This Week In Concerts — Usher, Sepultura, Dredlok, Sub-Radio, Glass Beams and More

Australian sensation Glass Beams are returning to the Front Range for the second time this year on 9/21, and they’ve locked in quite the venue upgrade too. Having just sold out Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on their first ever North American tour in May, they’re here at the Mission Ballroom and they’ve got Arooj Aftab and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith on hand for support. Take advantage and make sure you get in to see these rippers before they’re selling out even bigger venues.

Indie pop darlings Sub-Radio are back in town playing the Bluebird Theater on 9/18 as part of their Sunrise City tour, and they’ve got Doublecamp opening up the evening. Known for some wildly catchy tunes as well as some very clever lyrical re-works of songs we all know and love, this will be a great show for sure.

Legendary Brazilian metal band Sepultura has come to town as part of their final tour in celebration of 40 years as a band, and they’ll be tearing up the Ogden Theatre on 9/20 with Obituary, Agnostic Front and Claustrofobia rounding out the bill. With Sepultura featuring the new face of the unbelievably talented Greyson Nekrutman on the drums for this tour, you won’t want to miss a single note all night.

9/20—Lindsey Herbert

9/21—Disfreq

9/18—Usher

9/19—Emalkay with CurlyOnE B2B Norse and DiS_1 B2B Will Holler

9/20—Plastician with Brothel. and niishi

9/21—an-ten-nae with Urban Essence and Dopel

9/24—Reishio with Blissai, Odd Owl, Variant and KyteBeats

9/19—Hilux with Envega, Bro Short and Dub Den Showcase

9/20—Weary with Leumas, Synchronicity, Liquid Cloud and Xankara

9/21—CPTL PNSHMNT with Negative Concept B2B Humdinga, Erostoria, Unpunk and Ryan Vail B2B DJ Ghost

9/19—City Of Sound with Post Paradise and Null & Void

9/20—7EVIN7INS with Bezo, Yung Kell and Ahjzae Dallas

9/21—Boot Gun with Spells and Sputnik Slovenia

9/18—Sub-Radio with Doublecamp

9/19—Red NOT Chili Peppers

9/20—Monster Rally with Kainalu

9/21—Hulder with Spectral Wound and Aridus

9/24—A.A. Williams with Bleakheart and Alana Mars

9/19—Marc E. Bassy with Skizzy Mars

9/20—Mark Lettieri with Squeaky Feat and Patema

9/21—Tropidelic with Grieves and Palmer Squares

9/22—Daboii

9/19—SHiFT ft. SaveJ with Lil Fish, Sheyta and Juju

9/20—Teminite with Boom Kitty, Shlop and Unearthly

9/21—Nether Hour with Earl Nelson & The Company, Telander and River Spell

9/19—Camo & Krooked

9/20—Patrick Topping

9/20—Gladde Paling

9/21—DJ Boring

9/18—Keyon Harrold (2 Shows)

9/19—Jazzmela Horn (2 Shows)

9/19—Piano Lounge: Chantil Dukart

9/20—Giancarlo Scalzotto

9/20—Jazzmela Horn (2 Shows)

9/20—Piano Lounge: SF1 Duo

9/21—Rob Mullins Neu Quartet

9/21—Joshua Trinidad Quartet

9/21—Piano Lounge: Kori Jones Duo

9/22—Bobby Broom (2 Shows)

9/24—Ivalas Quartet

9/19—Noah Floersch with Steinza

9/20—Stolen Gin with Hayden Everett

9/21—Gable Price & Friends with Jettee

9/22—Brothertiger with Neo Tokyo Philharmonic

9/20—Nico Blanco with Romehtx

9/20—ALX-106

9/21—Satellite Friend with Sarah Adams and Heart Reaper

9/21—Alleygator

9/18—Julian Lage with Elijah Wolf

9/19—Jamin Bean with Bunny Blake

9/20—Joywave with Hunny

9/21—Hoodoo Gurus

9/22—Everclear with Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

9/23—Leprous with Earthside and Fight The Fight

9/20—Eli Young Band

9/18—Hump Day Funk Jam

9/19—Dave Randon Trio

9/20—Skool Daze

9/21—Skool Daze

9/22—Venus Cruz

9/23—Monday Night Jazz

9/24—B3 Jazz Jam

9/18—Bluebook with Pale Sun and Ulrika Spacek

9/19—Ark Patrol with Edemame and Col-B

9/20—BNJMN SNDVL with The Methodist

9/20—Amal Nemar with P!NTO, Chrispy and Nowl

9/21—Slow Magic with Laxcity and Nina De Freitas

9/21—Genghis with White On Rice

9/21—Pretty Pink with Paradime And Toth B2B Kilowatt

9/22—BLK ODYSSY with Imuno and Benji

9/19—Harmless with Little Trips

9/20—Dana & Alden with Eli Torg

9/21—Borrowed Feathers with Cherry St., The Futons and Cartoon Violence

9/22—Will Evans with Kyle Szalay and Eli Rey

9/18—Apes Of The State

9/20—Charly Bliss

9/21—The Holdup

9/22—Galactic Empire

9/24—The Rare Occasions

9/20—Oona Dahl with Shubostar and HUSTLMN

9/21—Why? with Nnamdi

9/18—DPR

9/19—Stephen Sanchez with The Brook & The Bluff

9/20—Tinlicker with Felix Raphael

9/21—Glass Beams with Arooj Aftab and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

9/24—Future Islands with Oh, Rose

9/18—Braxton Kahn Trio

9/19—The Jack Dunlevie Trio

9/20—The Louisa Amend Quintet

9/21—The Marion Powers Quartet

9/22—Bailey Hinkley Grogan

9/20—Sepultura with Obituary, Agnostic Front and Claustrofobia

9/21—Soul Coughing

9/22—Built To Spill with Quasi

9/23—Cuco

9/24—Peter Cat Recording Co.

9/20—Just A Girl

9/21—Emo Night Brooklyn

9/22—Silverada

9/23—Brujeria

9/24—Glenn Hughes

9/18—Cage The Elephant with Bakar, Willow Avalon and Girl Tones

9/19—Get The Led Out

9/20—Brett Goldstein

9/21—Louis The Child with Jai Wolf, MEMBA and Daniel Allan

9/22—New Edition with Finesse Mitchell

9/23—Cole Swindell with Clay Walker and Tucker Wetmore

9/24—Benson Boone with Daniel Seavey

9/20—Joe Teichman

9/20—Sid Delicious with Bottle Rocket Science

9/21—Mark May

9/21—The Troubledsome

9/22—Push Music and Arts Presents: Push Music Festival

9/21—Seed of the Sorcerer Womb of the Witch with Tovenaar, Cavernous and Oreyn

9/23—Zookraut with SWAG, Dry Ice and Team Non-Existent

9/24—miscomings with tezca, spring breeding and moon pussy

9/18—Danny Ocean

9/19—Bit Brigade

9/20—Ziggy Alberts

9/21—Brooks Nielsen

9/24—Lord Of The Lost

9/20—Deerock

9/19—Picasso Gvng

9/20—Dredlok with Gallium

9/21—Data Boy

9/22—Portyl with Otherwise Fine and Jitaru