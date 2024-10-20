20 Restaurants Getting Spooky for Halloween

As Denver is gearing up for Halloween, it is coming alive with thrilling events to celebrate the spooky season. From themed cocktails to a haunting dinner experience, there’s something for everyone looking to indulge in Halloween treats. Explore these 17 unforgettable events to make sure your Halloween is mystically mouth-watering.

Here’s 303 Magazine’s guide to the spookiest Halloween events at Denver’s bars and eateries.

Poka Lola Social Club

Photo courtesy of Poka Lola Social Club

When: October 4 – October 31; Sunday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m., Monday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Wednesday 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Thursday 3 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club is celebrating holiday pop-ups early with its Halloween themed Poka Muah Ha Ha event. Over 16 themed drinks, this Dairy Block bar is sharing spooky items in fashion with fun decor and Halloween favorites. Try the Holy Water — a cream cheese fat-washed Ketel One martini with an everything bagel seasoning rim — the Speak No Evil — Epsolon Reposado, St. George Spiced Pear, pandan and smoke — Cult Classic — brown butter-washed Dickel Eight-Year Bourbon, Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy, thyme-infused simple syrup and house made fall bitters — and the Warlock — a cocktail with Giffard Aperitif and Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso vermouth — to name a few of its mystical drinks.

Dairy Block

Photo courtesy of Poka Lola Social Club

When: Hours vary by restaurant

Where: 1800 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: What’s better than mixing horror movies and cocktails? Dairy Block’s Drink-or-Treat experience is featuring unique, terrifyingly delicious drinks based on iconic horror movies for 21 and older attendees. Like the Blanchard Family Wines’ drink, The Substance — a crisp white wine that has an injected syringe of deep red wide, unfolding into a hauntingly beautiful rosé — or Seven Grand’s Killer Queen based on “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” — a Whiskey Sour with a Single Malt Whiskey, lemon juice, Lassi syrup, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger Bittermens’ Elemakule Tiki Bitters and egg white. Kachina Cantina is sharing its From Dawn ‘Til Husk, inspired by “Children of the Corn” — including Union Mezcal, Nixta sweet corn liquor, citrus and local pineapple kombucha. Denver Milk Market has its Elitch Gardens inspired by “Final Destination” — vodka, lemon, early grey simply syrup and egg white — Poka Lola Social Club has its Vampire Tears from “What We Do In The Shadows” — George Dickel 8 Year Bourbon, rosemary, Aperol and Nardini Virtu Di Rabarbaro — Deviation Distilling has The Blood Clot from “Saw” — made from spiced trade gin, apple cider, lemon juice, Demerara and a raspberry purée syringe served in a skull — and Westbound & Down Brewing Company has its “Ghostbusters” inspired drink, the Juice Ca(Boo)se IPA — notes of juicy pineapple, Cara Cara oranges and Hi-Chew mango candy.

McGregor Square

Photo courtesy of McGregor Square on Facebook

When: October 23, 25-28, 30-31. Hours vary by day.

Where: 1901 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: McGregor Square’s Milepost Zero food hall is hosting Cocktails and Screams — four more events during October with three unique cocktails to try. Serving up a special goulish yet delicious menu, try the Forbidden Apple ($5) — vodka, sour apple liqueur and lemon juice in a shot syringe — Night of the Living Red ($11) — a red wine, brandy, peach, orange and lemon concoction served in a blood bag — and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($44) — a shareable Jack-o-lantern bowl filled with cucumber, melon, mint and lime juice for four or more people. And every Monday and Tuesday, have fun at its haunted happy hour, where guests enjoy $2 off a speciality Halloween cocktail and all draft beers at the bar. Friday and Saturday nights, enjoy live, local DJs. As well, the Cocktails and Screams has speciality events such as Twilight Trivia at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23; Halloween DJ from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29; Hocus Pocus Trivia at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30; and, a speciality Cocktails and Screams Halloween Party starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31.

