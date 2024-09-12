Coffee, Community and Change: Women Who Are Brewing a New Future

There is nothing like the smell of freshly brewed coffee in the morning. It has become a part of the morning routine for some and has inspired many in-home and office coffee stations. While lattes, frappuccinos, and double espressos have become a part of our regular vocabulary, it is unlikely that the origins of our cup of java come to mind unless one is a coffee connoisseur. This series highlights the woman in the coffee industry who are making their mark and espresso-ing themselves as powerhouse brewers.

Photo courtesy of Copper Door Coffee Roasters on Facebook

According to the National Coffee Association, the exact way and timeframe in which coffee was discovered has yet to be found. However, it is known that “coffee grown worldwide can trace its heritage back centuries to ancient coffee forests in the Ethiopian plateau.”

The potential of coffee beans expanded east to the Arabian peninsula, then to Europe, and eventually to America in the mid-1600s. Coffee houses became popular, although tea was still a competitor. However, the eventual demand for coffee spurred what we have come to know as the coffee industry today, with plantations being created around the world to meet the demand as well as provide a means of income to those who decided to invest in the growing coffee trade.

Photo courtesy of Copper Door Coffee Roasters on Facebook

According to the 2024 Coffee Statistics, approximately 73 percent of Americans drink coffee daily, and approximately 51 percent of people purchase their coffee from a coffee shop at least once weekly. Knowing where to get the best cup of coffee and delicious accompanying pastries and savory bites is information that we at 303 Magazine strive to provide to keep you in the know as you go about your day, plan out your weekend or are looking for places to suggest to out-of-town guests.

Continuing with those efforts, we wanted to introduce you to some female-owned coffee houses in the Denver Metro area. When researching the following coffee houses, we noticed a common thread that sparked interest and resulted in an awareness far beyond a cup of coffee. A great coffee house can become a neighborhood staple. A place where the community is core to the philosophy of service and the atmosphere makes all that enter feel welcomed, especially in the coffee industry where a cup of coffee can mean catching up on old times or meeting someone new.

Photo courtesy of Copper Door Coffee Roasters on Facebook

Did you know that “5 million of the estimated 25 million coffee producers worldwide are women?” A 2008 study by the International Trade Center found that women contributed 70 percent of the harvesting labor in coffee production. While the contribution by women to the coffee industry is significant, the data reflects that they still face gender barriers when it comes to accessing resources, which hinders their agricultural productivity. This has ended up having a negative impact on the welfare of their households.

If you are a coffee connoisseur who not only takes an interest in the type of coffee beans used to make your coffee but also likes to know about the place from which they were harvested or you prefer to support local coffee houses over chains, you will want to save this post for later.

Coffee House Spotlight – Copper Door Coffee Roasters

Photo courtesy of Copper Door Coffee House via Website

Copper Door Coffee Roasters, Denver’s only 100% female-owned coffee roaster, inspired this more informative list of coffee houses in the Denver Metro area. We were not only intrigued by the packaged coffee beans available for purchase, such as Sumaira Queen Ketiara, which combines notes of walnut, cranberry and black pepper; Midnight Mama, which includes a note of dark chocolate; Porta Apart Expresso Blend with a note of cacao nibs and Shady Lady that brings to mind springtime in a cup through a blend of mixed berry, lemon zest and black cherry.

The Copper Door Coffee story could serve as a familiar storyline for some of our favorite Hallmark Movies in which we find a lawyer or journalist reluctantly finding themselves in a small town with a neighborhood coffee house that they either become the owner of (or fall in love with the owner) or bring their background and expertise to help save the coffee house from being bought out by a chain or solve some other problem that makes for great plot.

Copper Door Coffee was founded in 2006 by Sinjin Eberle with a humble beginning as a wholesale business, roasting coffee in a garage. In 2014, Hannah Ulbrich, a literature professor with experience as a barista and cafe manager, expanded upon Sinjin’s vision of sharing coffee. Hannah’s background can be seen in the vision of community mindfulness through their dedication to the environment, bringing awareness to the gender disparities within the coffee trade industry and education through the Copper Door Coffee blog and in-person classes. Classes include Coffee Cupping ($38.04 +$3.04 fee/person), Espresso Basics ($38.04 +$3.04/person) and one we are sure is very popular, Latte Art Basics ($48.54 +3.54 fee/person). Registration must be completed for all courses held at Copper Door’s roasting facility at 2000 S. Cherokee St., Denver, 80223.

In addition to coffee and courses, Copper Door Coffee offers a selection of food that includes breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, croissants, muffins, and oatmeal. Copper Door Coffee has four locations:

*Aspen Grove: 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Suite 310, Littleton. Open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*Denver Botanic Gardens: 1085 York St., Denver. Open same hours as the garden.

*Park Hill: 2890 Fairfax St., Denver. Open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

*Lowry: 7581 E. Academy Blvd, Denver. Weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and weekends from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Other Female Owned Coffee Houses to Check Out

Photo courtesy of Convivio Cafe via Website

Photo courtesy of Convivio Cafe via Instagram

Photo courtesy of Convivio Cafe

Photo Courtesy Convivio Cafe via Instagram

If you want to support other locally female-owned coffee houses in the Denver Metro area. Here is a list of a few that we think you will enjoy:

*Convivio Cafe: 4935 W. 38th Ave., Denver. Open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

*Endless Grind: 17070 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. Open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

*Milly’s Community Cafe: 15600 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. Open Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Closed on Tuesdays and Saturday – Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

*Quince Coffee House: 1447 Quince St., Denver. Open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*Aunt Helen’s Coffee House: 800 8th Ave., #101, Greeley. Open Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.