black Sky Brewery – Denver, CO

Bootstrap Brewing – Longmont, CO

Boulder Social – Boulder, CO

Brewery Rickoli Ltd. – Wheat Ridge, CO

Bristol Brewing Company – Colorado Springs, CO

Brues Alehouse Brewing Company – Pueblo, CO

Burns Family Artisan Ales – Denver, CO

Call to Arms Brewing Company – Denver, CO

Camber Brewing – Fraser, CO

Cannonball Creek Brewing Co – Golden, CO

Carver Brewing Co – Durango, CO

Cerberus Brewing Co – Colorado Springs, CO

Ceria Brewing Company – Arvada, CO

Cerveceria Colorado – Denver, CO

Featured brewery

Coal Mine Brewing Company – Littleton, CO

Colorful Beverage LLC – Golden, CO

Comrade Brewing Company – Denver, CO

Copper Kettle Brewing Company – Denver, CO

Crafthouse Cocktails – Englewood, CO

Crystal Springs Brewing Company – Louisville, CO

GABF 2021 Gold: Blood Orange Kolsch – 4.9% ABV

Danico Brewing Company – Denver, CO

Denver Beer Co. – Denver, CO

Featured brewery

Dewey Beer – Denver, CO

Dostal Alley Brewpub & Casino – Central City, CO

Dry Dock Brewing Co – Aurora, CO

Durango Beer and Ice Company – Durango, CO

GABF 2011 Gold: Durango Dark Lager – 5.3%ABV

Eddyline Brewing – Buena Vista, CO

Five Iron Hard Seltzer – Littleton, CO

FlyteCo Brewing – Denver, CO

Fritz Family Brewers – Niwot, CO

Gemini Beer Company – Westminster, CO

Golden City Brewery – Golden, CO

Golf Drinks – Denver, CO

Gravity Brewing – Louisville, CO

Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse – Castle Rock, CO

Great Divide Brewing Co – Denver, CO

Green Mountain Beer Company – Lakewood, CO

Gruvi – Denver, CO

Holidaily Brewing Company – Golden, CO

Hooch Booch – Denver, CO

Horse & Dragon Brewing Company – Fort Collins, CO

Howdy Beer Co. – Lafayette, CO

Howdy Beer Co. – Bull Riding – Lafayette, CO

Howlin Wind Brewing & Blending – Rollinsville, CO

Konstruct Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

Lady Justice Brewing – Englewood, CO

Lariat Lodge Brewing Company – Littleton, CO

Launch Pad Brewery – Aurora, CO

Left Hand Brewing Company – Longmont, CO

Left Hand RiNo – Longmont, CO

Living The Dream Brewing Co. – Highlands Ranch, CO

GABF 2020 Bronze: Powder Run – 5.0% ABV

Locavore Beer Works – Littleton, CO

Lone Tree Brewing Co – Lone Tree, CO

GABF 2023 Silver: Mexican Lager – 5.3% ABV

Loveland Aleworks – Loveland, CO

LUKI Brewery – Arvada, CO

Mad Lemon – Denver, CO

Maxline Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

Milieu Fermentation – Aurora, CO

Mirror Image Brewing Company – Frederick, CO

Monolith Brewing – Denver, CO

Mountain Sun Pub and Brewery – Denver, CO

Mountain Toad Brewing – Golden, CO

Mythmaker Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

New Terrain Brewing Company – Golden, CO

Odell Brewing Co – Fort Collins, CO

Odell Brewing Five Points Brewhouse – Denver, CO

Odell Brewing Sloan’s Lake Brewhouse – Denver, CO

Odyssey Beerwerks – Arvada, CO

Old 121 Brewhouse – Lakewood, CO

Our Mutual Friend Brewing – Denver, CO

Over Yonder Brewing Company – Golden, CO

Peculier Brewing – Windsor, CO

Phantom Canyon Brewing Company – Colorado Springs, CO

Prost Brewing Co – Northglenn, CO

GABF 2023 Silver: Prost Pilsener – 4.9% ABV

Public Offering Brewing Company – Denver, CO

Pumphouse Brewery and Restaurant – Longmont, CO

Raices Brewing Company – Denver, CO

Ramblebine Brewing Company – Grand Junction, CO

Ratio Beerworks – Denver, CO

Resolute Brewing Co. – Centennial, CO

River North Brewery – Denver, CO

River North Brewery – RiNo – Denver, CO

Rock Bottom Brewery – Highlands Ranch – Highlands Ranch, CO

Rockyard Brewing Company – Castle Rock, CO

Rule105 Brewing – Greeley, CO

Salt Road Brewing LLC – Fort Collins, CO

Sanitas Brewing Co – Boulder, CO

Second Dawn Brewing Co. – Aurora, CO

Seedstock Brewery – Denver, CO

SKA Brewing – Durango, CO

Sleeping Giant Brewing Company – Denver, CO

Something Brewery – Brighton, CO

Stem Ciders – Lafayatte, CO

Featured brewery

Storm Peak Brewing Company – Steamboat Springs, CO

Strange Craft Beer Company – Denver, CO

WBC 2023 Silver – Strange Fest – 5.3% ABV

Telluride Brewing Co – Telluride, CO

The Colorado Farm Brewery – Alamosa, CO

The Elizabeth Brewing Company – Elizabeth, CO

Three Kings Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Denver, CO

Timnath Beerwerks – Tinmath, CO

Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub – Idaho Springs, CO

Two22Brew – Aurora, CO

Upslope Brewing Company – Boulder, CO

Featured Brewery

Verboten Brewing – Loveland, CO

WBC 2024 Silver: Grow Old With You – 13.5% ABV

Very Nice Brewing Co – Black Hawk, CO

WeldWerks Brewing Co. – Greeley, CO

Featured brewery

Wibby Brewing – Longmont, CO

Featured brewery

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co. – Castle Rock, CO

Windfall Brewing Co. – Westminster, CO

Wisetwail Alcohol Free Canned Mocktails – Denver, CO

Wonderland Brewing Company – Denver, CO

Yetters Brewing Company – Greeley, CO

Zymos Brewing – Litttleton, CO

The Great American Beer Festival takes place at the Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th St., Denver from Thursday, October 10 to Friday, October 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. Tickets and information can be found on its website.

All photos courtesy of the Great American Beer Festival.