The Fort

Photo courtesy of The Fort

When: October 25, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 19192 CO-8, Morrison

The Lowdown: Serving up two mysterious dinners, The Fort is continuing its Friday Night Doin’s into the Halloween season. On Friday, October 25, arrive in your best evening wear to not only enjoy a four-course prix fixe marvelous meal ($106 per person), but solve a unique murder mystery as it unfolds around you as you eat. The experience invites you to one alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink, the four-course dinner and participation in the murder mystery event, as well as masquerade masks at check-in. The meal is R-rated and guests must be 18 years or older to attend. And if you’re still in the spooky mood on November 8, join The Fort for its Dining in the Dark experience, where your taste buds are heightened from the lack of light and secret menu.

ViewHouse Ballpark

Photo courtesy of ViewHouse

When: Monday – Wednesday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 2015 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: On October 25 and 26, ViewHouse’s Ballpark location, in partnership with VooDoo Ranger, is transforming ViewHouse into VooDoo House. Wear your best costume and get ready for live music, photo opportunities and $800 worth of spooky prizes on October 25, alongside a $1,000 cash prize on October 26, for its costume contests. And all month long, enjoy festive cocktails such as its Grateful Dead, Poltergeist Potion, Witch Please and Voodoo Juice.

ViewHouse Colorado Springs

Photo courtesy of Viewhouse Colorado Springs on Facebook

When: October 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 7114 Campus Dr., Colorado Springs

The Lowdown: At ViewHouse’s Colorado Springs’ location, enjoy a Boo Brunch Buffet ($49.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids) and indulge in its spooky feast. From deviled eggs, Bloody Mary mussels and dirt cups with worms, to pumpkin-spiced waffles, seafood towers and more, enjoy a mystical morning while devouring a ghoulish brunch. And for guests over 21, try a festive drink such as its Grateful Dead, Poltergeist Potion and Witch Please cocktails.

B&GC

Photo courtesy of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek

When: October 29, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: 249 Columbine St., Denver

The Lowdown: Don’t get your spirits mixed up at B&GC’s Shaken Spirits Cocktail Class ($55 per person) on Tuesday, October 29. Located in the former Cherry Creek Post Office, learn the spooky steps to creating two devilishly delicious 818-based cocktails from the B&GC team, and a festive menu of light bites.

Rare Bird

Photo courtesy of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek

When: October 30, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 245 Columbine St., Denver

The Lowdown: Let your dogs party the night away this Halloween at Rare Bird’s special Bird Dog happy hour, Howl at the Moon. Revel in happy hour drinks while your furry friends enjoy a specialty menu. Don’t forget to dress your pup up in a fun costume to participate in one of three contest categories — comedy, impersonation of a character, actor or even the dog owners, or culinary cuteness. The winner of each category will receive a Halcyon Hounds staycation, featuring overnight accommodations, pet-friendly gear for the Cherry Creek Trail walk and homemade dog treats.

Ramble Hotel

Photo courtesy of The Ramble Hotel

When: October 31

Where: 1280 25th St., Denver

The Lowdown: With its opening on Halloween, wear your finest costume to Death & Co’s Suite 6A bar at the Ramble Hotel. With a new menu of uniquely creative, mixologist-curated cocktails, Denverites are welcome to enjoy their Halloweekend through festive cocktail specials and mystical bites.

Wonderyard Garden + Table

Photo courtesy of Wonderyard

When: Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday – Wednesday 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 2200 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Wonderyard’s Boo-zy Halloween Festivities is a devilishly good time for spooky events are mysterious cocktails all month long. Popping up from all October long, Wonderyard’s Potion Parlor has frightfully delicious drinks, like the Salem’s Spell with blood orange syrup or the Eye Want Candy Jello shots topped with a gummy eyeball. Special events include the Haunt the House Down Costume parties on October 25 and 26, including a $500 cash prize for first place, as well as a Boo-zy pumpkin painting party on October 29 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

My Neighbor Felix

Photo courtesy of My Neighbor Felix

When: Hours vary by location.

Where: Various locations.

The Lowdown: With unique Halloween themes for every My Neighbor Felix location, revel in the spooky season with its Halloween Pop-Up events. Returning with haunted cocktails and eerie vibes, each location has something festive — Centennial is Cauldrons and Curses, LoHi is Web of Frights, Colorado Springs is Pumpkin Charm and Boulder is Day of the Dead. With events like a pumpkin carving party on October 26, a costume contest and Loteria in LoHi on October 27 and more – make sure to have a frightfully good time with specialty cocktails like the Black Widow Tini, Grave Digger and Vampire’s Kiss while enjoying bites from Felix’s new fall menu.

