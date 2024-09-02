A quick weekend from Denver to Vail is an ideal Colorado mountain getaway and at the heart of this ski town sits the Grand Hyatt — a luxury alpine resort that epitomizes the Vail experience, no matter the season.

The Grand Hyatt Vail isn’t just a place to stay—it’s your gateway to elevated experiences and outdoor adventures. Sure, there are plenty of places to stay in Vail, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find any others with as many unique experiences.

Champagne toasts at Grand Hyatt Vail. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Elegant, yet cozy, lobby at Grand Hyatt Vail. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Gore Creek in Vail. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Deluxe King room at Grand Hyatt Vail. Photo provided by Grand Hyatt.

Nestled along the scenic Gore Creek, in Cascade Village, the Grand Hyatt Vail is perfectly placed for you to enjoy the soothing sounds of summer in Vail Valley right from your room’s private balcony, or whisk you away to the snowy slopes from the only hotel in Vail with its own chairlift. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Anglers enjoy the proximity to Gold Medal fishing waters, while food enthusiasts can indulge in some of Vail’s finest culinary offerings without ever leaving the property.

Whether you’re seeking thrills on the mountain, tranquility by the creek, or a perfect blend of both, the Grand Hyatt Vail promises an unforgettable Colorado mountain getaway with just a short drive from Denver. No matter the season, you’re mere moments away from carving up world-class outdoor adventures and exceptional experiences you won’t find anywhere else.

For Summer and Fall

Views of Grand Hyatt Vail during autumn. Photo provided by Grand Hyatt Vail.

In summer and fall it’s easy to soak up the scenery from your private balcony overlooking Gore Creek in the Deluxe King or Mountain View Suite. Or step outside for a morning stroll or scenic bike ride with direct access to the Gore Creek path where you’ll find Lion’s Head Village, the beautiful Vail public library (seriously its won awards for its design including its sod roof) and the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.

Fly fishing in Gore Creek. Photo provided by Grand Hyatt Vail. Private balconies afford scenic views from Grand Hyatt Vail. Walking alongside Gore Creek. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

For those who prefer to try something new or want to refine an old skill, sign up for a private two-hour guided fly fishing experience. Cast your line into Gold Medal waters with the experts from Eagle River Outfitter. All gear is provided, you just need to bring your sense of adventure.

If you prefer to be poolside and not riverside, reserve a private cabana at the resort’s pool. Overlooking the Gore Creek, enjoy scenic mountain views, plus food and beverage service from their pool bar and grill. Lounge chairs along the edge of the property provide a semi-private poolside experience overlooking Vail’s beauty.

Creekside hot tubs at Grand Hyatt. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Inifinity pool overlooking Gore Creek.

Hiking of course is always at your fingertips in summer and fall. With ample trails nearby that spring alive with colorful wildflowers in the summer and yellowing aspens in the fall.

In Winter and Spring

Chair 20 offers direct access to the slopes from the Grand Hyatt. Photo provided by Grand Hyatt.

Do we really even need to say why you visit Vail in the winter and spring? Skiing and snowboarding in Vail are legendary. You’ll love staying at Grand Hyatt Vail for your winter adventures as they are the only hotel in Vail with direct access to the slopes via a dedicated chairlift — just steps away from their Ski Valet and Ski Concierge.

Afterward, indulge in an après ski scene that transports you to the Swiss Alps. This winter, the Grand Hyatt will offer a long list of cold-weather favorites, including live music in the fireside lounge, ice skating, hot chocolate stations, s’mores roasting by the firepits and champagne sabering, plus festive experiences for the holidays like ornament decorating, gingerbread house making, Christmas dinner and a New Year’s Gala. Guests can also enjoy evening champagne sabering with a taste and toast experience at the Gessner bar and patio. If you prefer your guilty pleasures a bit more sweet, join others for cookies and milk at the Fireside Lounge or pick up a S’mores Roast kit.

Apres ski at Grand Hyatt Vail. Photo provided by Grand Hyatt Vail. Heated pool for wintertime relaxation. Photo provided by Grand Hyatt Vail.

Or simply sit back and soothe those sore muscles with a dip in their heated infinity pool. Soak up the scenery in one of two creekside hot tubs to keep you warm and relaxed after a long day on the slopes.

For indoor entertainment when the weather just won’t cooperate, the hotel features axe throwing and two private TopGolf Swing Suites you can reserve for you and your friends.

Other experiences at Grand Hyatt Vail no matter what the season

One thing is for sure, Grand Hyatt Vail knows how to show its guests a good time, no matter the season of your Colorado mountain getaway. With nearly 20 different experiences offered throughout the hotel, you won’t be bored.

For those who want to keep up with their wellness routine, morning flow yoga is offered, along with guided nature walks, Zumba classes and more. Singing blow meditation classes helps get you centered again and winding down with evening yoga helps round out your day. And, of course, what luxury resort would be complete without a world-class spa? Treat yourself to an alpine-inspired spa treatment at The Spa.

Elevated Dining experiences that will have you swooning

Always on the hunt for the best new restaurant in Vail, you can stop looking because we’ve found it at Grand Hyatt. The recently opened Japanese restaurant, Makoto Vail, comes with it a national draw and celebrity chef that highlights his mastery of the Edomae-style sushi—a modern twist on Japanese cuisine that often uses a combination of fresh raw fish and cooked rice seasoned with vinegar. Choose from an impressive selection of sushi, sashimi and maki all directly sourced from Japan.

Chef’s choice experience. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Indoor dining at Makoto Vail. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Dining at Makoto Vail. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Outdoor patio at Makoto. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

A lively yet intimate atmosphere with scenic views invites you to linger a little longer and couple your dining experience with a Suntory Whisky Pairing. Since 1923, Suntory has created the finest Japanese whiskeys, of which Grand Hyatt offers at Makoto. The pairing features five whisky tastings with five complementing courses from Chef Makoto’s culinary team.

For the quintessential Vail dining experience, reserve your spot at the newly re-opened Gessner Steakhouse — a classic Colorado mountain grill that seamlessly blends the flavors and traditions of European dishes with local Rocky Mountain fare. I mean isn’t that what Vail is all about?

Delicious dinners at Gessner Steakhouse. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Dining at Gessner Steakhouse. Photo by Jessica Hughes. Re-imagined menu from Gessner Steakhouse. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Cap off any dining experience, with a glass of champagne. Be sure to grab your golden coins from the bar to choose your own personal bottle of Moet Hennesey champagne from the Moet vending machine.

Now is the time to escape to your next Colorado mountain getaway by booking your stay at Grand Hyatt Vail.