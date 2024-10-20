20 Ways to Embrace Denver’s Nightlife in the Spirit of Halloween

While perusing the aisles of the grocery stores, surely you’ve noticed the shelves are now adorned with jumbo-sized candy bags, plastic pumpkin buckets, fall-scented candles, costumes and decor galore. As the haunting holiday approaches, here is a list of nightlife activities to entertain yourself with across Denver in the spirit of Halloween.

Halloween Cocktails for a Cause

Photo credit Kona Grill

When: Oct. 22 – Nov. 2

Where: Kona Grill, 3000 E. 1st Ave., #184 Cherry Creek Mall, Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for some Halloween-themed cocktails, consider stopping into Kona Grill for one of the three beverages that will support Breast Cancer Research. For every Green Intensity (made with lychee puree, St. Germain, fresh lime juice, green luster dust and Bombay Sapphire), Black Widow (made with fresh lime juice, agave, Cointreau, black luster dust and Patron silver), or Poisoned Apple (made with Liquid Alchemist blood orange syrup, Jim Beam bourbon and Angry Orchard crisp apple), Kona Grill will be donating $1.

Cheesman Park Ghost Tour

Photo credit Fun See Do: Top Events in the US

When: Oct. 22 – Dec. 29, specific time frames at booking

Where: Cheesman Park Pavilion, 1900 E. 11th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $25

The Lowdown: This event is available to all ages throughout a 1.5 hour duration and one mile walk around the park. The ghost tour explores Denver’s 1st cemetery with haunting tales and first accounts of paranormal activity. Attendees will be looped into the process used to remove bodies from the cemetery and allowed to come to their own conclusions on whether the park is truly haunted. Book here

Dancing in the Dark: A Haunted Hotel Experience

Photo credit The People’s Building

When: Oct. 25 – 27, 7 p.m.

Where: The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: $21

The Lowdown: Life/Art Dance Ensemble and Rocky Mountain Rhythm are bringing this immersive dance experience to The People’s Building for an evening of ghost stories and haunting tales of Colorado’s own hotels. The audience will not be asked to participate, but they will walk with, observe, experience and react to the experience throughout the 30 minute tour on foot. Buy tickets here



Nightmare on Curtis Street

Photo credit Ineffable Mysteries

When: Oct. 25, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House at Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1385 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: General admission $81.88, VIP $113.89

The Lowdown: Guests who attend the Opera House will be greeted with a glass of champagne before the entertainment begins with ghost tours, immersive character actors, fortune-telling and professional photography. There will be signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres crafted by mixologists and chefs at Kevin Taylor’s at the Opera House. Buy tickets

Midnight at the Masquerade — Murder Mystery Dinner

Photo credit The Fort

When: Oct. 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 Colorado 8, Morrison, CO

Cost: $106 / person

The Lowdown: The Fort’s Murder Mystery Dinner follows the theme “Midnight at the Masquerade.” At the stroke of midnight, a tragic and unexpected death occurs. Attendees are tasked with bringing the crime to justice to save the party. As for dinner, there will be four courses that you may view at the link below, as well as one alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Masquerade masks are also available at check-in. Buy tickets

Elitch Gardens’ Fright Fest

Photo credit Elitch Gardens

When: Oct. 25 – Nov. 3, varying hours

Where: Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: X – Scream Pass with admission $149.99

The Lowdown: Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens will span six weekends from Sept. through Nov. 3 with different themed haunted houses, attractions and live shows including CARN-EVIL, LOCK UP: NO ESCAPE, SÉANCE, TERRORTORIES and INSIDIOUS CIRCUS: THE SUMMONING. Buy tickets

Halloween Wine Dinner

Photo credit Sasha Merelli

When: Oct. 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens, 2555 W. 37th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: General admission $131.42

The Lowdown: Dive into Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens’ second annual Halloween Wine Dinner with a three-course meal, wine pairings, and true ghost stories of the inn. Buy tickets

Halloween Themed Trivia

Photo credit G.A.T.E. (Games And Trivia Entertainment)

When: Oct. 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alpha Charlie’s Tap & Tavern, 6631 S. Peoria St. #Suite 100, Centennial, CO

Cost: Team of four free while space lasts OR $23.18 for team reservation (guaranteed placement)

The Lowdown: Join the group at Alpha Charlie’s in your Halloween costume while indulging in food and drink specials, music and the chance to win prizes by showing off your knowledge of all things Halloween. Reserve a spot

Spooky Cinema Series

Photo credit courtesy of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek

When: Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, movie begins 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver, CO

Cost: $25 / person

The Lowdown: Halcyon invites guests to a movie screening in their open-air theater with poolside screenings of The Conjuring (Oct. 25) and The Shining (Nov. 1). The ticket includes the film screening, complimentary popcorn and pool access. Attendees may view the movies in the heated pool or on the chaise lounge. On Oct. 29, Halcyon will also host a Shaken Spirits cocktail class from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this event are $55 / person, including two cocktails and light bites. Tickets here. Reserve Spooky Cinema

ViewHouse Costume Contest

Photo credit courtesy of ViewHouse

When: Oct. 25 – 26

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark is hosting a two-night costume contest with extreme prizes. For night one, ViewHouse will transform into VooDoo House with live music, photo opportunities and the chance to win $800 in prizes from Voodoo Ranger. On night two, someone will be the lucky winner of a $1,000 cash prize for the best costume. RSVP