Slater’s 50/50

Photo courtesy of Slater’s 50/50

When: October 31, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 3600 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Before trick-or-treating, stop on by Slater’s 50/50 where kids in costumes eat for free. Kids can enjoy Slater’s beef or signature 50/50 patty sliders, chicken strips, mac n’ cheese, ice cream sundaes and more before devouring their candy.

Olive & Finch

Photo courtesy of Olive and Finch on Facebook

When: Uptown: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cherry Creek: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Uptown: 1552 E 17th Ave., Denver; Cherry Creek: 33390 E 1st Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Snag Halloween-themed cupcake or cookie decorating kits from Olive and Finch to get your spooky season on in the comfort of your own place. The kits come with cookies or cupcakes, festive frosting and themed decorations. Make your own mystically magical sweet treats while enjoying the best of Halloween.

West End Tavern

Photo courtesy of Kellie Brown

When: October 31, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 926 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Alongside Halloween-themed food and drinks, West End Tavern is hosting a special offering for parents participating in Boulder’s Munchkin Masquerade — a complimentary Beaver mystery shot for parents in costume. Stop by to enjoy spooky treats such as the Deviled Eyeballs ($9) with buffalo deviled eggs, Zombie Dogs ($12) with a hot pepper relish, beer mustard and fries, Witch’s Brew Punch ($9) and Drunken Pumpkin Lattes ($10).

Nocturne

Photo courtesy of Nocturne

When: October 31, First seating: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.; Second seating: 8:45 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 1330 27th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Celebrate Halloween with Adam Bodine’s Halloween Spooktacular performance at Nocturne paired with a three-course dinner. For this year’s annual celebration, Nocturne is hosting a hauntingly special night of music, marking his fifth year of Halloween fun at Nocturne. Enjoy a humorous concoction of fun surprises and psychedelic sounds alongside the three-course dinner. Bar reservations start at $22 and dinner with a show reservations are $89.

Leven Deli Co.

Photo courtesy of Leven Deli Co.

When: October 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 123 W 12th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: For Leven Deli Co.’s last wine-tasting event for 2024, dress up in your spookiest costume to go on a tasting journey with owner and sommelier, Anthony Lygizos. A diverse selection with delicious and approachable wines, this Halloween wine tasting is a perfect way to celebrate Halloween. As well, with every purchase of $25 pre-order tickets or $30 at-the-door tickets, proceeds go directly to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Noble Riot

Photo courtesy of Noble Riot on Instagram

When: October 31, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1336 27th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Noble Riot is hosting an eerie wine tasting for the supernatural vibes of Halloween. Dive into a flight of the mysterious realm of Super-Natural wines, its next step from a natural vintage wine. Prepare for this bewitching evening online for $35 per person and where your best costume, where you will unveil a new mystery with each sip on these other-worldly wines.

Adrift

Photo courtesy of Adrift

When: Sunday – Monday closed, Tuesday – Thursday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 218 S Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: From now until the end of the month, Broadway’s beloved tiki bar, Adrift, will offer its Nightmare in Paradise menu. Try its People Eater – Family Jones vodka, Maraschino liqueur, acidulated pineapple, coconut and ube.

Apple Blossom

Photo courtesy of Apple Blossom on Instagram

When: Sunday 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: 822 18th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Apple Blossom in the Hyatt Hotel is serving up spooky cocktails with its Never Trust the Living Menu. Available now through October 31st, choose from any of its 5 Halloween cocktails like the Witch Hunt, which has Still Austin bourbon, balsamic vinegar and black pepper. Or try something served warm, such as its Boiled Blood drink with red wine, house-made spice mix and brandy.

Atomic Cowboy

Photo courtesy of Atomic Cowboy

When: Hours vary by restaurant

Where: Various locations

The Lowdown: Home of the Denver Biscuit Company and Fat Sully’s NY Pizza, Atomic Cowboy is bringing the scare with its fall cocktail menu. Indulge in fall twists on classic drinks like its Pumpkin Espresso Martini with Espresso liquor, pumpkin pie syrup, pearl vanilla vodka, locally roasted cold brew, cream and topped with pumpkin spice.

Did we miss any of your favorite Halloween events in Denver? Let us know in the comments below!