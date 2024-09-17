Neighboring Vail and Beaver Creek along HWY 24, the small town of Minturn often gets overlooked by I-70 travelers. But the recent renovations of a historic boutique hotel in Colorado will give you many reasons to pull over and spend a few days in this quaint hamlet.

A local icon since its opening in the late 1800s, the Eagle River Inn has received a much-needed makeover all thanks to local investors and the hotel’s new owners; Tierney and Joe Delude. The couple, who met in Aspen years ago, recently returned to Colorado after raising their family in Chicago and were looking for a reason to stay. And they found it with the Eagle River Inn.

Perfectly placed along the north side of the Eagle River, the Eagle River Inn was far from perfect in its dilapidated state. The couple spent the last year or so refreshing the defunct inn with more than just a fresh coat of paint. The renovation project included not-so-glamorous upgrades like the boiler and heaters, plus more forward-facing updates like a complete overhaul of the rooms and exterior.

Before and after.

“The Eagle River Inn is a perfect relaxing getaway destination for those looking to get away from the noise of the city and take in a quaint mountain town with great restaurants and bars and easy access to skiing, biking, hiking and fishing right outside our front door,” said Tierney Delude, general manager at Eagle River Inn. “The Inn is just under two hours from Denver, a 10-minute drive to Vail Resort and a 15-minute drive to Beaver Creek Resort – the location is unbeatable.”

The 13-room boutique hotel is now open with a new look and a fresh coat of paint. While I’m not familiar with its original interior appearance, it doesn’t really matter because whatever transformation was made, I can easily say that the Eagle River Inn is now one of the most exquisite boutique hotels in Colorado.

The lavish lounge area welcomes guests at the Eagle River Inn.

Inside, you’ll find a seamless blend of mountain-chic decor and Southwest design details—a nod to the Inn’s early days. Thoughtful details of retro ski photos adorning the walls, a warming Kiva fireplace, cozy corners outfitted with plush furniture and arched doorways make this your new favorite mountain retreat.

The completely renovated rooms include ten king rooms, two rooms with twin beds and one two-bedroom suite with a full kitchen. Each room is a breath of fresh air that feels like your very own spa sanctuary with plush robes and linens, sensual toiletries and simple and sleek designs that invite you to relax and stay a while.

Cozy corners fill each renovated room. Sleek and stylish bathrooms. Renovated King room at Eagle River Inn.

An intimate dining area offers a quiet place to start your day with a morning caffeine fix from their complimentary coffee station and continental breakfast. But this isn’t your ordinary crappy continental breakfast or stale coffee you get from the Holiday Inn. Sip on freshly brewed coffee that is actually good or grab a quick shot of espresso from the Nespresso machine. Breakfast is a masterpiece of charcuterie, olives, fresh bread, eggs, fruits, muffins, yogurt and more.

Breakfast at Eagle River Inn. Complimentry continental breakfast included with every stay. Intimate dining room at Eagle River Inn.

Outside, the property’s entrance greets guests with its stark white adobe-like walls and a warming yellow glow from the inside, while out back, resting along the banks of the Eagle River, their backyard makes it easy to enjoy a peaceful morning with your coffee or an evening glass of wine by the fire with their two outside lounge areas complete with gas-lit fire pits. Additional outdoor seating on the wooden deck sits you high enough for scenic views of the river and the property’s spacious open lawn that’s great for private events and weddings.

Riverside fire pits and lounge chairs. Scenic deck and outdoor space. Private patio and hot tub.

Another outdoor patio boasts more seating areas and access to a private outdoor hot tub that overlooks the river—perfect for soaking up the summer’s rays or soaking sore muscles after a day on the slopes.

Things to do in Minturn

Nestled within the Holy Cross Mountain Wilderness, Minturn is of course home to a variety of outdoor activities like most Colorado mountain towns. While the Holy Cross Wilderness area features 225 miles of forest service trails, there are a few you can access directly from town. These include the American Flag/Lionshead trail which takes you above town for a bird’s eye view of Minturn. Or catch the West Grouse Creek trail—a 5.5-mile loop that takes you along the creek through a forest of aspens and pines and beautiful wildflowers in the summer.

Hiking in Minturn. Minturn Anglers. Eagle River in Minturn. Downtown Minturn.

Fly fishing in Minturn is another popular activity with the Gold medal waters of the Eagle River right at your fingertips. The iconic fly shop of Minturn Anglers sits at the edge of town on the Eagle River and is your go-to fly shop for gear, lessons and even classes on how to become a certified float guide. But don’t let that intimidate you as they also offer beginner fly-fishing lessons.

In winter, Minturn is a popular overnight alternative to expensive Vail and Beaver Creek for those looking to shred the gnar. Go the extra mile and ski from Vail to Minturn along what is called the “Minturn Mile.” The famous out-of-bounds run is a local favorite and ends at the infamous Minturn Saloon.

Minturn Saloon

Sitting across the street from the Eagle River Inn, the Minturn Saloon offers a true taste of Minturn and its history. The local restaurant has been a town favorite since it was built in 1901, and recent renovations by new owners Anthony and Connie Mazza have given this rustic saloon new life while keeping some of its historic charm.

Inside the Minturn Saloon. Outdoor dining at Minturn Saloon. Birria Tacos and chips & salsa at Minturn Saloon. The Minturn Saloon.

Historic black and white photos adorn the walls of the establishment’s past owners and an autographed photo of John Wayne who was a frequent customer back in the day. The elevated Tex-Mex menu offers items like the birria tacos, blue corn enchiladas with bison and tajin hand-cut fries. But a must is The Duke margarita which has made the saloon a favorite spot for apres margaritas.

Other fun food options in town include Rocky Mountain Taco, Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar, The Crazy Chicken and some of the best Thai food at the Thai Kitchen.

Grab a whisky at The Wee Dram

One of the more unique things you’ll find in Minturn is the tasting room for local distiller; Eagle River Whisky. Stefanie and Spence Neubauer started this family-owned business with the distinct passion to share their love of crafting exceptional American single malt whisky.

Tasting at Eagle River Whisky. Inside the Wee Dram in downtown Minturn. Crafting cocktails at Eagle River Whisky tasting room. Eagle River Whisky in Minturn.

The couple goes all in on their passion. Using 100% barley and the pure Colorado alpine snowmelt from the Holy Cross Wilderness—a water source Minturn is fortunate to call its own—they focus on one thing and one thing only; to produce American Malt Whiskies. While you can find two of their whiskies on the shelves of local retailers, you have to visit their tasting room if you want to try the Minturn—a peated single-malt whisky.

Reminiscent of a cozy Scottish bar, their tasting room, a.k.a. The Wee Dram, is about the size of a tiny home, where you’ll find a friendly welcome from the owners, a warm glow by the fire and plenty to chat about with a taste of their hand-crafted American Single Malt Whisky or crafted cocktail in hand.

So, as you make your way west to see the yellowing aspens this fall or hit the slopes this ski season, find your quiet and quaint getaway for half the price with all the mountain style and good vibes you’re looking for with a stay at the Eagle River Inn in Minturn, Colorado.

*all images were taken by Jessica Hughes unless otherwise specified.