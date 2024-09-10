Sounds of the Neighborhood Music School

From an underground venue to a bustling studio, Aurora’s Neighborhood Music School brings the sound of music-making to the Stanley Marketplace.

This past summer, for Unusual Instrument Day, Sky Barker—musician, teacher and founder of Neighborhood Music School—showcased her talents on her handmade Rhythm Bone. A percussion instrument made from two pieces of bone, wood and even cow shins, the Rhythm Bone—held between two fingers to produce sound— seems to be an acquired taste.

By exposing students to diverse instruments and sounds, the Neighborhood Music School fosters an exploration of genres and styles. In terms of the Rhythm Bone, however, few have followed Barker’s lead. “Some kids ask to play them and I offer it for make-up lessons,” says Barker, “but no one’s taken me up on it yet!”

Like many things of interest, Neighborhood Music School started in a basement. As a mom with kids interested in music, Barker, a natural entrepreneur, was curious about more personalized music instruction. Established in 2012, the Neighborhood Music School emphasizes one-on-one lessons and hands-on techniques that keep students engaged in the arts.

“A lot of schools have been dropping music programs due to limited funding and available school time,” says Barker. Neighborhood Music School seeks to fill that gap. And while most students hail from Central Park and Aurora neighborhoods, the school is attracting interest from all over Denver. “We’re a brick-and-mortar school,” shares Barker. “All are welcome!”

Satisfied customer and his piano teacher

Now located in the Stanley Marketplace, Neighborhood Music School has grown to include 500 students and 27 teachers, most of whom are professional musicians. “There’s a great mix of professional musicians and those with music education degrees,” says Barker. “We have gigging musicians and a wide array of personalities, styles and curriculums. One teacher just got back from touring, others gig in the area. Weirdly, we have a really heavy jazz contingent, so some big jazz musicians in the area are also our teachers.” Instructor Ian Skaronea plays with downtown’s Dazzle orchestra, while musician Kaitlin Williams teaches rock and pop.

Working with popular and contemporary sounds also boosts engagement, as students grow inspired to master familiar sounds. “Taylor Swift is huge right now, an artist whose sounds inspired summer showcases,” says Barker. Plus, with recitals every spring and fall and an open mic atmosphere, there’s room for students to experiment, master and shine.

Rocking to the beat at the Neighborhood Music School.

From brass instruments to guitar to drums, cello and harp, students are encouraged to explore different instruments–be it harp, Rhythm Bone, or concertina—“On World Concertina Day,” says Barker, “I bring my concertina to work.” Piano, however, remains the most popular choice for young musicians. “If they don’t know what to play, we recommend piano, a good foundational instrument for music theory.”

And while some may pursue a music career, others may cultivate a lifelong habit of playing–and appreciating–music. At its core, Neighborhood Music School is about making music accessible, interesting and alive. “Music is such a fundamental part of human existence,” she shares. “We want to give students the tools to engage in a way that’s important to them. Our students take what they want and need from it.”