A New Festival Celebrates the Aurora Borealis in Colorado

This past week, you may have had the rare opportunity to witness the Aurora Borealis in Colorado, also known as the Northern Lights. Or you’re suffering from a major case of FOMO after scrolling through your Instagram feed over the weekend. Either way, you’ll want to check out the newest event to hit the Denver Metro area that celebrates the beauty of the Aurora Borealis. Aurora will host the inaugural Aurora Borealis Festival from November 1 – 3, 2024—bringing the Northern Lights to the city of its same name.

Produced by Visit Aurora and hosted at the Aurora Highlands Winged Melody Park, the three-day festival combines cultural experiences, light installations and local talent to create a one-of-a-kind immersive event.

Aurora Borealis Festival. Photo provided by Aurora Borealis Festival Facebook.

“What sets our festival apart is the integration of cutting-edge light and sound technology, interactive art installations, and a diverse array of food and craft vendors, all set against the backdrop of the stunning Colorado landscape,” said chief operating officer, Randi Morritt. “Our vision is to develop a nationally recognized event that celebrates the spirit of Aurora, providing both residents and visitors with an unforgettable experience.”

Inspired by the Aurora Borealis’ enchantment, the festival’s creation came from a desire to encapsulate the magic and wonder of the Northern Lights and make it an accessible and local experience. What better place to host than Aurora, “a city whose very name evokes the beauty of the phenomenon.”

The Aurora Borealis Festival will take place at the Aurora Highlands. Photo by Aurora Borealis Festival Facebook.

Created by Eddy Sound’s X-lasers and water-based haze, the festival will feature an Aurora Borealis effect throughout the grounds that will mimic the Northern Lights, only one of the ways the festival aims to stun crowds. “Our main vision for the Aurora Borealis Festival is to provide an immersive, multi-sensory experience that transports attendees to a world of light, color, and sound,” said Morritt. “From the captivating interactive light installations like Xfinity’s Light Tunnel to Denver International Airports Interactive Projection Wall, Denver7’s Sound Dome and the Stanley Orb Garden, every detail is crafted to evoke the beauty and mystery of the Northern Lights.”

Aside from the mesmerizing light displays, festival-goers may look forward to stand-out entertainment from local talent and unforgettable flavors provided by Mile High cuisine. Dance the night away with a clear view of the Aurora Borealis lights at the Aurora Silent Disco. Greet your neighbors, share stories and indulge in delectable flavors inside the Westworld Dining Pavilion. Shop from 20 local vendors the Global Gift Bazaar providing homemade gifts to commemorate your time at the Aurora Borealis Festival.

Aurora Borealis in Estes Park, Colorado. Photo by Visit Estes Park Facebook.

Morritt hopes this inaugural event turns into an annual festival that will bring guests from all over the world. “We envision the festival growing in size and scope, with even more interactive installations, performances, and vendors in the future,” said Morritt. “We aim to create a lasting legacy that celebrates the beauty of our great city and brings people together in a shared experience of wonder and creativity.”

This November, dive into a world of vibrant colors, culinary wonders and interactive displays of light and sound that bring the enchantment of the Aurora Borealis in Colorado to the Mile High area. “For locals, we want the festival to be a source of pride and a celebration of our community’s creativity and talent,” said Morritt. “For tourists, we hope the festival provides a unique and unforgettable experience that showcases the beauty of Colorado and the magic of our local culture. Ultimately, we want everyone who attends to leave with a sense of wonder and a desire to return year after year.”