Paranormal Palace 2024

Photo credit Kevin Larson Presents

When: Oct. 26, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton – DTC, 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: General admission $59.98, VIP with open bar $161.28

The Lowdown: The Paranormal Palace is a complete hotel takeover with a $2,500 costume contest, parties in both the Atrium and Ballroom, over 30 performers, interactive experiences, photo opportunities, DJs and a Balcony Decor Contest with prizes. Buy tickets

Coloween

Photo credit Collective 360

When: Oct. 26, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Dr., Denver, CO

Cost: General admission $59.40, VIP $79.20 (ages 21+)

The Lowdown: This year’s Coloween marks the 15th Annual party with a 50,000-square-foot space filled with immersive installations, Halloween decor, interactive performers and nationally touring club-style DJs that will perform mainstream remixes of electronic, hip-hop, dance and rock. The event includes the chance to win their $10,000 Costume Contest, according to the theme of “Welcome to the Jungle.” Buy tickets

Supernatural

Photo credit Supernatural

When: Oct. 26, 7 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St., Denver, CO

Cost: General admission $79 – VIP $149

The Lowdown: From the minds behind Decadence NYE and Global Dance Festival, the Supernatural festival 2024 takes place this weekend with headliners Kaskade, San Holo (DJ set) and Sullivan King, amongst many other musicians on the bill, including local acts. The festival will not only be host to music but also spooky art installations and halloween-themed antics across multiple stages. Buy tickets

Halloween 2-Person Teams Mini Golf Bar Crawl

Photo credit ParHopper

When: Oct. 26, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Local Drive, 3503 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $50

The Lowdown: This is Denver’s largest Halloween bar crawl featuring mini golf. Guests will crawl from bar to bar, drink, play the holes and potentially win prizes. There will be seven locations all within a block walk with nine mini golf holes and five indoor golf simulators. Afterwards, The Local Drive will host a party from 10 p.m. – midnight. Buy tickets

Spirits & Spirits

Photo credit Four Mile Historic Park

When: Oct. 26, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO

Cost: $40 – $90, tickets at door increase by $10

The Lowdown: General admission to the event includes a welcome cocktail, metaphysical marketplace, face painting, drag bingo, mourning ceremony in the Four Mile House, mystical performances and music from the Sundry Stage, Spirits tastings, and crafts including hair weaving bracelets, Victorian Halloween masks and coffin plates. Reserve a spot

Danceportation: Emo Nite Halloween Takeover

Photo credit Meow Wolf

When: Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $84.50

The Lowdown: Danceportation is a Halloween Takeover at Denver’s Meow Wolf brought to you by Emo Nite. The immersive dance party provides an exciting evening filled with live performances across several stages with psychedelic projections and sentient universes. There will also be emo karaoke, costume contests and scary movies. Guest acts include Kellin Quinn (Sleeping with Sirens), Forrest Kline (Hellogoodbye), Decadon, High Zombie, Poni, Bury Mia, Astral Planes, Caroline Reilly and Thurston. Buy tickets

Interrogation: True Crime Stories Halloween Edition

Photo credit Interrogation: True Crime Stories

When: Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $14

The Lowdown: Denver’s Most Wanted Comedians will tell their creepiest true crime stories at this show. Guests are invited to text their own chilling tales live during the show, which will possibly be read aloud. Guests are also encouraged to wear orange, with their best impression of their favorite incarcerated orange clad kooks. The evening features John Rumery, Derrick Rush, Ben Verbeck, Elliot Woolsey and Hannah Popkin. Buy tickets

Science Lounge: Pick Your Poison – Halloween Bash

Photo credit Denver Museum of Nature & Science

When: Oct. 31, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $25 – $35

The Lowdown: Science Lounge gives guests the opportunity to be a kid again with The Power of Poison — a temporary exhibit that focuses on poisons, venoms and toxins, “Dastardly,” presented by Dr. Erin Baxter, mini-lectures on cannibalism, poisoning and the science of death, a spooky scavenger hunt throughout the museum, “Mad” Science Demonstrations and delicious drinks. Buy tickets

Butterfly Pavilion’s “Spiders Around the World”

Photo credit Butterfly Pavilion

When: through Oct. 31

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, CO

Cost: $0 – $15.95

The Lowdown: This exhibit is here for a limited-time at the Butterfly Pavilion. The exhibit gives the chance to engage with tarantulas and walk among free-roaming Orb Weavers as they spin their webs in Spider Zone. More than 20 different tarantula species will be available to observe in this year’s Halloween-inspired spider collection, including the Amazon Blue Bloom Tarantula, the Six-Eyed Sand Spider and a King Baboon Tarantula. With 80-feet of space, it takes over a quarter of the Wings of the Tropic’s butterfly conservatory. Buy tickets

13th Floor Haunted House Trick-or-Treat

Photo credit 13th Floor Haunted House

When: Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $7

The Lowdown: Head over to 13th Floor Haunted House for a Family Friendly Trick or Treat. It will be a daytime, lights-on walk through the haunted attractions with multiple candy stations for kids. Actors will be dressed in family-friendly costumes, with more intense attractions being covered so children will not be too frightened. Costumes are encouraged. Buy tickets