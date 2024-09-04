This Week In Concerts — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, RL Grime, Incubus, Broken Social Scene and More

It may have just been a fabulous holiday weekend, but there’s no time to slow down on amazing live music to go see. We’ve got a helluva lineup this week! Here are the highlights:

Some of the wildest musicians to come out of the already insane Australian music scene, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have returned to Colorado to tear up Red Rocks for three beautifully unhinged marathon sets: one on Sunday (9/8) with Geese opening up the evening, and TWO back-to-back shows on Monday (9/9). Three separate opportunities to catch a King Gizz marathon set means there’s just no excuse to miss these absolute rippers.

Alt-rock giants Incubus are coming to the Ball Arena on Monday (9/9) in celebration of the (delayed) 20th anniversary of their phenomenal 4th LP Morning View. Having released a re-recorded version of the album featuring some alternative arrangements and new band members, this will be a very special show for the old-school fans. Not only that, but they’ll have Coheed and Cambria on deck to start the evening out properly.

The ever-changing but always-rockin” Broken Social Scene is bringing its massive band and even bigger sound to Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom on Sunday (9/8) to perform its sophomore album You Forgot It In People in its entirety. To unite the crowd before the performance, legendary stand-up comedian Rory Scovel will deliver a brand new stand-up set special for Cervantes.

9/6—BEC

9/7—Jackmaster

9/9—Here’s To Us

9/6—One 168

9/8—Fuerza Regida

9/9—Incubus with Coheed & Cambria

9/5—Drone with ATEK and Ghast

9/6—Chief Kaya with CHOMPPA and Sin7 B2B Froztwr3ck

9/7—Gar Den Boi with The Sound Medicine Collective

9/8—P A T H with Snuggles, S P L i T, HUBNAUT, Subplay

9/5—Furtha with SHBASS, Peyton and Vivid

9/6—Halfblud with Fauhx, Chef Wamp, Section, Whiskerz and Adam Hester Hosted

9/7—Mistah Dill with LUC, Shreztah and Unearthly

9/6—Buffalo Galaxy with Junebird Echo, Amaryllis and Brittany Bridgewater

9/7—AP with Otis, Sushi 2 Raw, Knwlxdge, Sir Devon, JG and DJ Konz

9/5—Megan Burtt with Hunter James & The Titanic and Jeff Cramer

9/6—Signs Of The Swarm with Cane Hill, OV Sulfur, 156/Silence and A Wake In Providence

9/7—Natural Child with Ryan Wong

9/8—Midwife with DBUK and Polly Urethane

9/10—Pub Choir

9/6—Cervs-Stock III

9/7—Lindsay Lou with High Country Hustle and Emma Rose

9/8—Broken Social Scene with Rory Scovel

9/4—CharlieonnaFriday with Amag

9/5—SHiFT ft. Flintwick with Droplitz, Fowl Play and Inquuit

9/7—Sqwerv with Chirp and Break Signals

9/5—Benda

9/6—Deeper Purpose

9/6—Bass Ops: Megalodon

9/7—&friends

9/7—Bart Skils

9/4—Ann Hampton Callaway

9/4—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

9/5—Hazel Miller Quartet

9/5—Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley

9/6—Garaj Mahal (2 Shows)

9/6—Piano Lounge: JJ Murphy & Wyatt Wear (Duo)

9/7—Garaj Mahal (2 Shows)

9/7—Piano Lounge: Dan Buller Duo

9/8—Mike Hyland

9/9—Foursight Quartet (2 Shows)

9/10—Foursight Quartet (2 Shows)

9/5—Los Shadows with Yugs and Bruha

9/6—Natural Child with JLR Band

9/7—Weirdo Swarm: Good Trees River Band with Los Toms, Moonlight Bloom and Crooked Rugs

9/8—Tyler Halverson with Marfa and Zoe Berman

9/6—Genevieve Libien with Nicki Walters, Audrey Riggs and Summer Bedhead

9/7—Sempar with Paintings Of Decay and Heather Hunt

9/4—Sophie Ellis-Bextor with Holiday Sidewinder

9/6—Here Come The Mummies with Post Sex Nachos

9/7—The National Parks with Elias Hix

9/8—Kishi Bashi with Sweet Loretta

9/10—Magdalena Bay with Valgur

9/6—William Clark Green

9/4—Hump Day Funk Jam

9/5—Cocktail Revolution

9/6—Alive On Arrival

9/7—Alive On Arrival

9/8—Venus Cruz

9/9—Monday Night Jazz

9/10—B3 Jazz Jam

9/4—Lowrider Oldies with DJ Tinsel Junk and Juan Fuentes

9/5—Crow Cavalier with Doom Scroll and Fables of the Fall

9/6—Earth OK with Soneffs and Cosmic Kitten

9/7—Indie Sleaze Nite

9/8—Abrams with Howling Giant and Mars Red Sky

9/10—Derek Dames Ohl with Shawn Hess and Marty Bush

9/4—DJ Brownie with Tri-Tip

9/5—Veni Sun with Fly Amanita and On The Dot

9/6—Hot Singles In Your Area with EnSueno

9/6—Open House: Groove District with Julian Abam, Cream Hoodie, OCL and El Santo

9/7—Green Day Pre-Party

9/7—Two Under

9/7—Open House: Denver Progressive House X Sky Terrace

9/8—Vulgarian with TARNAGE, T.D.I. and Acid Sentence

9/5—Morgan St. Jean with Ella Red

9/6—Gilligan Moss with OLAN and GOLDSTAR

9/7—WHOKILLEDXIX with ONI INC., PRANAV.wav, Vitamjn, NEPTVNE, Death Shroom, VHS99 and Skellzdead

9/8—Finn O’Sullivan with Halle Dean, YES BABY and Lauren Podjun

9/6—Broadway Rave

9/7—2000 Tears

9/10—Robert Jon & The Wreck

9/6—Native Daughters with Palehorse Palerider and Green Druid

9/7—RL Grime with Baauer, Moore Kismet and Deadcrow

9/8—In This Moment with Ice Nine Kills, Avatar and TX2

9/5—The Jack Dunlevie Trio

9/6—The Louisa Amend Quintet

9/7—Daruma

9/8—Renditions Dinner Concert

9/4—Passenger with SYML

9/5—Level Up with Tynan, Chango B2B 7L and Antihero

9/6—Level Up with Blurrd VZN, Flozone and Noetika

9/4—Violet Chachki

9/5—Grady Spencer & The Work

9/6—Linger

9/7—RMO

9/4—Glass Animals

9/5—Wallows with BENEE

9/6—Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony

9/7—Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony

9/8—King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with Geese

9/9—King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (2 Shows)

9/10—Warren Haynes Band with the Colorado Symphony

9/7—Eli Waltz

9/7—Carraway with Jonah Ausbun

9/10—Chris Moyse with Rachel Laven

9/7—Buggzey

9/6—SKRAMZ: the names of our friends with fatalist and dry ice

9/7—Juniper Honey with Sour Magic and Yes Baby

9/4—Sugar Britches

9/5—Sleeping Jesus with In Plain Air and Shady Oaks

9/6—Dress Warm with Circling Girl and Lewis Cash Turner

9/7—Spectre Jones with Jess Parsons

9/8—Colde

9/6—Fatima Hajji

9/7—Culture Shock

9/7—Abstract House

9/7—Benevolent Souls with Irie Still

9/10—Make Hip-Hop Great Again